Aborda la causa de la corriente eléctrica

Cuarta sesion dr. faustino maldonado tijerina

  1. 1. Dr. Faustino Maldonado Tijerina Cuarta sesión Física III
  2. 2. Diferencia de potencial  En la práctica no es tan importante conocer el potencial eléctrico existente en determinado punto de un campo, sino cuál es la diferencia de este entre dos puntos y con ello determinar la cantidad de trabajo necesario para mover cargas eléctricas de un punto a otro.  Por definición: La diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos cualesquiera A y B es igual al trabajo por unidad de carga positiva que realizan fuerzas eléctricas al mover una carga de prueba desde el punto A al B. Por tanto:  Vab = Tab/q  Donde Vab = diferencia de potencial entre los puntos A y B determinada en volts (V)  Tab = trabajo realizado sobre una carga de prueba q que se desplaza de A a B calculado en Joules (J)  q = carga de prueba desplazada de A a B medida en coulombs (C).
  3. 3. Diferencia de Potencial  La diferencia de potencial también se llama voltaje y tensión. Al igual que el potencial eléctrico, la diferencia de potencial es una magnitud escalar.  La diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos se puede determinar si se conoce el potencial de cada uno y se obtiene la diferencia.  Veamos, si en un punto A el potencial es de 110 volts y en el punto B es de 60 volts, la diferencia de potencial de A a B es: Vab = Va – Vb = 110 V – 60 V = 50 V. Como el resultado indica 50 volts equivalentes a 50 Joules/Coulombs.  Entenderemos que el campo eléctrico realiza 50 Joules de trabajo por cada Coulomb de carga positiva, para moverla del punto A al B.  Si se quiere determinar el trabajo realizado por el campo eléctrico al mover una carga q desde un punto A hacia uno B, se tendrá que despejar el trabajo Tab de la ecuación Vab = Tab/q…………………..(16)  Obteniéndose: Tab = qVab…………….(17) de donde: Tab = q(Va – Vb)……….(18).
  4. 4. Diferencia de Potencial  El trabajo realizado por la fuerza eléctrica para que la carga se mueva del punto A al B es independiente de la trayectoria seguida por la carga durante su desplazamiento.  Por ello, la fuerza eléctrica es una fuerza conservativa, como lo es la fuerza debida a la gravedad.  Esto implica que la diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos de un campo eléctrico es la misma, independientemente de la trayectoria de la carga durante su desplazamiento del punto A al B.  Campo eléctrico uniforme, existe cuando se tiene un campo constante en magnitud y dirección, como el formado por dos placas metálicas planas y paralelas, con cargas de igual magnitud pero de signo contrario.
  5. 5. Diferencia de Potencial  La diferencia de potencial entre las dos placas con cargas de igual magnitud pero de signo contrario, se puede determinar a partir de la siguiente deducción: la carga q se encuentra ubicada entre las placas A y B experimentando una fuerza eléctrica igual a la de la ecuación:  F = qe  La fuerza eléctrica realiza un trabajo al llevar la carga q de la placa A a la B, recorriendo una distancia d que equivale a:  Tab = Fd – qEd…………….(19)  La ecuación (17) establece que:  Tab = qVab  De donde por las ecuaciones 17 y 19 se tiene que el trabajo se puede expresar como: qVab = qEd………………..(20)
  6. 6. Diferencia de Potencial  Dividiendo la ecuación entre q y se tiene que la diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos cualesquiera de un campo uniforme es igual a:  V = Ed……………..(21)  Donde V es la diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos cualesquiera en un campo uniforme en volts (V)  E = intensidad del campo eléctrico medida en volts/metro = V/m  d = distancia entre los puntos, medida en la misma dirección del vector campo eléctrico, en metros (m)  De la ecuación 21 se puede despejar la intensidad del campo eléctrico E y se encuentra que es igual a:  E = V/d…………………(22)
  7. 7. Diferencia de Potencial  La ecuación 22 indica que la intensidad del campo eléctrico en un lugar determinado puede ser calculada mediante la relacion existente, entre la diferencia de potencial y la distancia al punto considerado.  Como resultado de sustituir las unidades de V y d, se encuentra que la intensidad del campo eléctrico E, se da en volts/metro equivalente a la unidad para E, vista con anterioridad, igual a Newtons / Coulombs, según la siguiente demostración:  E = F / q = V / d  Como V = T / q = Fd / q  E = F / q = Fd / dq  Como Fd/q = Nm/C = J/C = V  E = N/C = V/m
  8. 8. Solución de problemas  1.- Para transportar una carga de 0.000005 Coulombs desde el suelo hasta la superficie de una esfera cargada, se realiza un trabajo de 0.000060 Joules. ¿Cuál es el valor del potencial eléctrico de la esfera?  Solución:  Datos: q = 0.000005 Coulombs; T = 0.000060 Joules; V = ?  Fórmula:  V = T / q  Sustituyendo los datos en la fórmula y realizando los cálculos, se tiene:  V = 0.000060 Joules /0.000005 Coulombs  V = 12 Joules / Coulombs = 12 volts = 12 V.
  9. 9. Solución de problemas  2.- Determine el valor de una carga transportada desde un punto a otro, al realizarse un trabajo de 0.0010 Joules si la diferencia de potencial es de 200 volts.  Datos: q = ?; T = 0.0010 Joules; V = 200 volts  Fórmula:  V = T / q despejando la carga de la fórmula, se tiene:  q = T / V  Sustituyendo y realizando los cálculos:  q = 0.0010 Joules/ 200 volts = 0.000005 Coulombs
  10. 10. Problemas resueltos  3.- Una carga de 0.000007 Coulombs se coloca en un punto determinado de un campo eléctrico y adquiere una energía potencial de 0.000063 Joules. ¿Cuál es el valor del potencial eléctrico en ese punto?  Datos: q = 0.000007 Coulombs; Ep = 0.000063 Joules; V = ?  Fórmula:  V = Ep / q  Sustituyendo y realizando las operaciones:  V = 0.000063 Joules / 0.000007 Coulombs  V = 9 Joules / Coulombs  V = 9 volts.
  11. 11. Problemas resueltos  4.- Determine el valor del potencial eléctrico, a una distancia de 10 centímetros de una carga puntual de 0.000000008 Coulombs.  Datos: V = ?; r = 10 centímetros = 0.10 metros; q = 0.000000008 Coulombs;  k = 9,000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs al cuadrado.  Fórmula:  V = kq / r  Sustituyendo los valores en la fórmula:  V = (9,000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs al cuadrado)(0.000000008 Coulombs) / 0.10 metros = 720 volts  V = 720 V.
  12. 12. Problemas resueltos  5.- Un conductor esférico de 20 centímetros de diámetro tiene una carga de 0.000000003 Coulombs. Calcular:  A) ¿Cuánto vale el potencial eléctrico en la superficie de la esfera?  B) ¿Cuánto vale el potencial eléctrico a 30 centímetros de su superficie?  Datos: k = 9,000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs al cuadrado;  Diámetro = 20 centímetros; radio = 10 centímetros; q = 0.000000003 Coulombs; V en la superficie = ?; V a 10 centímetros de la superficie = ?  Fórmula:  V = kq / r sustituyendo los datos en la fórmula y realizando los cálculos:  A) V = (9,000,000,000) Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs al cuadrado)(0.000000003 Coulombs) / (0.10 metros) = 270 V.  B) V = (9,000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs al cuadrado)(0.000000003 Coulombs) / (0.40 metros) = 67.5 V.
  13. 13. Problemas resueltos  6.- Una carga de prueba se mueve del punto A al B, calcular:  A) la diferencia de potencial Vab si la distancia del punto A a la carga Q de 0.000004 es de 20 centímetros y la distancia al punto B de la carga Q es de 40 centímetros.  B) El valor del trabajo realizado por el campo eléctrico de la carga Q al mover la carga de prueba cuyo valor es de 0.000000009 Coulombs, desde el punto A al B.  Solución:  A) Para calcular la diferencia de potencial entre los puntos A y B, determinamos primero el potencial en A y en B:  Va = Kq / ra = (9,000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs)(0.000004 Coulombs) /(0.20 metros) = 180,000 volts
  14. 14. Problemas resueltos  Ahora el punto B.  Vb = KQ /rb = (9,000,000,000 Newtons metros cuadrados / Coulombs al cuadrado)(0.000004 Coulombs) / (0.40 metros) = 90,000 volts  Vb = 90,000 V.  Por lo tanto, la diferencia de potencial Vab es igual a:  Vab = Va – Vb = 180,000 volts – 90,000 volts = 90,000 volts  Vab = 90,000 V.
  15. 15. Problemas resueltos  Si la diferencia de potencial o voltaje entre dos placas, que se encuentran separadas un centímetro, es de 500 volts. Calcular:  A) ¿Cuánto vale la intensidad del campo eléctrico entre las placas?  B) Si una carga de dos microCoulombs se encontrara entre las placas, ¿Qué fuerza eléctrica recibiría?  Datos: V = 500 volts; d = 1 centímetro = 0.01 metros; q = 0.000002 Coulombs;  A) E = ?;  B) F = ?  Fórmula:  A) E = V / d  B) F = Eq
  16. 16. Problemas resueltos  Sustituyendo los datos en las fórmulas correspondientes y haciendo los cálculos:  A) E = 500 volts / 0.01 metros = 50,000 volts / metro = 50,000 V / m  E = 50,000 N / C.  Ahora el inciso B:  F = Eq = (50,000 Newtons / Coulombs)(0.000002 Coulombs) = 0.10 Newtons  F = 0.10 N
  17. 17. Problemas propuestos  1.- Una carga eléctrica de 0.000000004 Coulombs es transportada desde el suelo hasta la superficie de una esfera cargada, habiendo realizado un trabajo de 0.00007. Determinar el valor del potencial eléctrico de la esfera.  2.- Una carga de 0.000002 Coulombs se coloca en un determinado punto de un campo eléctrico, adquiriendo una energía potencial de 0.0004 Joules. Calcular el potencial eléctrico en ese punto.  3.- Calcular el valor del trabajo realizado para transportar a una carga de 0.000000003 Coulombs, desde un punto a otro en que la diferencia de potencial es de 3,000 volts.  4.- Determinar el valor del potencial eléctrico a una distancia de 15 centímetros de una carga puntual de 0.000006 Coulombs.
  18. 18. Problemas propuestos  5.- ¿A que distancia de una carga puntual de 0.000000009 existirá un potencial de 400 volts?  6.- Una carga puntual se mueve del punto A al B, calcular:  A) la diferencia de potencial Vab, si la distancia del punto A a la carga Q de 0.000005 Coulombs, es de 10 centímetros y la distancia del punto B a la carga Q es de 20 centímetros.  B) el valor del trabajo realizado por el campo eléctrico de la carga Q para mover la carga de prueba q igual a 0.000002 Coulombs del punto A al B.  7.- Entre dos placas separadas una distancia de 2 centímetros, existe una diferencia de potencial de 400 volts, calcular:  A) ¿Cuánto vale la intensidad del campo eléctrico entre las placas?  B) ¿Qué fuerza recibirá una carga de 0.000003 Coulombs al encontrarse entre las dos placas?

