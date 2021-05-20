Lnshr llktrwn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Science
May. 20, 2021

  1. 1. ‫السداس‬ ‫الصف‬ ‫االول‬ ‫الدراسي‬ ‫الفصل‬
  2. 2. ‫اعداد‬ ‫سعد‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫فاطمه‬ ‫اشراف‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫د‬ / ‫نرمين‬ ‫م‬ / ‫سالمه‬ ‫سميه‬
  3. 3. 1 _ ‫الزنبركي‬ ‫الميزان‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫االجسام‬ ‫عض‬ ‫باوزان‬ ‫تعين‬ 2 - ‫والوزن‬ ‫الكتله‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تقارن‬ ‫علي‬ ‫قادر‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ :
  4. 4. ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫يحتوية‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مقدار‬ * ‫ال‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫على‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫كتله‬ ‫تتوقف‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫كتلتها‬ ‫زادت‬ ‫وكلما‬ ‫يحتويها‬ ‫التي‬
  5. 5. ‫الكتله‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫المواز‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫تستخدام‬ ‫ين‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫الميزان‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫الكتلة‬ ‫لياس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الكفه‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫والميزان‬ ‫الكفتين‬ ‫لواحده‬
  6. 6. ‫الكتلة‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫كفتين‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫ميزان‬ ‫مبور‬ ‫واحده‬ ‫ذوكفه‬ ‫ميزان‬ ‫رقمي‬ ‫واحده‬ ‫كفه‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫ميزان‬
  7. 7. ‫الوزن‬ ‫وتوثر‬ ‫للجسم‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫قوه‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫مزكز‬ ‫تجاه‬ ‫دائما‬ ‫القوه‬ ‫هذة‬ ‫الوزن‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫الزنبركي‬ ‫الميزان‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫االجسام‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫الزنبركي‬ ‫السلك‬ ‫فى‬ ‫االتجاه‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫بتحديد‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫يعادل‬
  8. 8. ‫عوامل‬ ‫بثالث‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫يتاثر‬ 1 _ ‫الجسم‬ ‫كتلة‬ 2 _ ‫الجسم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫الكوكب‬ 3 _ ‫مركزالكوكب‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫يتوقف‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العوامل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الوزن‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫الوزن‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫تتوقف‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العوامل‬
  9. 9. ‫الفيديو‬ ‫شاهد‬
  10. 10. ‫االختبار‬
  11. 11. ‫الكتله‬ ‫تقاس‬ ....................... ‫باستخدام‬ ‫الوزن‬ ‫تقاس‬ .............. ‫اختبار‬ ‫مايلي‬ ‫اكمل‬
  12. 12. ‫العلمي‬ ‫المصطلح‬ ‫اكتب‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫من‬ ‫الجيم‬ ‫يحتويه‬ ‫مل‬ ‫مقدار‬ ) ( ‫االرض‬ ‫جذب‬ ‫قوه‬ ‫للجسم‬ ) ( ‫اختبار‬

