Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM
Up to 12 hours wireless web battery life
1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache
Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors
802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking
Check Price and More Details
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray

25 views

Published on

Display

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 16:10 aspect ratio

Processor

1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache

Graphics and Video Support

Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors (eGPUs)

Charging and Expansion

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for:, Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps)

Wireless

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible. Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

In the Box

13-inch MacBook Air, 30W USB-C Power Adapter, USB-C Charge Cable (2 m)

Height

0.16–0.63 inch (0.41–1.61 cm)

Width

11.97 inches (30.41 cm)

Depth

8.36 inches (21.24 cm)

Weight

2.8 pounds (1.25 kg)

Published in: Devices & Hardware
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray

  1. 1. New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM
  2. 2. Up to 12 hours wireless web battery life
  3. 3. 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3, Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz, with 4MB L3 cache
  4. 4. Intel Iris Plus Graphics, Support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors
  5. 5. 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking
  6. 6. Check Price and More Details

×