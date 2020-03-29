-
Screen Size 13 inches
Screen Resolution 2560x1600
Max Screen Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor 2.3 GHz Core i5 Family
RAM 8 GB DDR3
Memory Speed 2133 MHz
Hard Drive 128 GB SSD
Graphics Coprocessor Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
Chipset Brand intel
Card Description Integrated
Wireless Type 802.11abg
Average Battery Life (in hours) 8 hours
Other Technical Details
Brand Name Apple
Series MPXQ2LL/A
Item model number MPXQ2LL/A
Hardware Platform Mac
Operating System macOS 10.14 Mojave
Item Weight 3.02 pounds
Product Dimensions 0.6 x 12 x 8.4 inches
Item Dimensions L x W x H 0.59 x 11.97 x 8.36 inches
Color Silver
Processor Brand Intel
Processor Count 2
Computer Memory Type DDR3 SDRAM
Flash Memory Size 128 GB
Hard Drive Interface ATA
Power Source Battery Powered
