Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TUGASAN 11 : BANDAR BERPUSATKAN RUMAH IBADAH LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN DI SEDIAKAN OLEH : FASIHAH BINTI JALPAH (A...
MASJIDIL HARAM,KOTA MEKKAH,ARAB SAUDI
MASJID NABAWI,MADINAH,ARAB SAUDI
MASJID SULTAN AHMED,ISTANBUL,TURKI
MASJID OMAR ALI SAIFUDDIN,BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN,BRUNEI
TEMPLE OF HEAVEN,BEIJING,CHINA
SHWEDAGON PAGODA,YANGON,MYANMAR
ST.PETER’S SQUARE,VATICAN CITY,ITALY
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tugasan 11

18 views

Published on

Tugasan 11(Gambar-gambar bandar berpusatkan rumah ibadah)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tugasan 11

  1. 1. TUGASAN 11 : BANDAR BERPUSATKAN RUMAH IBADAH LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN DI SEDIAKAN OLEH : FASIHAH BINTI JALPAH (A157724) NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF.DATO’IR DR.RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT
  2. 2. MASJIDIL HARAM,KOTA MEKKAH,ARAB SAUDI
  3. 3. MASJID NABAWI,MADINAH,ARAB SAUDI
  4. 4. MASJID SULTAN AHMED,ISTANBUL,TURKI
  5. 5. MASJID OMAR ALI SAIFUDDIN,BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN,BRUNEI
  6. 6. TEMPLE OF HEAVEN,BEIJING,CHINA
  7. 7. SHWEDAGON PAGODA,YANGON,MYANMAR
  8. 8. ST.PETER’S SQUARE,VATICAN CITY,ITALY

×