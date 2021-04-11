[❤PDF❤] The Seahorse Cottage (Cape May Series Book 2)

b Readb Readu Readb Readb Readu Readb Read Amazon #1 Best Selling Author u Readb Readb Readu Readb Readb ReadThe Wellington family is ready for another sun-kissed summer at their treasured beachside cottage. That is until the family's world is turned upside down following the unexpected death of the father⭐ Benjamin. Things seem to go from bad to worse for his widow⭐ Bethany and three young children when they find out their beloved second home no longer belongs to them.b ReadThe Seahorse Cottage⭐ located on the beautiful shores of Cape May⭐ had been in the Wellington family for generations. But unknown to Bethany⭐ her late husband had lost the cottage as a result of his secret life and the cottage is put up for sheriff sale after his sudden passing.In a surprising turn of events⭐ The Seahorse Cottage is purchased by the Wellington's estranged neighbor⭐ who seemingly knew about Benjamin's secret life. This would only be the beginning of the journey for the Wellington's.The family is left to mourn Benjamin's tragic passing⭐ and only later do they come to truly understand the lasting consequences of his secret life. Through it all⭐ the Wellington's grow closer than ever⭐ ready for whatever troubles come their way.b ReadThe Seahorse Cottage is a touching feel-good beach novel that will keep you on the edge of your seat and fill your heart with warmth and love.b Readb ReadThis is book 2 of 6 in the series.b Read