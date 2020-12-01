Evaluacion numero 2 elementos faryd bolivar c.i 28.051.261

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEFORMACION DE LOS MATERIALES Y SUS FRACTURAS

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA DEFENSA UNIVERCIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL POLITECNICA DE LA FUERZA ARMADA NACIONAL UNEFA NUCLEO ARAGUA-SEDE MARACAY ESTUDIANTE: Faryd Bolívar C.I 28.051.261 DEFORMACION DE LOS MATERIALES Y SUS FRACTURAS
  2. 2. DEFORMACION DE LOS MATERIALES ELASTICOS COMPORTAMIENTO: Las deformaciones de un material son directamente proporcional a la fuerza aplicada, siendo la deformación producida reversible y no permanente. Es el comportamiento descrito por la ley de Hooke FUERZA/DEFORMACION=CONSTAN TE=K Se denomina deformación elástica aquella que desaparece al retirar la fuerza que la provoca. Ya sea la compresión o tracción es simplemente el estiramiento o acortamiento de los enlaces de los átomos que componen un material EJEMPLO: Se deforma por la acción de una fuerza, pero recupera su forma original. Por ejemplo una cola para el cabello El punto limite elástico o de elasticidad ocurre cuando un material se le produce una deformación elástica pero no existe retorno a su forma original. A mayor limite elástico mas elástico es el material esto se llama limite de plasticidad. Un ensayo de tracción pueden determinarse diversas características de los materiales elásticos: Modulo de elasticidad o modulo de Young. Que cuantifica la proporcionalidad anterior. Es el resultado de dividir la tensión por la deformación unitaria, dentro de la región elástica de un diagrama esfuerzo-deformación.
  3. 3. PLASTICOS Se deforman por la acción de una fuerza, pero no recupera su forma inicial. en la deformación plástica, el material experimenta cambios termodinámicos irreversibles al adquirir mayor energía potencial elástica. COMPORTAMIENTO: Es un modo de deformación en el que el material no regresa a su forma original después de retirar la carga aplicada, en este caso las deformaciones son no reversibles y permanentes. PUNTO DE ROTURA: Es el punto por encima del cual el material no puede seguir deformándose mas y pierde su capacidad resistente. ENERGIA DE DEFORMACION: La deformación es un proceso termodinámico en que la energía interna del cuerpo acumula energía potencial elástica. A partir de ciertos valores de deformación parte de la energía se dispara en forma plastificada,endureciendo,fractura o fatiga del material DEFORMACION POR MACLADO: En el maclado, una Fuerza de corte produce desplazamientos atómicos de forma tal que en un lado de un plano (el plano de maclado), los átomos están situados como si fueran imágenes especulares de las posiciones de los átomos del otro lado.
  4. 4. ENSAYO DE TRACCION Las propiedades mecánicas de los materiales indican el comportamiento de un material cuando se encuentra sometido a fuerzas exteriores, como por ejemplo una estiramiento del material por una fuerza externa a él. El ensayo de tracción es probablemente el tipo de ensayo más fundamental de todas las pruebas mecánicas que se puede realizar en un material. Estirando el material podemos determinar rápidamente como el material va a reaccionar a fuerzas que se le aplican y que tratan de estirarlo. En este ensayo se somete al material a una fuerza de tracción, es decir, se le aplica una fuerza o varias fuerzas externas que van a tratar de estirar el material.
  5. 5. Para determinar la resistencia a la tracción, compresión y otros esfuerzos mecánicos en los materiales, también se utiliza el llamado modulo de Young o el módulo de elasticidad. Esto significa que es un número que representa lo fácil que es o no, deformar un material (estirar un material). Matemáticamente es la relación entre la tensión y la deformación en la zona de comportamiento proporcional (zona de la recta de la curva anterior). Es una constante porque solo se calcula en la pendiente de la recta de la curva del ensayo del material. MODULO DE YOUNG
  6. 6. CURVA ESFUERZO-DEFORMACION La relación entre el estado de esfuerzos, introducido en un material por la aplicación de una fuerza, y la deformación e produce se puede representar gráficamente Una curva típica de la relación entre s y e. La curva Esfuerzo real - Deformación real (denominada frecuentemente, curva de fluencia, ya que proporciona el esfuerzo necesario para que el metal fluya plásticamente hacia cualquier deformación dada), muestra realmente lo que sucede en el material.
  7. 7. FRACTURAS Se puede definir a la Fractura como la culminación del proceso de deformación plástica. En general, se manifiesta como la separación o fragmentación de un cuerpo sólido en dos o más partes bajo la acción de un dado estado de cargas. Algunos metales sometidos a un ensayo de tracción presentarán una estricción en la zona central de la probeta para romper finalmente con valores de reducción de área que pueden llegar en algunos casos al 100%. Este tipo de fractura se denomina dúctil. Por el contrario, muchos sólidos presentan fracturas precedidas por cantidades muy pequeñas de deformación plástica, con una fisura propagándose rápidamente a lo largo de planos cristalográficos bien definidos que poseen baja energía superficial. Este tipo de fractura se denomina frágil. En ingeniería y, en especial, en ciencia de los materiales, la fatiga de materiales se refiere a un fenómeno por el cual la rotura de los materiales bajo cargas dinámicas cíclicas se produce más fácilmente que con cargas estáticas.
  8. 8. Los tres parámetros importantes que analiza la mecánica de fractura son: 1. La tensión global aplicada sobre el componente o estructura (σ) 2. Las propiedades de resistencia a la fractura, características del material 3. El tamaño de cualquier defecto presente.

