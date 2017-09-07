MOSQUITOS: Cómo tratar sus molestas picaduras
Antihistamínico ORAL 1 En primer lugar, puede ser muy efectivo el empleo de un antihistamínico oral, sobre todo si nos dam...
Cremas o pomadas con corticoides2 3Icon made by Freepik from http://www.flaticon.com Por vía tópica, se pueden aplicar cre...
NO antihistamínicos tópicos 3 4Icon made by Freepik from http://www.flaticon.com Icon made by Freepik from http://www.flat...
Reacciones anafilácticas 4 5Icon made by Freepik from http://www.flaticon.com En caso de personas extremadamente sensibles...
Antibióticos tópicos Si se infectara la picadura por el rascado, el médico podría prescribir un antibiótico tópico. 5 6Ico...
7 En la farmacia podrás adquirir también productos para el alivio del picor: suelen contener activos calmantes y refrescan...
Remedios tradicionales: mejor NO Los remedios “de la abuela” como el bicarbonato y el vinagre probablemente no ayuden en n...
Repelentes de insectos 8 9Icon made by Freepik from http://www.flaticon.com Sobre todo si nos encontramos en el grupo de p...
