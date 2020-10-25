Successfully reported this slideshow.
2ème partie: Phytochimie Cours Dr. Farid Khallouki Année Universitaire 2018/2019 Cours Master SHRNO FSTE, UMI 1
2 Objectifs de ce cours: Vous serez orientés dans des laboratoires avec des expertises différentes, Il y’en a parmi vous q...
3 Les Polyphénols Introduction Les composés phénoliques peuvent intervenir dans certains aspects de la physiologie de la p...
On les Caractérise par formation d’un composé coloré (dosage spectrophotométrique) : Réactif de Folin Ciocalteu (constitué...
"Aromagenèse" (origine du noyau aromatique) Origine des composés C6-C3 a: Chorismate mutase + transamination a 5
CH2 CH-COOH phénylalanine CH CH-COOH cinnamate NH2 PAL D’un point de vue biosynthétique, la majeure partie des composés ar...
Voie shikimate (formation de l’acide shikimiqu DAHPS : 3-deoxy-o-arabino- heptulosonate-7-phosphate synthase L'acide shiki...
4-coumaroyl CoA Origine des composés C6-C3-C6 8
Les flavonoïdes sont donc des dérivés phénylpropanoïdes, ils sont souvent incolores ou jaunes (sauf exceptions dont les an...
Recapitulons (phénols simples) 10
Stilbénoides (intervention de la voie shikimate couplée avec la acétate/malonate) Voir Autres exemples: les pterostilbènes...
Groupe des Tanins Biogenèse, Classification; Structures, caractérisation, effets chimiopréventifs Structures de base Acide...
13  Tanins hydrolysables : Les tanins hydrolysables sont des oligo- ou poly-esters d’un sucre, et de molécules d’acides g...
14 Tanins hydrolysables sont donc des gallotanins et des ellagitanins, ce sont des esters d’acide gallique ou d’acide ella...
15  Biosynthèse des tanins hydrolysables : Biosynthèse des tanins hydrolysables (voie couplée shikimate/malonate): C’est ...
16 sous unités et structures de tanins condensés Exemple de procyanidins A et du monomère epicatechin des tanins condensés...
17 Exemple de tanins couronnes Autres structures de tanins condensés Les tanins couronnes
18 Les phlorotanins : Etherifications successives du phloroglycinol: Exemple de structures des phlorotanins isolées de Fuc...
Les tanins ont la capacité de former des chélates colorés avec des sels de métaux lourds (réactif de bath-Smith). Leur pré...
Proanthocyanidines: (procyanidines et prodelphinidines) Ces polymères de 2 à 7 résidus de flavan-3-ols (catéchine, épicaté...
21 La méthode choisie pour déterminer la composition ainsi que le degré de polymérisation des tannins est la phloroglucino...
Chromatographie liquide haute performance avant et après thiolyse couplée avec la spectrométrie de masse 22
GCGCT EGC C CT EGCT E ET Exemple de profils HPLC/UV/DAD Pics numérotés sont les métabolites après réaction de thiolyse
Distribution des tanins Famille espèces Types de tannins Anacardiace ae Rhus sp. Gallotannins,ellagitannins Schinopsis sp....
O H O H O O O O O O O O HH O O H H O O H O O H H O O O OH N H N H N O O O H N O N H N H N H O O O N H O H O O O H O H O O ...
Structures des Anthocyanes Contrairement aux autres flavonoïdes qui absorbent en général essentiellement dans le spectre u...
Les isoflavones : (phytoestrogènes) composés particuliers retrouvés chez les légumineuses (exemple le la daidzéine du soja...
L’assemblage de deux unités phénylpropanoides s’effectue par couplage radicalaire Une autre classe de polyphénols: Les lig...
Exemples de lignanes D’abord couplage radicalaire produit le dimère pinoresinol, si un des deux cycles centraux s’ouvre, o...
Intérêts thérapeutiques des lignanesOn leur doit des propriétés antiinflammatoires et antiallergiques, ex. d’une Pipéracée...
Plusieurs réactifs existent mais le plus souvent le Réactif de Bornträger (KOH col. rouge) : caractérisation des anthraqui...
biogenèse: VoieAcétates Formation des chaînes polycétoniques en C12, C14 ou C16 Biogenèse des quinones Acétyl-CoA ATP ADP ...
Voie Acétate (suite) Acétyl-CoA 5 Malonyl-CoA 5 CO2 C12 C16C14 1 Malonyl-CoA 1 CO2 1 Malonyl-CoA 1 CO2 Réactions concomita...
Exemple de plante riche en orcinols: chanvre indien, houblon… Le groupe des Orcinols Origine mixte (terpenoides et polyphe...
Hydrogen Peroxide Fenton/habe rweiss Protein Oxidation Lipid peroxidation ADN oxidation Anion superoxide Espèces réactives...
- Les glucosinolates (Gsl) appelés autrefois hétérosides soufrés sont des composés thio-β-D- glucopyranose anioniques prés...
- Les premières observations sur les propriétés uniques des glucosinolates sont rapportées au début du 19éme siècle, dans ...
3 8 Sur le plan de l'évolution chez les plantes, notamment: - Allélopathie: Suppression de la croissance des plantes voisi...
3 9 Groupement sulfate β-Thioglucoside Radical (partie hydrophobe ou chaine latérale) Leurs diversités tient lieu de la na...
4 0 Glucoraphenin Radis (Raphanus raphanistrum subsp. Sativus). GSLs aromatiques Glucotropaeolin Capucine (Tropaeolum maju...
4 1 Brocoli Cresson Choux Choux fleur le raifort Navet radis moutarde Exemples de crucifères (suite) 41
On distingue 3 étapes majoritaires de biosynthèse; dans la première étape, la formation de l’aglycone par la conversion de...
(PAPS) Decarboxylation + P450
Les Principaux produits d’hydrolyse enzymatique des glucosinolates pouvant générer des produits isocyanates bioactifs et d...
L’extraction des glucosinolates se fait au méthanol bouillant, ou dans de l'eau bouillante. Il a été démontré que l'extra...
Comparaison du contenu en isothiocyanates de jeunes pousses de brocolis de 2 jours et de brocolis matures, Détection est f...
Ce sont des substances proactives (prodrogues), On leur doit plusieurs activités biologiques, insecticides, fongicides, hy...
Les Huiles fixes (Acides gras + Triglycérides + Insaponifiable) Généralités Caractères généraux des Huiles Végétales = non...
Acides gras et triglycérides Dans les huiles végétales, seule une petite proportion de la fraction des lipides est représe...
Acides gras et triglycérides Les triglycérides d’acides gras sont des huiles (liquides) ou des graisses (solides) d’origin...
Nature des A.G. Il faut savoir que dans les végétaux, les acides gras sont à chaine paire, on distingue: A.G. saturés: de ...
Nomenclature (chimiste et physiologistes) 52
Les Huiles en pharmacie Utilisées comme des excipients: - huileux : Huile d'Arachide (cacahuète), Arachis hypogea L., Faba...
L’insaponifiable des huiles végétales surtout insaturées est riche en tocols. - Connus par la VitE; les tocopherols, sont ...
Les alcaloïdes constituent un vaste groupe de métabolites avec une grande diversité structurelle. Ils sont des composés az...
"Alcalis": signifie base ou caractère baqique et eidos = l'aspect (grec) Dés le 19ème siècle – le terme a été introduit po...
Exemples d’alcaloides morphine Noyau tropane Noyau pipyridine atropine Atropa belladonna Papavers somniferum coniine Coniu...
Quinine (quinquina jaune) Cinchonine (cinchona ssp) (Brugmansia stramonium L.) Dérivé tropane) Famille des xanthines) Noya...
Chez les Animaux Salamandre : samandaridine ; Crapaud : bufoténine ; Castor : castoramine ; coquillages : saxitoxine (DL50...
Quelques réactifs spécifiques des Alcaloïdes • Réactif de Dragendorff (tétraiodo-bismuthate de K+) • Réactif au sulfate cé...
Exemple de Procédure générale d’extraction (sucres)
Les triterpènes: Noms fondamentaux et squelettes de baseComposés en 30 carbones faits de 6 unités isoprène. Formés par des...
Quelques structures de bases des triterpènes Pentacycliques les plus fréquents dans la littérature hopane lupane
Ambrane Onocérane Autres squelettes de bases Propriétés pharmacologiques Les triterpènes pentacycliques sont souvent bioac...
Question, refaire les autres structures dans l’exemple Ci -dessus 65
Si Modification des nombres de groupes méthyles Le remplacement d’un méthyl par un hydrogène est indiqué par le préfixe no...
L’élimination d’un atome de carbone dans un cycle est désignée par nor précédée de la lettre caractéristique du cycle modi...
Modification du squelette par transposition Deux principaux types de produits transposés sont décrits: À savoir les produi...
-puis A:C-néo-: le méthyle 26 migre depuis la position 8 vers la position 9, -puis A:D-néo-: le méthyle 27 migre depuis la...
Série friedo: ces produits dérivent des squelettes normaux sans élimination d’atome sur le cycle mais seulement par migrat...
Les migrations postérieures des groupements méthyles entre des carbones communs à deux cycles (réarrangement friedo) condu...
D-friedo D:C-friedo D:B-friedo D:A-friedo Questions Représenter la structure de la friedeline : 3-oxo D:A- friedo-oleanane...
Modification de squelette par coupure d’un cycle - La coupure d’un cycle est indiquée par seco précédée des numéros des at...
Autres exemples A-neo-ursane A:C-neo-ursane D:C-friedo-oleane ou multiflorane D:B-friedo-oleane 74
Les triterpénoïdes tétracycliques peuvent être considérés comme des triméthyl stéroïdes que nous verrons aussi dans le cha...
Quelques autres exemples de noyaux de triterpenes tetracycliques Fusidane (FT) est un autre exemple de triterpène tetracyc...
On distingue entre autres, les drogues synthétiques: - les Stéroides anabolisants, dérivée de la testostérone, interagisse...
Structures des stéroides - Les stéroïdes (composés de C19 à C29) sont des lipides qui trouvent leurs origines à partir de ...
A partir de ce noyau gonane , si un greffage d’un groupe méthyle en C-13 mais sans groupe méthyle en position C- 10 et san...
Autres dérivés de steroides R name H androstane C2H5 Pregnane CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH3 cholane CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2 cholestane...
Exemples Donner les structures des sterols suivants: - 5βstigmasta-7,9(11),25-triene - 5αcholesta 7,14-diene - 14α-methyl-...
stigmastanol stigmasterol ergostérol β-sitostérol avenasterolcampesterol
Le mécanisme de biosynthèse des stérols (C27 à C29) passe par les triterpènes tetracycliques respectivement le cycloarténo...
Biogenèse du squelette isoprénique acide mévalonique Une série d’autres réaction enzymatiques de deshydration et décarboxy...
Couplage PPO PPO H PPO Couplage tête-queue des chaines isopréniques 2 1 3 42 13 4 tête queue DMAPPIPP Géranylpyrophosphate...
86 Une autre réaction de ce type peut avoir lieu entre le géranylpyrophosphate et le 3-méthylbut-3- ènylpyrophosphate (IPP...
Farnesyl PyrophosphateA ce stade, deux molécules de farnésylpyrophosphate peuvent s’unir lors d’un couplage en milieu rédu...
88 Chez l’animal, Une molécule de squalène subit une oxydation enzymatique sur la double liaison C3-C4 suivie de l'ouvertu...
Le squalene est le précurseur du lanostane ou cycloartenol. Dans la cellule animale, la conversion du lanostérol en choles...
DMAPP + IPP GPP(C10) geranylpyrophosphate Monoterpene GPP +IPP FPP (C15) farnesylpyrophosphate Sesquiterpene FPP + IPP GGP...
Caractérisation (screening) des triterpènes Test chimique CCM Libermann-Burchard UV, spot bleu, vert, rose, brun fluoresce...
Les saponines Ce sont des triterpenes, steroides ou des alcaloides steroidiens qui sont glycosylés, souvent ils sont monod...
Exemple de saponine triterpénique Les saponines à génines stéroïdiques sont presque exclusivement présentes chez les Angio...
Les Hétérosides cardiotoniques (cardenolides) Il s’agit de composés semblables aux saponosides, formés d’une génine stéroï...
Propriétés pharmacologiques Sont doués de propriétés antiinflammatoires, anticancéreuses, cardiovasculaires et neuroprotec...
Les huiles essentielles ne dérivent pas que des unités Isopréniques…
Autre exemple: cas des monoterpèn 97
98 Les structures des lactones sesquiterpéniques sont variées mais, dérivent toutes du produit de cyclisation cyclodécadié...
99 Dérivés de lactones sesquiterpéniques fréquents dans les asteraceae
les signaux des protons exométhylèniques H-13 et H-13’ sont facilement identifiables dans les spectres RMN des sesquiterpè...
FIN
  1. 1. 2ème partie: Phytochimie Cours Dr. Farid Khallouki Année Universitaire 2018/2019 Cours Master SHRNO FSTE, UMI 1
  2. 2. 2 Objectifs de ce cours: Vous serez orientés dans des laboratoires avec des expertises différentes, Il y’en a parmi vous qui continueront dans la pharmacologie des produits naturels (l’étude du médicament et son interaction avec des enzymes et des récepteurs cellulaires ou des mécanisme de leurs biotransformations), d’autres seront orienté(e)s dans la pharmacognosie (connaissance du médicament), d’autres dans la phytochimie ou encore la physiologie végétale, etc, .. la connaissance des structures des produits naturels est donc imparable,, il vous appartient par voie de conséquence de bien situer ces objectifs et de comprendre la nature structurale des produits que vous allez manipuler ultérieurement.
  3. 3. 3 Les Polyphénols Introduction Les composés phénoliques peuvent intervenir dans certains aspects de la physiologie de la plante : - Écrans UV pour protéger contre les rayonnements ionisants ou pour fournir une coloration (pigments végétaux). - interviennent dans la relation des plantes avec leur environnement en dissuadant les herbivores (propriétés sensorielles). - Préviennent les infections microbiennes (phytoalexines). - Molécules de signalisation dans le processus de croissance ……
  4. 4. On les Caractérise par formation d’un composé coloré (dosage spectrophotométrique) : Réactif de Folin Ciocalteu (constitué d’un complexe d'acide phosphotungstique H3PW12O40 et d'acide phosphomolybdique H3PMo12O40) est réduit par les phénols en un mélange d'oxydes bleu-violet : dosage au spectrophotomètre à 760 nm. Caractérisation des polyphénols 4
  5. 5. "Aromagenèse" (origine du noyau aromatique) Origine des composés C6-C3 a: Chorismate mutase + transamination a 5
  6. 6. CH2 CH-COOH phénylalanine CH CH-COOH cinnamate NH2 PAL D’un point de vue biosynthétique, la majeure partie des composés aromatiques est constituée de la famille des phenylpropanoïdes, qui dérivent de la phénylalanine. La désamination de cet acide aminé par une enzyme, la phénylalanine ammonia-lyase (PAL), conduit à l’acide cinnamique. Biosynthèse des phenylpropanoides (suite) Phenylalanineammoniu m lyase La variété des composés phénoliques est essentiellement liée au degré d’hydroxylation/methylation/glycosylation de chacun des trois cycles des molécules de base. 6
  7. 7. Voie shikimate (formation de l’acide shikimiqu DAHPS : 3-deoxy-o-arabino- heptulosonate-7-phosphate synthase L'acide shikimique est produit directement à partir de deux métabolites du D-glucose: le phosphoénol pyruvate (C3) et le D- érythrose-4-phosphate (C4) (cycle calvin et/ou pentose phosphate) se condensent pour former l'heptulose à sept carbones. DAHPS
  8. 8. 4-coumaroyl CoA Origine des composés C6-C3-C6 8
  9. 9. Les flavonoïdes sont donc des dérivés phénylpropanoïdes, ils sont souvent incolores ou jaunes (sauf exceptions dont les anthocyanes). Ces composés sont des dérivés de la chalcone, L’initiation de la voie de synthèse des flavonoïdes à partir d’un phénylpropane et de 3 acétates (voie des acétates), est catalysée par la chalcone synthase après condensation avec le cinnamoyel CoA (voie shikimate) La structure de base comporte deux cycles aromatiques à 6 carbones joints par un hétérocycle à oxygène (noyau pyrane)., générant par des réactions ultérieures les différents type de structure flavone (au sens strist), catéchine et anthocynaes Biosynthèse (suite) 9 9
  10. 10. Recapitulons (phénols simples) 10
  11. 11. Stilbénoides (intervention de la voie shikimate couplée avec la acétate/malonate) Voir Autres exemples: les pterostilbènes 3 acétates
  12. 12. Groupe des Tanins Biogenèse, Classification; Structures, caractérisation, effets chimiopréventifs Structures de base Acide gallique β-Glucogalline Flavan-3-ol Propriétés des tannins Hydrolyse des tannins (Astringence et propriétés biologiques) Distribution Quelques exemples de familles Biogenèse Galloylation enzymatique du glucose et polymérisation des catéchines Généralités Définition - Reconnaître un tannin Classification (distinction gallotannins/ellagitannins et Proanthocyanidines 12
  13. 13. 13  Tanins hydrolysables : Les tanins hydrolysables sont des oligo- ou poly-esters d’un sucre, et de molécules d’acides galliques ou ellagiques. L’acide gallique est le précurseur commun des tanins hydrolysables. L’acide ellagique est un dimère de l’acide gallique.  Tanins condensées non hydrolysables : les tanins condensés résultent de la polymérisation autooxydative ou enzymatique des unités de flavan-3-ol. exemple de tanins condensés avec liaisons C4-C6 et C4- C8 Classification Structure de l’acide gallique
  14. 14. 14 Tanins hydrolysables sont donc des gallotanins et des ellagitanins, ce sont des esters d’acide gallique ou d’acide ellagique. On retrouve des gallotanins accumulés dans certaines galles de végétaux. Les tanins libérés dans le vin par les tonneaux de chênes sont des ellagitanins, contrairement à ceux apportés par la peau des baies de raisin qui sont des tanins non- hydrolysables. Exemple de tanins hydrolysables PentagalloylglucosePentagalloylglucose
  15. 15. 15  Biosynthèse des tanins hydrolysables : Biosynthèse des tanins hydrolysables (voie couplée shikimate/malonate): C’est à partir de la glucolyse que l’on obtient le phosphoenolpyruvate précurseur de l’acide shikimique, générant par la suite les acides aminés aromatiques (Phe, Tyr) qui à leurs tours génèrent l’acide cinnamique, Activé par la CoA, une aldolisation ultérieure conduit avec la voie des malonates/acétate à la structure des flavonoides dont les noyaux flavane 3-ol (catéchine et son epimère), seront les précurseurs des tanins condensés
  16. 16. 16 sous unités et structures de tanins condensés Exemple de procyanidins A et du monomère epicatechin des tanins condensés epigallocatecbin (3 OH sur le cycle B) A B C Procyanidin A type
  17. 17. 17 Exemple de tanins couronnes Autres structures de tanins condensés Les tanins couronnes
  18. 18. 18 Les phlorotanins : Etherifications successives du phloroglycinol: Exemple de structures des phlorotanins isolées de Fucus vesiculosus L.
  19. 19. Les tanins ont la capacité de former des chélates colorés avec des sels de métaux lourds (réactif de bath-Smith). Leur présence au sein d’une drogue à étudier est mise en évidence par l’apparition d’une coloration ou la formation d’un précipité noirâtre intense, après ajout de perchlorure de fer à l’extrait de cette drogue. Les tanins condensés, traités à chaud par un acide, se dégradent en anthocyanidols pigments colorés en rouge Caractérisation des tanins condensés 19
  20. 20. Proanthocyanidines: (procyanidines et prodelphinidines) Ces polymères de 2 à 7 résidus de flavan-3-ols (catéchine, épicatéchine pour les procyanidines et des unités gallocatéchine et epigallocatéchines pour les prodelphinidines, la procyanidine C est formée de 3 unités) reliés par des liaisons C-C non-hydrolyables sont des composés capables de faire précipiter les protéines (en particulier celles de la salive  astringence conférée par les tanins par exemple dans le vin). Une fois hydrolysé, les procyanidins génèrent la cyanidine alors que les prodelphinidines génèrent la delphinidine . Exemple de trimère (procyanidin C) 20
  21. 21. 21 La méthode choisie pour déterminer la composition ainsi que le degré de polymérisation des tannins est la phloroglucinolyse ou la réaction de thiolyse (thioglycolic acid methylester) suivie par une analyse chromatographique (souvent la chromatographie Liquide haute performance ou HPLC) en phase inverse. principe de la réaction de thiolyse Tanins condensés et degrés de polymérisation
  22. 22. Chromatographie liquide haute performance avant et après thiolyse couplée avec la spectrométrie de masse 22
  23. 23. GCGCT EGC C CT EGCT E ET Exemple de profils HPLC/UV/DAD Pics numérotés sont les métabolites après réaction de thiolyse
  24. 24. Distribution des tanins Famille espèces Types de tannins Anacardiace ae Rhus sp. Gallotannins,ellagitannins Schinopsis sp. Proanthocyanidines Leguminosa e Acacia sp. Gallotannins,proanthocyanid in Fagaceae Quercus sp. Gallotannins, ellagitannins Castanea sp. Ellagitannins Ericaceae Vaccinium sp. Proanthocyanidines Myrtaceae Eucalyptus sp. Ellagitannins Rosaceae Fragaria sp. Proanthocyanidines;ellagitan in Malus sp. Proanthocyanidines Pyrus sp. Proanthocyanidines Rubus sp. Ellagitannins Saxifragacea e Ribes sp. Ellagitannins Theaceae Camelia sp. Ellagitannins, tannins complexes Vitaceae Vitis sp. Ellagitannins, tannins complexes Pinaceae Pinus sp. Proanthocyanidines Il existe donc cinq grandes catégories de tanins : les ellagitanins et les gallotanins, qui font partie des tanins hydrolysables, tanins condensés, complexes, phlorotanins et tanins couronnes.
  25. 25. O H O H O O O O O O O O HH O O H H O O H O O H H O O O OH N H N H N O O O H N O N H N H N H O O O N H O H O O O H O H O O O H O O H H O O O H O H O O O H O H O H H Propriétés biologiques des tanninsLe plus souvent liées à la formation des complexes tannins-protéines Illustration : le tannage Transformer une peau en matériau imperméable et résistant à la putréfaction - Complexation avec les fibres de collagène, - Création d’un état solide (un précipité) - Elimination de molécules d’eau Liaisons hydrogènes + Interactions hydrophobes (cycles aromatiques - chaînes de collagène)
  26. 26. Structures des Anthocyanes Contrairement aux autres flavonoïdes qui absorbent en général essentiellement dans le spectre ultra violet, les anthocyanes sont des composés colorés (orange, pourpre à bleu). Ils sont impliqués dans la coloration des pétales et fruits. Ces composés sont beaucoup utilisés comme colorants alimentaires et présentent aussi es propriétés anti- oxydantes. Les anthocyanes sont rouges à pH acide et peuvent être incolore, jaune, bleu, violet à mesure d’augmenter le pH Leurs structures: 26
  27. 27. Les isoflavones : (phytoestrogènes) composés particuliers retrouvés chez les légumineuses (exemple le la daidzéine du soja dont les propriétés phytoestrogènes sont particulièrement documentées), Ce sont des flavonoides pour lesquels le cycle B est relié au carbone 3 du cycle C au lieu de 2 au sens strict. Certains dérivés d’isoflavones sont des bactériostatiques et sont spécifiquement induits lors d’infections par des organismes phytopathogènes. Mais surtout ils sont connus pour leurs effets phytoestrogènes aussi bien chez l’homme que chez la femme. Les structures genestein et daidzein sont les plus étudiées On retrouve en particulier de nombreuses phytoalexines des légumineuses (haricot, soja….) Structure de base d’un isoflavone Daidzein Genestein
  28. 28. L’assemblage de deux unités phénylpropanoides s’effectue par couplage radicalaire Une autre classe de polyphénols: Les lignanes Alcool coniferylique (motif de la lignine, connu sous le nom de monolignols comprenant les alcools coumariques et sinapique) Le couplage de ces derniers produit ou génère des dimères d’où terme de lignane 28
  29. 29. Exemples de lignanes D’abord couplage radicalaire produit le dimère pinoresinol, si un des deux cycles centraux s’ouvre, on assiste à la formation du Lariciresinol, si les deux cycles centraux s’ouvrent (hydrolyse), ceci produit le secoisolaresinol, si oxydation et formation de lactone, Le produit final est le matairesinol On les retrouve dans l’huile de lin, sesame, huile de carthame, le son du blé de l’orge, de l’avoine…..souvent dans des plantes oleagineuses ou famille brassicaea, piperaceae et asteraceae29
  30. 30. Intérêts thérapeutiques des lignanesOn leur doit des propriétés antiinflammatoires et antiallergiques, ex. d’une Pipéracée (Piper futokadsura) dont l’effet, s’explique principalement par la présence de lignanes Plusieurs autres composés de type lignane possèdent des propriétés cytostatiques (ex. la podophyllotoxine (bloque la prolifération cellulaires en s’intercalant dans l’ADN empêchant la division cellulaire). Traitement du cancer du sein hormonodépendant, ce sont de bons ligands des récepteurs des estrogènes, les lignanes sont des prodrogues dont les produits actifs sont les métabolites suivant modifiés par la flore intestinales: 30
  31. 31. Plusieurs réactifs existent mais le plus souvent le Réactif de Bornträger (KOH col. rouge) : caractérisation des anthraquinones sous formes libres (aglycone) Un autre groupe des polyphénols (les quinones) Caractérisation (réactif spécifique) Plusieurs composés rigides et plans peuvent avoir la propriétés de fluorescer et pouvoir être détectés par fluorescence (détection non spécifique ) 31
  32. 32. biogenèse: VoieAcétates Formation des chaînes polycétoniques en C12, C14 ou C16 Biogenèse des quinones Acétyl-CoA ATP ADP CoASH CO2 SCoA O SCoA O HO O Malonyl-CoA HCO3 -+ SCoA O SCoA OO AcétoacétylCoA C2 C4 Carboxylase Extension enzymatique de la chaîne par addition successive de malonyl-CoA, on part de C2 et on obtient C4 Le malonyl est un intermédiaires indispensable à l’extension O O OH HO OH CH3 Emodol Exemple de structure 32
  33. 33. Voie Acétate (suite) Acétyl-CoA 5 Malonyl-CoA 5 CO2 C12 C16C14 1 Malonyl-CoA 1 CO2 1 Malonyl-CoA 1 CO2 Réactions concomitantes ou ultérieures : décarboxylation, méthylation, glycosylation, réduction… - Cyclisation des chaînes polycétoniques - Le Malonyl CoA précurseur d’acide gras et de polycétides Anthraquinone connus pur leurs effet laxatif (sene, rhubarbe, aloe….. 33
  34. 34. Exemple de plante riche en orcinols: chanvre indien, houblon… Le groupe des Orcinols Origine mixte (terpenoides et polyphenols) Olivetol est le 5-pentylresosrcinol est un précurseur connu du tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), substance modifiant le rythme cérébral, doté aussi de propriétés anticancéreues et psychoactives Geranylpyrophosphate est fromé via la voie mevalonate pour les terpène (voir ultérieurement pour la biosynthese des terpènes) Voie mixte: shikimate + mévalonate 34
  35. 35. Hydrogen Peroxide Fenton/habe rweiss Protein Oxidation Lipid peroxidation ADN oxidation Anion superoxide Espèces réactives de l’oxygène Potentiel antioxydant des polyphénols Si orthodiphenol, une quinone stable est formée, si le produit antioxydant est de la famille des tocols (vitamine E), il sera régénérée dans la cellule par la vitamine C mais un approt en continue dans le cas des polyphénols Superoxyde dismutase
  36. 36. - Les glucosinolates (Gsl) appelés autrefois hétérosides soufrés sont des composés thio-β-D- glucopyranose anioniques présents dans de nombreux végétaux de la famille des crucifères ou brassicacées. (environ 3200 espèces). - Les crucifères, constituent une famille importante de plantes telles que la moutarde, les choux, radis, navet, roquette, colza, etc…qui sont couramment utilisées en alimentation humaine et animale, mais aussi dans des applications pharmaceutiques. - Sous l'action d'une enzyme appelée myrosinase, les Gsl subissent une hydrolyse et livrent des produits de dégradation bioactifs connus sous le terme isocyanates Les Glucosinolates 36
  37. 37. - Les premières observations sur les propriétés uniques des glucosinolates sont rapportées au début du 19éme siècle, dans le but de comprendre l’origine chimique de la saveur âcre des graines de moutarde. - Depuis cette époque, au moins 120 glucosinolates différents ont été isolés et identifiés . - Mis à part leurs teneurs élevées dans la famille des brassicacea (crucifères), Les glucosinolates peuvent également se rencontrer dans d’autres familles : Akaniaceae, Capparaceae, Limnanthacea, Moringaceae, Tovariaceae,……… Origine des glucosinolates 37
  38. 38. 3 8 Sur le plan de l'évolution chez les plantes, notamment: - Allélopathie: Suppression de la croissance des plantes voisines - Larges propriétés antibiotiques y compris les activités antimicrobiennes, antifongiques, insecticides et antitumorales. - Lors d’un stress exogène, l'enzyme myrosinase qui accompagne les glucosinolates est libérée. C'est l'enzyme responsable de l'hydrolyse des glucosinolates en isothiocynates. Rôles des glucosinolates
  39. 39. 3 9 Groupement sulfate β-Thioglucoside Radical (partie hydrophobe ou chaine latérale) Leurs diversités tient lieu de la nature du radical provenant par biosynthèse de l’acide aminé Ce radical peut être aussi allongé par un ou plusieurs methylene, peut être hydroxylé ou contenir d’autres atomes de soufre, ex. radical alkenyl, arylalkyl, indol-3yl-methyl, hydroxyalkenyl… Structures des glucosinolates 39
  40. 40. 4 0 Glucoraphenin Radis (Raphanus raphanistrum subsp. Sativus). GSLs aromatiques Glucotropaeolin Capucine (Tropaeolum majus) Gluconasturtiin chou de milan, brocoli, navet. (Nasturtium officinale) Gucosinalbin Moutarde (Sinapis alba) GSLs indoles Glucobrassicin chou blanc, brocoli (Brassica oleracea L) Exemples de Sources et Noms Usu Noms usuels Plantes sources GSLs aliphatiques Gluconapine chou de chine, navet (brassica napus)
  41. 41. 4 1 Brocoli Cresson Choux Choux fleur le raifort Navet radis moutarde Exemples de crucifères (suite) 41
  42. 42. On distingue 3 étapes majoritaires de biosynthèse; dans la première étape, la formation de l’aglycone par la conversion de l’acide aminé en aldoxime, (decarboxylation et oxydation /cytochrome) P450 (oxydoreductases). Ensuite on assiste à l’introduction d’atome de soufre très probablement par la participation de la cystéine du glutathion, il génère l’acide thiohydroximique sous l’action d’une lyase, qui donnera la Desulfoglucosinolate par action de UDPG- thiohydroximateglucosyltransferase La dernière étape consiste en l’induction de l’anion sulfate sur l’oxygène du groupement thiohydroximate en présence d’une sulfotransferase et d’une coenzyme (PAPS (3’-phosphonadenosine-5’-phosphosulfate). Les glucosinolates peuvent être classés par leur acides aminés précurseurs et les types de modification du groupe R. Les composés dérivés de Ala, Leu, Ile, Met ou Val sont appelés glucosinolates aliphatiques, ceux dérivés de Phe ou Tyr sont appelés glucosinolates aromatiques et ceux dérivés de Trp sont Biosynthèse des glucosinolates 42
  43. 43. (PAPS) Decarboxylation + P450
  44. 44. Les Principaux produits d’hydrolyse enzymatique des glucosinolates pouvant générer des produits isocyanates bioactifs et d’autres non dénués de toute toxicité (ex. nitriles, oxazolidine-thione…..) Structure du sulforaphane
  45. 45. L’extraction des glucosinolates se fait au méthanol bouillant, ou dans de l'eau bouillante. Il a été démontré que l'extraction au méthanol à froid était aussi efficace . -Les glucosinolates sont préférentiellement concentrés dans les racines, les feuilles, la tige ou les graines - Contrairement aux parties aériennes, les racines ont généralement des teneurs plus faibles mais présentent une plus grande diversité de GSL. - Du fait de la présence de noyaux aromatiques, du groupement sulfate ou encore de la fonction imine, les glucosinolates sont facilement suivies par résines d’échange ionique et caractérisées par la méthode HPLC couplée à un détecteur de masse ou en UV-DAD, le plus souvent en phase inverse . Extraction des glucosinolates 45
  46. 46. Comparaison du contenu en isothiocyanates de jeunes pousses de brocolis de 2 jours et de brocolis matures, Détection est faite vers 235 , pour le chromophore communément présents dans toutes les glucosinolates Exemples de caractérisation par HPLC: Teneurs dans les plantes 46
  47. 47. Ce sont des substances proactives (prodrogues), On leur doit plusieurs activités biologiques, insecticides, fongicides, hypotensives et antiinflammatoires…. L’un des légumes d’actualité dans notre alimentation actuelle est le brocoli riche en glucosinolates et ces bienfaits pour la santé, Dans des expériences in vitro, les activités chimiopréventives du sulforaphane ou de l’indole 3- carbinol (produit d’hydrolyse) ont été confirmées pour plusieurs cancers in vitro mais non cliniquement confirmés. Plus particulièrement on démontre leurs implications in vitro vis-à-vis les enzymes de biotransformation, inhibition de phase I et induction de phase II. En clinique, Aucune association significative n'a été trouvée entre le cancer de l’estomac (cancers gastriques) et la consommation des fruits et légumes autres que les crucifères avec une efficacité qui reste limitée. Glucosinolates et chimioprévention 47
  48. 48. Les Huiles fixes (Acides gras + Triglycérides + Insaponifiable) Généralités Caractères généraux des Huiles Végétales = non volatiles (huiles « fixes »). Ce sont des Esters d’acides gras et d’alcools gras: -triglycérides … (glycérol), - cérides, cires (alcool gras, cétylique, béhénique…) - stérides (esters de phytostérols) et contiennnent une fraction inspaonifibale, riche en phytostérols, en tocophérols et des composés phénoliques. 48
  49. 49. Acides gras et triglycérides Dans les huiles végétales, seule une petite proportion de la fraction des lipides est représentée par les acides gras. La plupart sont représentés par les esters de glycérol (triglycérides). Des exemples d’acides gras de différents huiles sont récapitulés ci dessous Répartition des types d ’acides gras dans les diverses h 49
  50. 50. Acides gras et triglycérides Les triglycérides d’acides gras sont des huiles (liquides) ou des graisses (solides) d’origine animale ou végétale à température ordinaire, Etat Naturel – Localisation présents surtout dans les graines , inclusions huileuses cytoplasmiques (10-70%). On distingue: AG saturés: •Solide à la température de la pièce en général •Consommation favorise un taux de cholestérol élevé et donc des problèmes cardio-vasculaires AG insaturés: • Liquide à la température de la pièce Rôle physiologique: L’absorption d'oméga-3 contribue à un taux de cholestérol normal, diminue le taux de triglycérides sanguins; augmente le taux HDL et diminue les LDL 50
  51. 51. Nature des A.G. Il faut savoir que dans les végétaux, les acides gras sont à chaine paire, on distingue: A.G. saturés: de C6 à C22 · C6: caproïque · C8: caprylique (Palmiers, Coprah) · C10: caprique (Palmiers, Coprah) · C12: laurique = ac. dodécanoïque (Lauracées, Palmiers, beurre de Coco) · C14: myristique = ac. tétradécanoïque (beurre de muscade, Myristica fragrans) · C16: palmitique = ac. hexadécanoïque (huile de Palme) · C18: stéarique = ac. octadécanoïque (graisses) Exemples d’AG insaturés: acide oléique acide linoléique (CH2)4 (CH2)7 CO2H H H H H (CH2)7 (CH2)7 HH H3C CO2H 51
  52. 52. Nomenclature (chimiste et physiologistes) 52
  53. 53. Les Huiles en pharmacie Utilisées comme des excipients: - huileux : Huile d'Arachide (cacahuète), Arachis hypogea L., Fabacées , Huile d'Olive, Olea europaea, Oléacées - solides pour suppositoires : Beurre de cacao, Cacaoyer, Theobroma cacao, Sterculiacées Le Coprah (du Cocotier), Cocos nucifera, Arécacées - émulsifiants : Lécithines , code E322: (phosphatidylcholine isolé la première fois du jaune d’œuf), du Soja (Glycine max (L.) Merr. ou Glycine soja Sieb. et Zucc.) Fabacées Huile en dermocosmétique: Huile d'Amande douce Amandier, Prunus dulcis (Miller) D.A. Webb var dulcis et / ou de Prunus dulcis (Miller) D.A. Webb var amara (D.C.) Buchheim, Rosacées Huile de noyaux de Prunus sp. P. persica (pêcher), P. domestica (prunier), Rosacées; P. cerasus (cerisier), P. armeniaca (abricotier), Rosacées Huile de noisette: Noisettier, Corylus avellana,
  54. 54. L’insaponifiable des huiles végétales surtout insaturées est riche en tocols. - Connus par la VitE; les tocopherols, sont indispensable à la nidation. En association avec la progesterone (hydroxyprogesterone), des esters d’alpha tocophérol sont prescrits dans le cas de la menace d’avortement ou accouchement prématurée. - Aussi sont des antioxydant de référence (conservateurs > BHT ou BHA) - Inhibe la 5-alpha réductase et aromatase (métabolisme de la testotérone) impliqués dans les mécanismes du cancer hormonodépendants - Leurs structures sont les suivantes (on assiste à 8 formes, 4 tocophérols et 4 tocotriénols) Les Tocols Un cycle chromanol pentasubstitué + une chaine phytyle de 16 carbones
  55. 55. Les alcaloïdes constituent un vaste groupe de métabolites avec une grande diversité structurelle. Ils sont des composés azotés, basiques qui s’extraient soit dans l’eau acide soit dans des solvants comme le chloroforme après alcalinisation. Ils précipitent généralement avec des réactifs iodométalliques (réactif de Dragendorff) - Ils représentent environ 20% des substances naturelles décrites. les curares, morphine, atropine, quinine…….sont des exemples d’alcaloides connus. - Depuis les premiers jours de la civilisation, des espèces végétales contenant des alcaloïdes ont été utilisées comme médicament, poison, Les alcaloides 1803 - Derosne - Réalisation du premier isolement de "sel d'opium" (mélange de morphine et d'autres alcaloïdes) du Papaver somniferum L. 1806 - Seturner – a démontré la nature fondamentale de la morphine. 1817-1820 - Pelletier & Caventou – isolèrent la cafeíne, cinchonine, quinine.....
  56. 56. "Alcalis": signifie base ou caractère baqique et eidos = l'aspect (grec) Dés le 19ème siècle – le terme a été introduit pour désigner les substances naturelles qui se comportent comme des bases Les familles végétales riches en alcaloides sont les apocyanacées, (Vinca, Rauwolfia), papaveracées (Papaver), ranunculacées, Rubiacées (Quinquina, Yohimbe). solanacées (Atropa, Datura) loganiacées (Strychnos) , Fabacées,(Sarothamnus = genêt), rutacées (Pilocarpus,) les berberidacées, apiacées….…… Ethymologie 56
  57. 57. Exemples d’alcaloides morphine Noyau tropane Noyau pipyridine atropine Atropa belladonna Papavers somniferum coniine Conium maculatum tubocuranine Chondodendron tomentosum
  58. 58. Quinine (quinquina jaune) Cinchonine (cinchona ssp) (Brugmansia stramonium L.) Dérivé tropane) Famille des xanthines) Noyau quinoleique et tropanique) coffea arabica scopolamine 58
  59. 59. Chez les Animaux Salamandre : samandaridine ; Crapaud : bufoténine ; Castor : castoramine ; coquillages : saxitoxine (DL50 = 5 mg/kg !); poissons ("fugu"), poisson perroket, certains grenouilles :tetrodotoxine Dans les Champignons Pénicillium : roquefortine ; Ergot de seigle : ac. lysergique ; Psilocybe: psilocine ; Pseudomonas : pyocyanine Exception ou l’azote est extracycliqu e noyau indole 59
  60. 60. Quelques réactifs spécifiques des Alcaloïdes • Réactif de Dragendorff (tétraiodo-bismuthate de K+) • Réactif au sulfate cérique et ammoniacal (alc. indolomonoterpéniques), • Réactif à l’iodoplatinate alcalin (alc. quinoléiques). • Wagner’s test: quelques ml de solution en presence d’une solution d’iode dans l’iodure de potassium, un précipité coloration rouge brun développé indique la presence d’alcaloides…………… Caractérisation par CCM: 60
  61. 61. Exemple de Procédure générale d’extraction (sucres)
  62. 62. Les triterpènes: Noms fondamentaux et squelettes de baseComposés en 30 carbones faits de 6 unités isoprène. Formés par des couplages tète à tête de deux unités sesquiterpènes ou tête à queue des unités isopréniques, ils peuvent être acyclique (squalène), monocyclique, bicycliques, tricycliques, tetracycliques ou encore pentacycliques, nous traiterons les deux dernières familles les plus fréquentes Les Triterpènes pentacycliques (Numérotation) Plus de 50000 composés ont ainsi été recensés dans la famille des triterpènes pentacycliques. Cette variété est le résultat : de l’agencement des cycles; de la position de groupements méthyles; de la présence et de la localisation d'insaturations; de possibles isoméries (configuration chaise/bateau, R ou S,…); de la présence de groupements fonctionnels (alcools, cétones, acides carboxyliques), voire d'autres entités moléculaires associées (sucres et phénols, par exemple); Ces possibilités de structures induisent la nécessité d’une
  63. 63. Quelques structures de bases des triterpènes Pentacycliques les plus fréquents dans la littérature hopane lupane
  64. 64. Ambrane Onocérane Autres squelettes de bases Propriétés pharmacologiques Les triterpènes pentacycliques sont souvent bioactifs (antitumoraux, antiviraux, antidiabétiques, anti- inflammatoires ...) présentant un arsenal thérapeutique énorme. Quelques composés comme l’acide corosolique (2- hydroxyursolic acid) (complément alimentaire contre le diabète) est déjà sur le marché et plusieurs autres sont en cours d'essais cliniques ou prêts à être mis sur le marché Cas de cyclisation interrompue 64
  65. 65. Question, refaire les autres structures dans l’exemple Ci -dessus 65
  66. 66. Si Modification des nombres de groupes méthyles Le remplacement d’un méthyl par un hydrogène est indiqué par le préfixe nor, précédé du nombre de méthyl ainsi supprimé, si addition d’un groupment methyl le suffixe homo est utilisé Exemples 24-nor-ursa-12-en-3α-ol 29-bishomo-hopane 66
  67. 67. L’élimination d’un atome de carbone dans un cycle est désignée par nor précédée de la lettre caractéristique du cycle modifié et entre parenthèse du numéro de l’atome de carbone considéré comme éliminé. Cet atome est en principe celui dont le numéro est le plus élevé. Modifications des dimensions des cycles 67
  68. 68. Modification du squelette par transposition Deux principaux types de produits transposés sont décrits: À savoir les produits de type (série néo) et les produits du type (série friedo). Série néo: Une série de transposition conduit successivement par élimination d’un atome sur le cycle A en conservant le nombre de carbone sur le squelette de base (A neo), si en plus, on assiste à une migration du méthyle angulaire C25 situé en C10 (jonction A/B) au C5 (A:B-neo), si de plus le C26 se en C8 (jonction B/C) migre C9, on se retrouve dans la série (A:C-neo) et enfin, le C27 en C14 (jonction C/D) (A:D-neo) peut migrer à la position C8. On conserve la numérotation initial du squelette et des groupes méthyles ayant migrés A:B-néo-: le méthyle 25 migre depuis la position 10 vers la position 5, A néo A:B-néo- A néo modification du cycle A sans transposition du methyl angulaire 68
  69. 69. -puis A:C-néo-: le méthyle 26 migre depuis la position 8 vers la position 9, -puis A:D-néo-: le méthyle 27 migre depuis la position 14 vers la position 8 Question, donner la structure du composé suiva A:B néo-(3ξ)ursa-12-ène-28-oique 27:9α-olide Connu sous le nom de l’acide novique Donnée: le suffixe olide représente un ester cyclique (lactone) A:C-néo A:D-néo 69
  70. 70. Série friedo: ces produits dérivent des squelettes normaux sans élimination d’atome sur le cycle mais seulement par migration des groupes méthyles angulaires . Il y’a aussi 4 cas de figure: de 14 (jonction C/D) en 13, de 8 (jonction B/C) en 14, de 10 (jonction A/B) en 9, et de 4 (groupe axial 24) en 5. Ceci conduit successivement aux modifications du squelette désignés par D-friedo, D:C friedo, D:B friedo et D:A friedo suivi du nom fondamental du squelette initial. -D-friedo: C27: C14 → C13 -D:C-friedo : C27: C14 → C13 ; C26: C8 → C14 -D:B-friedo : C-26: C8 → C14; C-27: C14 → C13; C-25: C10 → C9 ; -D:A-friedo : C-25: C10 →C 9; C-26: C8 → C14; C-27: C14 → C13; C-24: C4 →C 5; Exemple pour la série ursane D:Ursane
  71. 71. Les migrations postérieures des groupements méthyles entre des carbones communs à deux cycles (réarrangement friedo) conduisent, à partir de l’oléanane: - au taraxérane (D- friedo-oléanane), - puis au multiflorane (D:C - friedo-oléanane), - puis au glutinane (D:B- friedooléanane) - et à la friedelane (D:A-friedo-oléanane). 71
  72. 72. D-friedo D:C-friedo D:B-friedo D:A-friedo Questions Représenter la structure de la friedeline : 3-oxo D:A- friedo-oleanane ou 3-oxo-friedelane Représenter la structure du taraxérol : 3β-hydroxy D- friedo-oleana-14-ene ou 3β-hydroxy-taraxera-14-ene 72
  73. 73. Modification de squelette par coupure d’un cycle - La coupure d’un cycle est indiquée par seco précédée des numéros des atomes entre lesquels a eu lieu la coupure - La numérotation est conservée, - Si un ou plusieurs atomes de carbones sont en outre éliminés , on utilise les règles nor à partir du nom de base 2:3-seco-oleana-12- ene-2,3,28-trioique 1:3-seco-2-nor-oleana-12- ene 1,3, 28-trioique Exemples 73
  74. 74. Autres exemples A-neo-ursane A:C-neo-ursane D:C-friedo-oleane ou multiflorane D:B-friedo-oleane 74
  75. 75. Les triterpénoïdes tétracycliques peuvent être considérés comme des triméthyl stéroïdes que nous verrons aussi dans le chapitre suivant, le lanostane, est le squelette de base utilisé et est le 4,4,14-triméthyl-5α-cholestane. La nomenclature des stéroïdes peut leur être réservée. Lanostane Le (5α)-lanostane, dont la nomenclature est conservé Jusqu’en 27, les 3 methyl en 4 et 14 terminent la numérotation. 13α,14β, 17β H, 20β H(R) lanostane pour le groupe Euphane Ou 13α, 14β, 17β, 20α H (S) lanostane pour le groupe de tirucallane Tirucallane Les dérivés des groupes apparentés au Lanostane portent des noms en ‘’lanostane’’ complétés selon les modifications structurales ainsi: TRITERPENES TETRACYCLIQUES 75
  76. 76. Quelques autres exemples de noyaux de triterpenes tetracycliques Fusidane (FT) est un autre exemple de triterpène tetracyclique et appartient donc à une autre classe qui pourrait être considérée comme nor tritepène tetracyclicque, à savoir le 29-nor protostane Dammarane (Methyl (18) en C8 au lieu de C13 pour lanostane), sapogenine de ginseng Protostane (PT) ce sont des triterpenes tetracyclique stereoisomères du dammarane, il s’agir du 8α-CH3, 9β-H, 13α- H, et14β-CH3 dammarane Cucurbitane , C19, du 10 à 9β 76
  77. 77. On distingue entre autres, les drogues synthétiques: - les Stéroides anabolisants, dérivée de la testostérone, interagissent avec le récepteur des androgènes en améliorant la masse musculaire . - Les stéroïdes endocriniens naturels des mammifères: Les androgènes, les estrogènes et stéroïdes progestatifs et les Glucocorticoïde: avec des activité de régulation du métabolisme cellulaire et activité surtout anti-inflammatoire (AIS) - Les phytosteroides ou Stéroïdes végétaux ou stérols (contenant un alcool (en position 3), ce sont des inhibiteurs clés de l’enzyme de biosynthèse du cholestérol, (sitosterol, stigmastérol, spinastérol, campestérol) sont des exemples….. Les Steroides 77
  78. 78. Structures des stéroides - Les stéroïdes (composés de C19 à C29) sont des lipides qui trouvent leurs origines à partir de triterpénes tetracycliques aussi bien chez l’homme que dans les pantes. Ils se caractérisent par un noyau cyclopentanophénanthrénique (stérane) (voir figure). - On appelle gonanes les formes isomères du sterane où respectivement les cycles B et C, et les cycles C et D sont en position trans . Structure du noyau sterane Structure Gonane 78
  79. 79. A partir de ce noyau gonane , si un greffage d’un groupe méthyle en C-13 mais sans groupe méthyle en position C- 10 et sans chaîne latérale en C-17, on sera en présence du noyau «estrane» (exemple estradiol hormones féminines). Estrane 5α ou 5β , C18) Structures des stéroïdes (suite) Alors que dan un noyau gonane, les cycle B et C ainsi que C et D sont en conformation trans, la jonction A/B de la première décaline peut être soit trans (l’atome H en 5 est soit en α) soit en position β (Cycles A/B en cis), Les estrogènes qui sont des hormones féminines en sont des exemples: ce sont des noyaux à 18 carbones: estradiol, estrone, estriol en sont des exemples d’estranes Si en plus, il y’a un méthyle en C10, dans ce cas ce sont des androstanes, la testostérone en est un79
  80. 80. Autres dérivés de steroides R name H androstane C2H5 Pregnane CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH3 cholane CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH2CH(CH3)2 cholestane CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH(CH3)CH(CH3)2 Ergostane, campestane CH(CH3)CH2CH2CH(C2H5)CH(CH3)2 stigmastane Les stéroides qui possédant un noyau cyclopentanophénanthrénique (stérane), contenant deux methyles respectivement en C10 et C13 et une chaine alkyle en 17 se resérvent d’autre terminologie récapitulées dans le tableau suivant, Exemple de stéroïdes à base de noyau pregnane: la progestrone
  81. 81. Exemples Donner les structures des sterols suivants: - 5βstigmasta-7,9(11),25-triene - 5αcholesta 7,14-diene - 14α-methyl-5α-cholesta-8-en-3β-ol - 22E, 25R, 27homo-cholesta-5,22-dien-3β-ol - 4α-methyl-5α-campesta-8(14)-en-3β-ol Stigmasta-3,5-dien-7-one Lanosterol = 4,4,14α-trimethyl-5α-cholesta-8(9),24-dien- 3β-ol Cholesterol: 5α-cholesta-5-en-3β-ol 81
  82. 82. stigmastanol stigmasterol ergostérol β-sitostérol avenasterolcampesterol
  83. 83. Le mécanisme de biosynthèse des stérols (C27 à C29) passe par les triterpènes tetracycliques respectivement le cycloarténol pour les plantes (phytosterol) générant après le stigmastérol et les autres noyaux stérols qui en dérivent tandis que le zoosterol (cholestérol) et respectivement le mycosterol (l’ergosterol) sont produits à partir du lanostérol. Leur biosynthèse passe par la formation d’unités isopréniques par la voie dite de l’acide mévanolique, brièvement la carboxylation en malonate CoA à partir de l’acetylCoA, générera le malonate CoA qui après condensation d’une deuxième unité AcetylCoA produit l’acetoacetylCoA; une troisième condensation de l’AcetylCoA générera l’acide glutarique, qui est convertit par la HMGCoreductase en acide mévalonique. Formation du Squalene, Precurseur des triterpenes Lanostérol 83
  84. 84. Biogenèse du squelette isoprénique acide mévalonique Une série d’autres réaction enzymatiques de deshydration et décarboxylation conduisent à la formation des unités isoprènes activées par des unités phosphates (isopentylepyrophosphate) et son isomère dimethyl allylpyrophosphate Biosynthèse (voie mévalonate) très simplifi 84
  85. 85. Couplage PPO PPO H PPO Couplage tête-queue des chaines isopréniques 2 1 3 42 13 4 tête queue DMAPPIPP Géranylpyrophosphate (GPP) Monoterpènes C10 GPP synthase IPP: Isopentylpyrophosphate DMAPP: dimethylallylpyrophosphate 85
  86. 86. 86 Une autre réaction de ce type peut avoir lieu entre le géranylpyrophosphate et le 3-méthylbut-3- ènylpyrophosphate (IPP) pour conduire au farnésylpyrophosphate : Biogenèse du Farnesylpyrophosphate
  87. 87. Farnesyl PyrophosphateA ce stade, deux molécules de farnésylpyrophosphate peuvent s’unir lors d’un couplage en milieu réducteur pour donner le squalène : 87
  88. 88. 88 Chez l’animal, Une molécule de squalène subit une oxydation enzymatique sur la double liaison C3-C4 suivie de l'ouverture en milieu acide de l‘epoxide formé ; ce qui revient à la formation d'une fonction alcool sur le carbone 3. On assiste ensuite à une cyclisation du squalène ainsi transformé par un processus synchronisé suivant suivi de divers réarrangements conduisant au lanostérol : On peut présenter différemment le squalène dans l’espace par rotation autour des simples liaisons C-C. : Biogenèse (suite)
  89. 89. Le squalene est le précurseur du lanostane ou cycloartenol. Dans la cellule animale, la conversion du lanostérol en cholestérol par exemple implique le départ de 3 groupes méthyl en position 4,4,14 par oxydation en CO2, le glissement de la double liaison C8-C9 vers C5-C6 ainsi que la réduction de la double liaison C24-C25 . A partir du cholestérol, les stéroïdes hormonaux peuvent être générés suivant des réactions enzymatiques spécifiques. Le lanosterol formé subit une succession de transformations catalysées par des demethylases, des isomerases, des desaturases, des deshydrogenases .... etc Concernant le végétal, la plupart des étapes tardives de la voie de biosynthèse des stérols ne sont pas encore bien définies chez les plantes. Dans les plantes, d’autres voies de synthèse des isoprénoides indépendamment du mavalonate sont aussi décrites, à savoir la voie de deoxyxylulose . Biogenèse (suite) 89
  90. 90. DMAPP + IPP GPP(C10) geranylpyrophosphate Monoterpene GPP +IPP FPP (C15) farnesylpyrophosphate Sesquiterpene FPP + IPP GGPP (C20) geranylgeranylpyrophosphate Diterpene GPP +FPP GFPP (C25) geranylfarnesylpyrophosphate Sesterpene FPP +FPP 2FPP (C30) farnesyfarnesylpyrophosphate (triterpene) GGPP +GGPP 2GGPP (C40) geranylgeranylpyrophosphate tetraterpene Synoptique de formation des différents terpènes issus de la voie de l’acide mévalonique 90
  91. 91. Caractérisation (screening) des triterpènes Test chimique CCM Libermann-Burchard UV, spot bleu, vert, rose, brun fluorescent, Vanillin-sulphuric acid Blue, blue-violet, yellowish Vanilin-phosphoric acid Red-violet in visible light and reddish or blue in UV 365 Anisaldehyde-sulphuric acid Blue red-violet in visible light and reddish or blue in UV 365 Carr Price Trichlorure d’antimoine vert, bleu, gris dans chloroforme, 91
  92. 92. Les saponines Ce sont des triterpenes, steroides ou des alcaloides steroidiens qui sont glycosylés, souvent ils sont monodesmosidiques (un seul sucre attaché particulièrement en position C-3 (au niveau de l’hydroxyle), bidesmosidiques (deux sucres attachés dans deux position différentes souvent le C-3 et le C-28 pour la série oléanane, ursane (voir structure dia suivant), des saponines tridesmosiqiques ne sont pas aussi rares et les emplacements des sites de glycosylations dépendent du degré d’oxydation de l’aglycone (sapogénine). Les glycosylations peuvent être linéaires ou ramifiées. Les saponines sont donc des Hétérosides formés d’une génine appelée sapogénine, et de groupements osidiques. Il s’agit de composés souvent amers, amphiphiles aux propriétés tensioactives qui ont pu être mises à profit pour la confection de détergents. On distingue •les saponosides à génine triterpénique pentacyclique •les saponosides à génine stéroïde •les saponosides à alcaloïde stéroïdiens qui correspondent aux glucoalcaloïdes qu’on retrouve par exemple chez les Solanacées
  93. 93. Exemple de saponine triterpénique Les saponines à génines stéroïdiques sont presque exclusivement présentes chez les Angiospermae Monocotyledonae, comme famille qui en sont riches, on distingue: Alliaceae (Allium), Agavacear, (Agave), Asparagaceae, Dioscoreacea (Discorea), Fabaceae, Solanaceae (Solanum) et Plantagenaceae. Les sucres fréquemment observés sont D-glucopyranose , D - galactopyranose , D-xylopyranose , acide D-glucuronique , D-apiofuranose, et L-rhamnopyranose 93
  94. 94. Les Hétérosides cardiotoniques (cardenolides) Il s’agit de composés semblables aux saponosides, formés d’une génine stéroïdique ayant la particularité de contenir un cycle lactone à 4 ou 5 carbones (cardénolides). Le suffixe olide représente un ester cyclique à 5 sommets. De plus la fraction osidique des hétérosides cardiotoniques est constituée d’oses particulièrement rares, dont certains ne sont présents naturellement que dans ce type de molécules (exemple du digitoxose de la digitoxine, un hétéroside cardiotonique de la digitale). 94
  95. 95. Propriétés pharmacologiques Sont doués de propriétés antiinflammatoires, anticancéreuses, cardiovasculaires et neuroprotectrices (exemples de gensenosides extraits du genre panax (ginseng): Le ginseng est un mélange très complexe d'au moins 31 triterpènes de ginsénosides. Le ginseng est utilisé dans les formes traditionnelles et modernes, en particulier pour le maintien de la santé des personnes âgées. 95
  96. 96. Les huiles essentielles ne dérivent pas que des unités Isopréniques…
  97. 97. Autre exemple: cas des monoterpèn 97
  98. 98. 98 Les structures des lactones sesquiterpéniques sont variées mais, dérivent toutes du produit de cyclisation cyclodécadiénylique NB: les ambrosanolides sont considérés des pseudoguaianolides Les lactones sesquiterpéniques
  99. 99. 99 Dérivés de lactones sesquiterpéniques fréquents dans les asteraceae
  100. 100. les signaux des protons exométhylèniques H-13 et H-13’ sont facilement identifiables dans les spectres RMN des sesquiterpènes lactones grâce aux indéniables avantages suivants : (i) les positions à champ relativement faible aux alentours de 5-6 ppm (ii) l’éclatement caractéristique dû aux couplages allyliques allant jusqu’aux alentours de 4 Hz ou plus pouvant être dédoublés par des couplages géminés de 0-3 Hz. (iii) La lactone est aussi observée en IR avec un pic intense vers 1770 cm-1 Caractéristiques spectrales des lactones sesquiterpéniques 100
  101. 101. FIN

