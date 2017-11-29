Listen To Audiobooks For Free Wonder by R. J. Palacio

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
August (Auggie) Pullman was born with a facial deformity that prevented him from going to a mainstream school-
until now. He's about to enter fifth grade at Beecher Prep, and if you've ever been the new kid, then you know how
hard that can be. The thing is Auggie's just an ordinary kid, with an extraordinary face. But can he convince his new
classmates that he's just like them, despite appearances? R. J. Palacio has crafted an uplifting novel full of
wonderfully realistic family interactions, lively school scenes, and writing that shines with spare emotional power.
"Wonder is a book with such a big, wide heart- it shows how we are all fragile, imperfect, and perfectly beautiful
creatures. A wonderful novel by a wonder of a writer!" - Julia Alvarez, author of Return to Sender, Before We Were
Free, Finding Miracles, and the Tía Lola Stories
Written By: R. J. Palacio
Narrated By: Nick Podehl, Kate Rudd, Diana Steele
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: February 2012
Duration: 8 hours 8 minutes
