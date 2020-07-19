Minerals as Nutrients

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MINERALS Dr. Farhana Atia Assistant Professor (Biochemistry) Nilphamari Medical College, Nilphamari Bangladesh
Minerals Minerals are inorganic elements required in small amounts by the body (micronutrients). • Widely distributed in f...
 Minerals are absorbed from small intestine either  by active transport or  by carrier mediated diffusion  Calcium abs...
Classification of Minerals Functions Minerals Structural function Ca, Mg, PO Membrane function Na, K Prosthetic group of e...
Classification of Minerals According to daily requirements for adults
• Macrominerals are micronutrients required by adults in the largest amount • Trace elements are inorganic molecules that ...
Sodium • Distribution in body – 50% - Bones – 40% - ECF – 10% -Soft tissues • RDA : 1000-3000mg • Dietary source- Table sa...
Functions of Sodium • Regulates acid base balance • Maintain osmotic pressure & fluid balance. • Necessary for normal musc...
Banana Orange Pineapple Potato Beans Chicken Liver Coconut water Potassium  RDA: 3-4 gm  Dietary source:
Deficiency • Acidosis • Renal damage • Cardiac arrest Potassium FUNCTIONS  Maintains intracellular osmotic pressure  Reg...
Fluoride  Distribution  Bones  Teeth  RDA: 3.5 - 4 mg  Source:  Drinking water  Sea food
Functions of Fluoride  Prevents the development of dental caries  Forms an acid resistant protective layer on enamel  I...
Clinical Conditions
Manganese  Distribution:  Liver, kidney  RDA: 2-9 mg  Sources  Tea  Cereals  Nuts  Leafy vegetables  Fruits
Functions of Manganese  Cofactors for several enzymes  Required for bone formation, normal functioning of nervous system...
Copper  RDA: 2-3 mg  Ceruloplasmin- Cu binding protein  Source  Liver  Kidney  Meat  Egg yolk  Cereals  Nuts  Gr...
Functions of Copper  Constituent of several enzymes  Hemoglobin synthesis  Collagen synthesis  Ceruloplasmin: involved...
Clinical Conditions
Selenium • RDA: 50- 200 mg • Source: – Organ meats • Liver • Kidney – Sea food
Functions of Selenium • Prevents hepatic necrosis, muscular dystrophy • Maintains structural integrity of biological membr...
Zinc Mainly intracellular  RDA : 10- 15 mg  Source  Meat  Fish  Egg  Milk  Beans  Nuts  Metallothionein- Transpo...
Functions of Zinc • Essential component of several enzymes (carbonic anhydrase, superoxide dismutase) • Antioxidant– prote...
Clinical Conditions
Iodine • Distribution: Thyroid gland (80%), muscle, salivary gland, ovaries • RDA : 100- 150 mcg : 200 mcg (in pg) • Sourc...
• Functions of Iodine – Constituent of thyroid hormone: T₄ (thyroxine) & T₃ (triiodothyronine) – Regulate cellular oxidati...
Clinical conditions Goitr e Mixedem a Cretinis m
IRON • Total body iron: 3- 4 gm • RDA – Male : 10 mg – Female: 18 mg – 10% of dietary iron is absorbed (1- 2mg) • Source: ...
Functions of Iron  Constituent of several proteins/enzymes- hemoglobin, myoglobin, cytochromes, xanthine oxidase, catalas...
Clinical Conditions  Iron deficiency anemia (Hypochromic Mycrocytic Anemia)  Hemochromatosis  Hemosiderosis
Transferrin Hemoglobin in RBC Myoglobin & enzyme Stored (Ferritin) 3-4 mg 2500 mg 300 mg 1000 mg Iron Distribution in 70 k...
 Transferrin: Protein  Free iron is extremely toxic (form free radicals), so bound to Tf  Normally Tf is 30% saturated ...
Absorption of dietary iron Iron in diet: 1. Heme: Directly absorbed 2. Nonheme: – Fe³⁺ is reduced to Fe²⁺ (by Vit C & gast...
RBC life span: 120 days Damaged erythrocytes are phagocytosed by macrophages of RES Hb → Heme [+ globin]→ Fe+ Biliverdin 3...
CALCIUM  Most abundant mineral in the body  Total Ca: 1- 1.5 kg  99% Bones, teeth  1% Outside skeletal tissue but have...
Source • Milk & milk products • Beans • Leafy vegetables • Fish • Cabbage • Egg yolk
Distribution of plasma Calcium (2.5 mmol/l)
Hormonal Regulation of Calcium 3 hormones are primarily concerned Calcitriol/active V-D PTH Calcitonin (Ca lowering hor...
Vitamin D & Ca Homeostasis Condition GIT Bone Kidney ↓ [Ca] ↑ Ca absorption ↑ mobilization Active vit D formation ↑ [Ca] ↓...
Functions of Calcium • Activation of enzymes – Calmodulin (Ca binding regulatory protein) binds 4 Ca⁺⁺ → activation of enz...
• Secretion of hormones – Insulin – PTH – Calcitonin – Vasopressin etc. • Act as 2nd messenger • Reduce vascular permeabil...
Clinical condition  Hypercalcemia  Hypocalcemia  Rickets  Osteoporosis Hypocalcaemic tetany Osteoporosis
Minerals as Nutrients
Minerals as Nutrients
Minerals as Nutrients
