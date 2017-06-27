Trabalho projetos

TRABALHANDO POR PROJETOS CPI AURELIO MARCELINO
TEORIA
TIPOS DE PROJETOS https://es.slideshare.net/jmesa65/abp-preguntas-claves TIPOS DE PROJETOSTIPOS DE PROJETOS
A COMPETÊNCIA LINGÜÍSTICA Habilidade para utilizar a lingua, é dicir, para expresar e interpretar conceptos, pensamentos, ...
A COMPETÊNCIA LINGÜÍSTICA CAPACIDADE EXPRESIÓN PRODUCIÓN COMPRENSIÓN MODALIDADE ORAL / ESCRiTA FALAR ESCOITAR INTERAC CION...
ALGUMAS PREMISAS EDUCAÇOM LENTA
ALGUMAS PREMISAS Os OBJETIVOS som DE ETAPA, nom de semana, mês, trimestre.
ALGUMAS PREMISAS Importa o PROCESSO, nom o resultado
PONTO DE PARTIDA AS TIPOLOGIAS TEXTUAIS
ORGANIZAÇOM 1º ESO PROJETO 1: FICCIONÁRIO PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS PROJETO 3: ANTOLOGIA LITERÁRIA PROJETO A: DE CUADRO...
PROJETO A: DE CUADRO EN MITO CONSTELACIÓN LITERÁRIA Transversal: unha sesión semanal
PROJETO 1: FICCIONÁRIO PRODUTO FINAL: Dicionário de palavras inventadas
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 1. Definir é fácil
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 1.1. E da práctica, teorizamos
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 2. Conhecemos o dicionário...
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 3. E debatemos se som autoridade: #yonosoytrapacer@
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 4. Sabemos do País com el des delante. En várias versons...
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 5. Trabalhamos uma receita de cozinha.
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 7. Descobrimos as greguerias.
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS Já estamos prontas para inventar palavras!
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 8. Elaboramos a nossa rúbrica de avaliaçom
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 9. Aprendizagem em equipas cooperativas
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 9.1. Fólio giratório A. Escribe una palabra y su definición B. Añade una segunda acepción C. Anota la...
FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 9. Utilizamos a rúbrica para revisar...
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS PRODUTO FINAL: Representación de una obra de teatro de sombras.
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 1. Imaginamos a conversa.
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 2. Deducimos a teoria.
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3. Jogamos a teatralizar
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3.1. Fazemos um informe de aprendizagem
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3.2. Reflexionamos sobre as possibilidades da língua
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3.1. Elaboramos a rúbrica
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 4. Inventamos a nossa história
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 4.1. A diana. A. Nombre del/la alumno/a B. Nombre del personaje C. Emoción característica D. ...
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 5. Elaboramos as nossas silhuetas
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 5. Elaboramos as nossas silhuetas
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 6. Inventamos e escrevemos
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 6. Inventamos e escrevemos
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 7. Ensaiamos e revisamos
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 7. Ensaiamos e revisamos
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 8. Preparamos as instruçons
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 8.1. Ou tutoriais
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 9. Preparamos a folha voandeira
PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS E ainda nom acabamos...
  1. 1. TRABALHANDO POR PROJETOS CPI AURELIO MARCELINO
  2. 2. TEORIA
  3. 3. TIPOS DE PROJETOS https://es.slideshare.net/jmesa65/abp-preguntas-claves TIPOS DE PROJETOSTIPOS DE PROJETOS
  4. 4. A COMPETÊNCIA LINGÜÍSTICA Habilidade para utilizar a lingua, é dicir, para expresar e interpretar conceptos, pensamentos, sentimentos, feitos e opinións a través de discursos orais e escritos e para interactuar lingüísticamente en todos os posíbeis contextos sociais e culturais.
  5. 5. A COMPETÊNCIA LINGÜÍSTICA CAPACIDADE EXPRESIÓN PRODUCIÓN COMPRENSIÓN MODALIDADE ORAL / ESCRiTA FALAR ESCOITAR INTERAC CIONAR ESCRIBIR LER
  6. 6. ALGUMAS PREMISAS EDUCAÇOM LENTA
  7. 7. ALGUMAS PREMISAS Os OBJETIVOS som DE ETAPA, nom de semana, mês, trimestre.
  8. 8. ALGUMAS PREMISAS Importa o PROCESSO, nom o resultado
  9. 9. PONTO DE PARTIDA AS TIPOLOGIAS TEXTUAIS
  10. 10. ORGANIZAÇOM 1º ESO PROJETO 1: FICCIONÁRIO PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS PROJETO 3: ANTOLOGIA LITERÁRIA PROJETO A: DE CUADRO EN MITO
  11. 11. PROJETO A: DE CUADRO EN MITO CONSTELACIÓN LITERÁRIA Transversal: unha sesión semanal
  12. 12. PROJETO 1: FICCIONÁRIO PRODUTO FINAL: Dicionário de palavras inventadas
  13. 13. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 1. Definir é fácil
  14. 14. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 1.1. E da práctica, teorizamos
  15. 15. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 2. Conhecemos o dicionário...
  16. 16. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 3. E debatemos se som autoridade: #yonosoytrapacer@
  17. 17. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 4. Sabemos do País com el des delante. En várias versons...
  18. 18. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 5. Trabalhamos uma receita de cozinha.
  19. 19. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 7. Descobrimos as greguerias.
  20. 20. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS Já estamos prontas para inventar palavras!
  21. 21. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 8. Elaboramos a nossa rúbrica de avaliaçom
  22. 22. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 9. Aprendizagem em equipas cooperativas
  23. 23. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 9.1. Fólio giratório A. Escribe una palabra y su definición B. Añade una segunda acepción C. Anota la información gramatical D. Inventa un sinónimo o antónimo
  24. 24. FICCIONÁRIO: TAREFAS 9. Utilizamos a rúbrica para revisar...
  25. 25. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS PRODUTO FINAL: Representación de una obra de teatro de sombras.
  26. 26. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 1. Imaginamos a conversa.
  27. 27. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 2. Deducimos a teoria.
  28. 28. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3. Jogamos a teatralizar
  29. 29. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3.1. Fazemos um informe de aprendizagem
  30. 30. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3.2. Reflexionamos sobre as possibilidades da língua
  31. 31. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 3.1. Elaboramos a rúbrica
  32. 32. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 4. Inventamos a nossa história
  33. 33. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 4.1. A diana. A. Nombre del/la alumno/a B. Nombre del personaje C. Emoción característica D. Conflicto o problema E. Superpoder
  34. 34. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 5. Elaboramos as nossas silhuetas
  35. 35. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 5. Elaboramos as nossas silhuetas
  36. 36. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 6. Inventamos e escrevemos
  37. 37. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 6. Inventamos e escrevemos
  38. 38. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 7. Ensaiamos e revisamos
  39. 39. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 7. Ensaiamos e revisamos
  40. 40. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 8. Preparamos as instruçons
  41. 41. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 8.1. Ou tutoriais
  42. 42. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS 9. Preparamos a folha voandeira
  43. 43. PROJETO 2: TEATRO DE SOMBRAS E ainda nom acabamos...

