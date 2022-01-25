Identifying cash generating units by audit firm in dubai per ias 36

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
This article describes how to identify cash-generating units (CGUs). We cover how audit firms in Dubai & UAE assign assets and assign goodwill. An impairment review’s results can be significantly affected by identifying CGUs. However, identifying CGUs requires judgment. It is also possible that the CGUs determined by an entity may change as its operations change, or the way it conducts them may change.