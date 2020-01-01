Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The Blessing Audiobook download free | The Blessing Audiobook online for Android Food and friendships bind souls in an Amish kitchen ​ Return to the Troyer farm where, despite stressful changes occurring in their lives, Lyle and Heidi once again open up their Ohio home to those seeking to learn about Amish cooking. ​ This time six unique adults sign up. Nicole Smith — a teenager helping her divorced dad cook for the family. Lisa Brooks — a caterer needing new recipes. Todd Collins — a food critic who is curious about the way Amish women cook. Bill Mason — a member of a hunting club who always gets stuck cooking for his buddies. Allie Garrett — a police officer’s wife who is given the class as an unwanted gift. Lance Freemont — a mailman who smells the good food when he delivers a package to the door. ​ More than recipes are exchanged though, as friendships form, a romance blossoms, and hearts receive healing nourishment — including Heidi’s own hurting heart.
  3. 3. The Blessing Audiobook download free | The Blessing Audiobook online for Android Written By: Wanda E Brunstetter. Narrated By: Rebecca Gallagher Publisher: Oasis Audio Date: August 2017 Duration: 12 hours 9 minutes
