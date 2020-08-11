Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tec. e informatica,grados octavos fany garzon c. semana 9

guia

Tec. e informatica,grados octavos fany garzon c. semana 9

  1. 1. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur 204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORMACION, LIBERTAD Y COMPROMISO PARA UN MUNDO MEJOR” 9GUIA DE TRABAJO AUTONOMO POR MEDIOS VIRTUALES Área/Asignatura: TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA Nombre del Docente: FANY GARZON CARDENAS Grado: OCTAVO Curso(s): 804 Y 805 Jornada: TARDE I.H.S. = 3 Semana No.9 Eje temático: SOLUCIONES INFORMATICAS Periodo III/2020 Objetivo: Conocer las características de la función SUMA en Excel con su sintaxis y su importancia ya sea lógico o matemático. Descripción de las actividades: Lea cuidadosamente la guía anexa Y realice los 2 ejercicios propuestos Y enviar evidencia al correo fannygarzonfgc@gmail.com Fanny con 2 n Gracias. Material de estudio sugerido: Guía anexa Y opcional este blog. https://lasfuncionesdeexcelvenecia.blogspot.com/ Proceso de Evaluación: Realizar en el cuaderno la actividad evaluativa los 2 ejercicios propuestos y enviar fotos al correo Fanny con doble n fannygarzonfgc@gmail.com Anexos:
  2. 2. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur 204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORMACION, LIBERTAD Y COMPROMISO PARA UN MUNDO MEJOR” GUIA ANEXA EXCEL NIVEL 2 Para este nivel es necesario este repaso de la función suma debido a las continuas preguntas en el wasap iremos despacio retomando temas anteriores. Pero hay que destacar la sintaxis de la función pues es la misma para todas las funciones Quéesla funciónSUMA? La función SUMA en Excel retorna la suma de una lista de valores. Para definir los valores podemos digitarlos como constantes, hacer referencia a una celda, hacer referencias a un rango. la función suma es una de las mas utilizadas, prueba de esto es que Excel tiene un icono especial para efectuar sumas rápidas, con esto quiero decir que no hace falta poner =SUMA() para efectuar la suma de un cierto rango, lo que por cierto ahorra tiempo y evita errores, este icono se llama autosuma y para usarlo basta con seleccionar el rango que queremos sumar hacer clic en y el resultado aparece en la celda inmediatamente inferior al rango, aunque si queremos el resultado en otro lado basta con seleccionar la celda, luego el rango que queremos sumar, Enter y listo Tomado de https://scalderonespoch4am.wixsite.com/medicina/excel-2 Sintaxisde la función La sintaxis de cualquier función es: =nombre_funcion ( argumento1; argumento2; … ; argumentoN ) Esto es: Signo igual (=). Nombre de la función. Paréntesis de apertura. Argumentos de la función separados por puntos y comas. Paréntesis de cierre. Insertar función Cuando cree una fórmula que contenga una función, el cuadro de diálogo Insertar función le ayudará a introducir las funciones de la hoja de cálculo. A medida que se introduzca una función en la fórmula, el cuadro de diálogo Insertar función irá mostrando el nombre de la función, cada uno de sus argumentos, una descripción de la función y de cada argumento, el resultado actual de la función y el resultado actual de toda la fórmula.
  3. 3. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur 204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORMACION, LIBERTAD Y COMPROMISO PARA UN MUNDO MEJOR” Tomado de http://corderoo-excel.blogspot.com/2011/03/funciones-en-excel.html Argumento número1: Es obligatorio, puede seleccionar una celda o rango, o digitar una constante. Argumento número2: Es opcional, puede seleccionar una celda o rango, o digitar una constante. La función SUMA en Excel tiene hasta 255 argumentos, llamados número 1, número 2 …, cada argumentos puede contener una cantidad ilimitada de números. ¿Cómo utilizar la función? La primera opción de cómo usarla, es digitarla en una celda y cubrir los argumentos solicitados, pero debemos verificar cual es el separador de argumentos, la “coma” o el “punto y coma”. Otra opción sería escribir en una celda = SUMA( y luego presionar SHIFT + F3 donde se abrirá la siguiente ventana…
  4. 4. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur 204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORMACION, LIBERTAD Y COMPROMISO PARA UN MUNDO MEJOR” Otra opción sería utilizar la combinación de teclas ALT +”=” Ejemplosdela funciónSUMA Como puede ver, puede usar la función suma de cualquier forma inclusive combinando estas opciones. SumarceldasconnúmerosytextosenExcel Si tuviera dentro de un rango texto, la función SUMA sería la mejor opción para poder sumar el rango, sin necesidad de ser selectivos con las celdas. Como ven en la imagen, cualquier opción generará el mismo resultado. ErrordelafunciónSUMA Cuando usamos el operador de SUMA dentro de la función SUMA podríamos tener un error de #¡VALOR! si dentro de los valores tenemos textos. Lo adecuado es usar la “como” como separador de argumentos y no el simbolo +.
  5. 5. Sede ACarrera55 49 – 25 sur 204 17 46 Sede B Carrera 59 52 A – 30 sur 710 63 72 coldivenecia6@educacionbogota.edu.co www.redacademica.edu.co/colegios/colegio-venecia-ied COLEGIO VENECIA – NUEVO MUZÚ I.E.D. Reconocimiento Resolución 2373 de Agosto 14 de 2.002 Nit. 860.532.363-1 – DANE 111001010251 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “FORMACION, LIBERTAD Y COMPROMISO PARA UN MUNDO MEJOR” ACTIVIDAD EVALUATIVA Realice 10 ejemplos de la función suma utilizando referencia a un rango Para recordar la aplicación del formato realice el siguiente ejemplo Tomado de https://sites.google.com/site/tutorialexcele/home/funcion-sumar

