A Hunger So Wide and So Deep: American Women Speak Out on Eating Problems
DESCRIPTION A readable account based on interviews with 18 white, Latina, and African American women aged 19-46 in which t...
  1. 1. A Hunger So Wide and So Deep: American Women Speak Out on Eating Problems
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION A readable account based on interviews with 18 white, Latina, and African American women aged 19-46 in which the author found that in one-third to two-thirds of the cases, eating disorders were linked to emotional or, more particularly, sexual abuse. Such women are seeking control over their lives, Thompson argues, and food is the most accessible tool. She also examines the healing process, detailing these women's experiences with Alcoholics Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous and individual counseling..
