Wreaths and flowers are among the most impressive of all floral displays. WREATHS &Read GARLANDS is packed with creative ideas for both small and large-scale creations. Following the calendar year, this book presents 30 beautiful designs from a luxurious Valentine's wreath of deep red roses to an unusual kissing ring of mistletoe and winter berry, and from summery celebration table garlands to a fresh wreath to adorn a kitchen wall. All sorts of wonderful materials are used to create the wreaths and garlands: along with a wide range of dried and fresh flowers, there are herbs, grasses, foliage, unusual fruits, shells, starfish, and miniature terracota pots - all adding an extra dimension to the original designs. Projects are presented in an easy-to-follow step-by-step sequence, with glorious finished photographs to delight you. The designs have a lively and contemporary feel and will inspire both new and experienced flower arrangers.



