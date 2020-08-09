Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Las enfermedades tiroideas son de los desórdenes endocrinos más comunes. Funciones generales de las hormonas tiroideas....
SAFVPH 5
•Membrana Basal •Coloide 6
7
Requerimentos para su síntesis:Tirosina e Iodo 8
 Consumo diario recomendado =150 g/d  En embarazo = 200 g/d  Fuentes: alimentos, agua, fármacos.  La glándula capta 75...
10
11
1. NIS 2. Pendrina. 3. Peroxidasa tiroidea.4. Incorporación a la tiroglobulina. 5. Reabsorción. 6. Secreción a sangre. 12
13
•Orden de síntesis •Condesación oxidativa intra o intermolecular? * 14
15
Yodotirosina desyodasa MIT y DIT no se secretan 16
17
Glándula Tiroides T4 T3 reversa (Sin Actividad biológica) T3 InactivaciónT3 Enzima: 5 ’ desyodasa. 18
Enzimas desyodasas: D1, D2, D3. Selenocysteína. 19
Endocrine Reviews, December 2008, 29(7):898–938 Conjugados en forma de sulfato y glucurónidos. 20
+ * Jonklaas J., Talbert R.L. (2011). Chapter 84. Thyroid Disorders. In J.T. DiPiro, R.L. Talbert, G.C. Yee, G.R. Matzke, ...
Brent G.A., Koenig R.J. (2011). Chapter 39. Thyroid and Anti-Thyroid Drugs. In L.L. Brunton, B.A. Chabner, B.C. Knollmann ...
Russel and Harris. Pathology and Therapeutisc for Pharmacist. Pharmaceutical Press. 3ª ed. 2008. T4= 99,98% UP T3= 99.8% U...
Datos de laboratorio HT Valores Normales Total T4 4.5-12.6 g/dL (11) (8 g/dL ) Total T3 80(60)-180 ng/dL (0,15 g/dL ) T4 l...
25
Funciones • Procurar la mínima pérdida de yoduro en orina. • Distribuir uniformemente la hormona libre a los tejidos. • Tr...
t1/2 T4 = 5-7 días t1/2 T3 = 1-3 días. 27 Barrett K.E., Barman S.M., Boitano S., Brooks H.L. (2012). Chapter 19. The Thyro...
Factores asociados a cambios en la unión de hormonas tiroideas a la TBG Pacientes son eutiroideos 28 Kronenberg. Henry M ....
29 Brent G.A., Koenig R.J. (2011). Chapter 39. Thyroid and Anti-Thyroid Drugs. In L.L. Brunton, B.A. Chabner, B.C. Knollma...
30 Barrett K.E., Barman S.M., Boitano S., Brooks H.L. (2012). Chapter 19. The Thyroid Gland. In K.E. Barrett, S.M. Barman,...
Equilibrio Equilibrio 31  Dos subunidades y .  Liberación pulsátil nocturna.  T1/2 60 min.  7 Receptores acoplados a p...
J. Clin. Endocrinol. Metab. 2007 92:3764-3773 32
Estimula la actividad del NIS y pendrina Estimula yodación de la tiroglobulina en el lumen folicular Estimula la conjugaci...
34
35
Katzung B.G. Basic and Clinical Pharmacology 10th Ed. Control de la secreción de las hormonas tiroideas 36
Control de la secreción de las hormonas tiroideas 37
TSH TRH T3 libre T4 a T3Nutrición Hormonas no tiroideas Temperatura Drogas Enfermedades 38
Dayan CM and Panicker V (2009) Novel insights into thyroid hormones from the study of common genetic variation Nat Rev End...
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Precauciones!! Ineficaz y potencialmente tóxico para reducción de peso. Dosis altas pueden producir efectos secundarios mu...
Eutiroidismo Hipotiroidismo Hipertiroidismo 50
Idiopática Autoinmune Yatrogénica 51
M vs H : 10 :1 53
Desorden Fisiopatología Enfermedad de Graves (Bocio Tóxico difuso) Anticuerpos estimulantes de tiroides que se unen direct...
Síntomas • Intolerancia al calor • Nerviosismo • Insomnio • Labilidad emocional • Trastornos menstruales • Pérdida de peso...
TSH T3 y T4 libre y total Absorción de Yodo131 (elevada) Anticuerpos estimulantes de tiroides (Graves) Biopsia de tiroides...
57
58
59
Diagnóstico diferencial: Fundamental porque el tratamiento es muy diferente en cada caso. Se realiza con Yodo131 (RAIU ) a...
Terapia Ablativa con I 131 Resección quirúrgica de adenomas Bocio Multinodular tóxico Adenoma Tóxico Enfermedad de Graves ...
Farmacoterapia Preparación para terapia ablativa o cirugía Disminuir la tormenta hormonal Minimizar el riesgo de hipertiro...
Oftalmopatía • Inflamación autoinmune de músculos oculomotores. • Sobreexposición de córneas • Resequedad y dolor. • Diplo...
FIGURE 84-4. Features of Graves’s disease. (A) Facial appearance in Graves’s disease; lid retraction, periorbital edema, a...
Es la causa más común de hipertiroidismo Autoinmune: Ac contra receptor de TSH Incremento de T3,T4, FT3, FT4 TSH suprimida...
Administrar fármacos antitiroideos Destrucción de la glándula con yodo radiactivo Tiroidectomía operatoria 66
Metas Terapéuticas Control de síntomas Minimizar daños a largo plazo en los diferentes órganos Normalizar las concentracio...
TIOAMIDAS
Metimazol y PTU (10:1) Grupo tiocarbamida es esencial para la actividad antitiroidea. 70
1. Inhibe peroxidasa tiroidea. 2. Bloquea acoplamiento de las yodotirosinas. 3. Inhiben desyodación periférica de T4 y T3....
72
Similitudes Acumulación. Frecuencia de admistración* Categoria en embarazo y excreción en leche materna Eficacia: 3-4 sem ...
74
 Surgen tempranamente: náuseas y molestias GI.  Más común: erupción pruriginosa maculopapulosa.  Fiebre  Alteración de...
YODUROS
Inhibe la liberación de hormonas. (proteólisis)* Inhiben la organificación. Disminuye el volumen y la vascularidad de la g...
78
 Poco comunes  Desaparecen con la interrupción • Erupción acneiforme. • Hinchazón de glándulas salivales. • Ulcera en mu...
YODO RADIACTIVO
Ventajas: Fácil de administrar. Eficacia. Bajo costo Indoloro. No usar en embarazo y lactancia. Destrucción del parenquima...
FARMACOS QUE BLOQUEAN ADRENOCEPTORES
 Mecanismo de acción.  Complementos terapéuticos.  Mejoran síntomas pero no modifican las concentraciones de hormonas t...
TABLE 84-6. Drug Dosages Used in the Management of Thyroid Storm 84
Fármaco Dosis PTU 100 mg tid, máx = 400md tid Metimazol 5-10mg tid, máx= 40 mg tid Solución de lugol (6,3 mg/gota) 120-400...
86
TABLE 84-7. Causes of Hypothyroidism 89
90
Causa Patogenia Bocio Grado de Hipotiroidismo Tiroiditis de Hashimoto Destrucción autoinmunitaria de la tiroides Presente ...
Intolerancia al frío Piel seca Fatiga, letargo Constipación Ganancia de peso Bradicardia Reflejos disminuidos Edema perior...
TSH (normal o baja si es hipotiroidismo secundario) T4 libre y total Anticuerpos antiperoxidasa tiroidea y antitiroglobuli...
Tratamiento: reposición. Confirmación: disminución de la concentración de tiroxina libre y aumento de TSH sérico. Con o si...
96
97
Metas Terapéuticas Control de síntomas Minimizar daños a largo plazo en los diferentes órganos Normalizar las concentracio...
HORMONAS TIROIDEAS 10 0
 T4  Isómero L vs D  Absorción modificada por factores intraluminales.  BD= 80%  Administrar en ayunas  T1/2 = 7 día...
Para alcanzar concentraciones de equilibrio en sangre se necesitan que transcurran de 6 a 8 semanas. Dosis: • Lactante 1...
Las hormonas tiroideas no son eficaces, si la concentración es normal, en el tratamiento de : • Obesidad • Menorragia • D...
SIGNOS DE TOXICIDAD EN NIÑOS SIGNOS DE TOXICIDAD EN ADULTOS  Inquietud  Insomnio  Aceleración de la maduración y crecim...
 T3  BD= 95%  T1/2 = 24 h  Se dosifica varias veces por día.  Mas potente. 3-4:1  Mas afín al receptor.10:1
Se utiliza en supresión a corto plazo de TSH. Dosis inicial= 25 d/d Mantenimiento: 25-75 d/d No se recomienda en tratam...
Dosis equificaces • 100 g de levotiroxina a 37,5 g de liotironina Almacenar en recipientes oscuros
 Dosis: • Lactante 1-6m = 10-15 g/Kg/d • Adulto = 1,7 g/Kg/d • Mayores de 65 años pueden necesitar menos.  En hipotiroid...
Corrección debe hacerse con cautela para no generar arritmias. Intervenciones quirúrgicas deben hacerse antes de corregir ...
Ajustar la dosis de LT4 de modo que la TSH se normalice en la gestación TSH= 0,5-3,0 mU/L T4 total cerca del límite superi...
Hipertiroidismo subclínico
Tiroides
Tiroides
Tiroides
Tiroides
Tiroides
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tiroides

75 views

Published on

tiroides funiones

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tiroides

  1. 1.  Las enfermedades tiroideas son de los desórdenes endocrinos más comunes. Funciones generales de las hormonas tiroideas. Las consecuencias en el organismo dependen del estado de desarrollo del individuo. 4
  2. 2. SAFVPH 5
  3. 3. •Membrana Basal •Coloide 6
  4. 4. 7
  5. 5. Requerimentos para su síntesis:Tirosina e Iodo 8
  6. 6.  Consumo diario recomendado =150 g/d  En embarazo = 200 g/d  Fuentes: alimentos, agua, fármacos.  La glándula capta 75 g/d para síntesis hormonal y el sobrante lo excreta por orina. 9
  7. 7. 10
  8. 8. 11
  9. 9. 1. NIS 2. Pendrina. 3. Peroxidasa tiroidea.4. Incorporación a la tiroglobulina. 5. Reabsorción. 6. Secreción a sangre. 12
  10. 10. 13
  11. 11. •Orden de síntesis •Condesación oxidativa intra o intermolecular? * 14
  12. 12. 15
  13. 13. Yodotirosina desyodasa MIT y DIT no se secretan 16
  14. 14. 17
  15. 15. Glándula Tiroides T4 T3 reversa (Sin Actividad biológica) T3 InactivaciónT3 Enzima: 5 ’ desyodasa. 18
  16. 16. Enzimas desyodasas: D1, D2, D3. Selenocysteína. 19
  17. 17. Endocrine Reviews, December 2008, 29(7):898–938 Conjugados en forma de sulfato y glucurónidos. 20
  18. 18. + * Jonklaas J., Talbert R.L. (2011). Chapter 84. Thyroid Disorders. In J.T. DiPiro, R.L. Talbert, G.C. Yee, G.R. Matzke, B.G. Wells, L.M. Posey (Eds), Pharmacotherapy: A Pathophysiologic Approach, 8e. Retrieved October 23, 2013 from http://www.accesspharmacy.com/content.aspx?aID=7991868 21
  19. 19. Brent G.A., Koenig R.J. (2011). Chapter 39. Thyroid and Anti-Thyroid Drugs. In L.L. Brunton, B.A. Chabner, B.C. Knollmann (Eds), Goodman & Gilman's The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics, 12e. Retrieved October 23, 2013 from http://www.accesspharmacy.com/content.aspx?aID=16672933 22
  20. 20. Russel and Harris. Pathology and Therapeutisc for Pharmacist. Pharmaceutical Press. 3ª ed. 2008. T4= 99,98% UP T3= 99.8% UP H libre es la activa Funciones de la UP: -Reservorio -Protección 23
  21. 21. Datos de laboratorio HT Valores Normales Total T4 4.5-12.6 g/dL (11) (8 g/dL ) Total T3 80(60)-180 ng/dL (0,15 g/dL ) T4 libre (FT4) 0.7-1.8 ng/dl T3 libre (FT3) 0.2-0.5 ng/dl TSH 0.4-4.0 U/mL 0.4-10 (>80a) 24
  22. 22. 25
  23. 23. Funciones • Procurar la mínima pérdida de yoduro en orina. • Distribuir uniformemente la hormona libre a los tejidos. • Transportar hormona a SNC. 26
  24. 24. t1/2 T4 = 5-7 días t1/2 T3 = 1-3 días. 27 Barrett K.E., Barman S.M., Boitano S., Brooks H.L. (2012). Chapter 19. The Thyroid Gland. In K.E. Barrett, S.M. Barman, S. Boitano, H.L. Brooks (Eds), Ganong's Review of Medical Physiology, 24e. Retrieved October 23, 2013 from http://www.accesspharmacy.com/content.aspx?aID=56262695
  25. 25. Factores asociados a cambios en la unión de hormonas tiroideas a la TBG Pacientes son eutiroideos 28 Kronenberg. Henry M .Williams : tratado de endocrinología. Edition, 11. Publisher, Elsevier España, 2009. ISBN, 8480863773, 9788480863773.
  26. 26. 29 Brent G.A., Koenig R.J. (2011). Chapter 39. Thyroid and Anti-Thyroid Drugs. In L.L. Brunton, B.A. Chabner, B.C. Knollmann (Eds), Goodman & Gilman's The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics, 12e. Retrieved October 23, 2013 from http://www.accesspharmacy.com/content.aspx?aID=16672933
  27. 27. 30 Barrett K.E., Barman S.M., Boitano S., Brooks H.L. (2012). Chapter 19. The Thyroid Gland. In K.E. Barrett, S.M. Barman, S. Boitano, H.L. Brooks (Eds), Ganong's Review of Medical Physiology, 24e. Retrieved October 23, 2013 from http://www.accesspharmacy.com/content.aspx?aID=56262695
  28. 28. Equilibrio Equilibrio 31  Dos subunidades y .  Liberación pulsátil nocturna.  T1/2 60 min.  7 Receptores acoplados a proteína G.
  29. 29. J. Clin. Endocrinol. Metab. 2007 92:3764-3773 32
  30. 30. Estimula la actividad del NIS y pendrina Estimula yodación de la tiroglobulina en el lumen folicular Estimula la conjugación de tirosinas yodadas para formar T4 y T3 Estimula la endocitocis de tiroglobulina yodada Estimula la proteólisis de la tiroglobulina yodada formando así T4 y T3 Estimula la secreción de T4 y T3 a la circulación Factor de crecimiento: Estimula la hiperplasia de la glándula 33
  31. 31. 34
  32. 32. 35
  33. 33. Katzung B.G. Basic and Clinical Pharmacology 10th Ed. Control de la secreción de las hormonas tiroideas 36
  34. 34. Control de la secreción de las hormonas tiroideas 37
  35. 35. TSH TRH T3 libre T4 a T3Nutrición Hormonas no tiroideas Temperatura Drogas Enfermedades 38
  36. 36. Dayan CM and Panicker V (2009) Novel insights into thyroid hormones from the study of common genetic variation Nat Rev Endocrinol doi:10.1038/nrendo.2009.19 Mecanismo deAcción de hormona tiroidea en el núcleo celular T3 10 veces> afín al receptor que T4 T3 3-5 veces > potencia que T4 39
  37. 37. 40
  38. 38. 41
  39. 39. 42
  40. 40. 43
  41. 41. 44
  42. 42. 45
  43. 43. 46
  44. 44. 47
  45. 45. Precauciones!! Ineficaz y potencialmente tóxico para reducción de peso. Dosis altas pueden producir efectos secundarios muy serios y que atentan contra la vida particularmente cuando se usan con medicamentos anorexéticos DIH. 19th ed 2010-2011 48
  46. 46. Eutiroidismo Hipotiroidismo Hipertiroidismo 50
  47. 47. Idiopática Autoinmune Yatrogénica 51
  48. 48. M vs H : 10 :1 53
  49. 49. Desorden Fisiopatología Enfermedad de Graves (Bocio Tóxico difuso) Anticuerpos estimulantes de tiroides que se unen directamente al receptor de tirotropina y mimetiza la acción de TSH y se estimula la producción de T3 y T4. Adenoma Tóxico Nódulo de células tiroideas funcionales, es decir, son células que producen una excesiva cantidad de hormonas tiroideas, y son autónomas del control de la pituitaria y TSH. Bocio tóxico multinodular Folículos autónomo de gran tamaño que causan una excesiva secreción de hormona tiroidea. Tiroiditis subaguda dolorosa Tiroiditis autolimitada causada por invasión viral del parénquima tiroideo causando liberanción de la hormona almacenada. Inducida por fármacos Exceso de LT4, Amiodarona. Adenoma Pituitario Excesiva producción de TSH que no responde al retrocontrol por T3 54
  50. 50. Síntomas • Intolerancia al calor • Nerviosismo • Insomnio • Labilidad emocional • Trastornos menstruales • Pérdida de peso • Aumento de apetito Signos • Piel suave, cálida y húmeda. • Exoftalmos • Mixedema pretibial • Pelo fino • Onicolisis • Retracción de párpados • Taquicardia en reposo • Ginecomastia en hombres. • Temblor fino • Bocio 55
  51. 51. TSH T3 y T4 libre y total Absorción de Yodo131 (elevada) Anticuerpos estimulantes de tiroides (Graves) Biopsia de tiroides 56
  52. 52. 57
  53. 53. 58
  54. 54. 59
  55. 55. Diagnóstico diferencial: Fundamental porque el tratamiento es muy diferente en cada caso. Se realiza con Yodo131 (RAIU ) alto para hipertiroidismo verdadero. Bajo no hay hiperfunción de la glándula. Valores normales 6 horas: 3 - 16% 24 horas: 8 - 25% 60
  56. 56. Terapia Ablativa con I 131 Resección quirúrgica de adenomas Bocio Multinodular tóxico Adenoma Tóxico Enfermedad de Graves 61
  57. 57. Farmacoterapia Preparación para terapia ablativa o cirugía Disminuir la tormenta hormonal Minimizar el riesgo de hipertiroidismo post-tratamiento por causa de tiroiditis Pacientes no candidatos a terapia ablativa o cirugía Falla del tratamiento ablativo o quirúrgico 62
  58. 58. Oftalmopatía • Inflamación autoinmune de músculos oculomotores. • Sobreexposición de córneas • Resequedad y dolor. • Diplopía. • Edema Tormenta Tiroidea • Excesiva estimulación cardiovascular. • Fiebre • Agitación. • Se presenta usualmente en pacientes hipertiroideos por aumento del estrés metabólico. • Puede llegar a ser fatal Desordenes Autoinmunes • Anemia perniciosa • Mistenia Gravis • Diabetes tipo I. 63
  59. 59. FIGURE 84-4. Features of Graves’s disease. (A) Facial appearance in Graves’s disease; lid retraction, periorbital edema, and proptosis are marked. (B) Thyroid dermopathy over the lateral aspects of the shins. (C) Thyroid acropachy. (Reproduced with permission from Fauci AS, Kasper DL, Longo DL, Braunwald E, Havser SL, Jameson JL, Loscalzo J, eds. Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, 16th ed. New York: McGraw-Hill, 2005:2114.) Enfermedad de Graves 75% de casos de hipertiroidismo 64
  60. 60. Es la causa más común de hipertiroidismo Autoinmune: Ac contra receptor de TSH Incremento de T3,T4, FT3, FT4 TSH suprimida Aumento en la captación deYodo radiactivo Tríada: Hipertiroidismo, exoftalmos, mixedema pretibial Agrandamiento difuso de la tiroides (2-3 veces más de lo normal) 65
  61. 61. Administrar fármacos antitiroideos Destrucción de la glándula con yodo radiactivo Tiroidectomía operatoria 66
  62. 62. Metas Terapéuticas Control de síntomas Minimizar daños a largo plazo en los diferentes órganos Normalizar las concentraciones de T4 libre y TSH 68
  63. 63. TIOAMIDAS
  64. 64. Metimazol y PTU (10:1) Grupo tiocarbamida es esencial para la actividad antitiroidea. 70
  65. 65. 1. Inhibe peroxidasa tiroidea. 2. Bloquea acoplamiento de las yodotirosinas. 3. Inhiben desyodación periférica de T4 y T3. 4. No anulan captación de yoduro por la glándula. 71
  66. 66. 72
  67. 67. Similitudes Acumulación. Frecuencia de admistración* Categoria en embarazo y excreción en leche materna Eficacia: 3-4 sem Perfil de efectos secundarios Diferencias Absorción t1/2 Excreción Dosis 73
  68. 68. 74
  69. 69.  Surgen tempranamente: náuseas y molestias GI.  Más común: erupción pruriginosa maculopapulosa.  Fiebre  Alteración del olfato (M)  Raros: erupción urticariana, vasculitis, linfadenopatía, hipoprotrombinemia, dermatitis exfoliativa, artralgias agudas, poliserositis, hepatitis.  La más peligrosa: agranulocitosis 75
  70. 70. YODUROS
  71. 71. Inhibe la liberación de hormonas. (proteólisis)* Inhiben la organificación. Disminuye el volumen y la vascularidad de la glándula hiperplásica.(preparación para cx) 77
  72. 72. 78
  73. 73.  Poco comunes  Desaparecen con la interrupción • Erupción acneiforme. • Hinchazón de glándulas salivales. • Ulcera en mucosas. • Conjuntivitis. • Rinorrea • Fiebre medicamentosa. • Sabor metálico. • Trastornos hemorrágicos. • Reacciones anafilactoides (muy poco común) 79
  74. 74. YODO RADIACTIVO
  75. 75. Ventajas: Fácil de administrar. Eficacia. Bajo costo Indoloro. No usar en embarazo y lactancia. Destrucción del parenquima glandular. T1/2 de 5 días. I 131 único isótopo utilizado para diagnóstico. 81
  76. 76. FARMACOS QUE BLOQUEAN ADRENOCEPTORES
  77. 77.  Mecanismo de acción.  Complementos terapéuticos.  Mejoran síntomas pero no modifican las concentraciones de hormonas tiroideas.  Dosis: 20-40mg tid o quid, max= 240- 480mg/d  > 160md/d disminuye T3 por inhibir conversión periférica de T4 a T3. 83
  78. 78. TABLE 84-6. Drug Dosages Used in the Management of Thyroid Storm 84
  79. 79. Fármaco Dosis PTU 100 mg tid, máx = 400md tid Metimazol 5-10mg tid, máx= 40 mg tid Solución de lugol (6,3 mg/gota) 120-400 mg/3 tomas 20-60 gotas dividido en 3 tomas/d Yoduro de Potasio (38 mg/gota) 20-400 mg/3 tomas 3-10 gotas dividido en 3 tomas/d Propanolol Inicial 20-40mg tid, máx= 240- 480mg/d 85
  80. 80. 86
  81. 81. TABLE 84-7. Causes of Hypothyroidism 89
  82. 82. 90
  83. 83. Causa Patogenia Bocio Grado de Hipotiroidismo Tiroiditis de Hashimoto Destrucción autoinmunitaria de la tiroides Presente en los comienzos pero ausente en etapas ulteriores Leve a intenso Congénita(cretinismo) Atireosis o tiroides ectópica, deficiencia de yodo, anticuerpos que bloquean el receptor de TSH Ausente o presente Intensa Farmacoinducido Bloqueo de formación de la hormona Presente Leve a moderado Dishormonogénesis Menor síntesis de T4 por deficiencia enzimática Presente Leve a intenso Radiación I 131, rayos X, tiroidectomía Destrucción o eliminación de la glándula Ausente Intenso Secundaria (déficit de TSH) Enfermedad de hipófisis o hipotálamo 91 Ausente Leve
  84. 84. Intolerancia al frío Piel seca Fatiga, letargo Constipación Ganancia de peso Bradicardia Reflejos disminuidos Edema periorbital Transtornos menstruales: Menorragias Pelo y piel áspera 92
  85. 85. TSH (normal o baja si es hipotiroidismo secundario) T4 libre y total Anticuerpos antiperoxidasa tiroidea y antitiroglobulina 93
  86. 86. Tratamiento: reposición. Confirmación: disminución de la concentración de tiroxina libre y aumento de TSH sérico. Con o sin agrandamiento de la tiroides. Se manifiesta en gran medida por la lentificación reversible de todas las funciones corporales. Consecuencia de deficiencia de hormonas tiroideas. 94
  87. 87. 96
  88. 88. 97
  89. 89. Metas Terapéuticas Control de síntomas Minimizar daños a largo plazo en los diferentes órganos Normalizar las concentraciones de T4 libre y TSH 99
  90. 90. HORMONAS TIROIDEAS 10 0
  91. 91.  T4  Isómero L vs D  Absorción modificada por factores intraluminales.  BD= 80%  Administrar en ayunas  T1/2 = 7 días por lo que se dosifica 1 vez por día.
  92. 92. Para alcanzar concentraciones de equilibrio en sangre se necesitan que transcurran de 6 a 8 semanas. Dosis: • Lactante 1-6m = 10-15 g/Kg/d • Adulto = 1,7 g/Kg/d
  93. 93. Las hormonas tiroideas no son eficaces, si la concentración es normal, en el tratamiento de : • Obesidad • Menorragia • Depresión.
  94. 94. SIGNOS DE TOXICIDAD EN NIÑOS SIGNOS DE TOXICIDAD EN ADULTOS  Inquietud  Insomnio  Aceleración de la maduración y crecimiento óseo.  Intensificación del nerviosismo.  Intolerancia al calor.  Episodios de palpitaciones y taquicardias.  Adelgazamiento inexplicable
  95. 95.  T3  BD= 95%  T1/2 = 24 h  Se dosifica varias veces por día.  Mas potente. 3-4:1  Mas afín al receptor.10:1
  96. 96. Se utiliza en supresión a corto plazo de TSH. Dosis inicial= 25 d/d Mantenimiento: 25-75 d/d No se recomienda en tratamiento de sustitución
  97. 97. Dosis equificaces • 100 g de levotiroxina a 37,5 g de liotironina Almacenar en recipientes oscuros
  98. 98.  Dosis: • Lactante 1-6m = 10-15 g/Kg/d • Adulto = 1,7 g/Kg/d • Mayores de 65 años pueden necesitar menos.  En hipotiroidismo de larga evolución en ancianos y cardiópatas es indispensable iniciar con dosis menores. • 12,5-25 g/d por dos semanas y se aumenta 25 g la dosis diaria cada dos semanas. 8
  99. 99. Corrección debe hacerse con cautela para no generar arritmias. Intervenciones quirúrgicas deben hacerse antes de corregir el mixedema con LT4. Mixedema y Arteriopatía coronaria Urgencia médica debe atenderse en UTI Administrar fármacos por vía endovenosa. Tx: LT4 dosis altas endovenosa, seguida de dosis mantenimiento diaria. Coma Mixedematoso
  100. 100. Ajustar la dosis de LT4 de modo que la TSH se normalice en la gestación TSH= 0,5-3,0 mU/L T4 total cerca del límite superior. Infecundidad
  101. 101. Hipertiroidismo subclínico

×