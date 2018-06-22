Successfully reported this slideshow.
"A�O DEL DIALOGO Y LA RECONCILIACI�N NACIONAL" UNIVERSIDAD POLIT�CNICA AMAZ�NICA DOCENTE: MARCO AURELIO PORRO CHULLI TEMA ...
1. DEFINICION: El significado del t�rmino "comercio electr�nico" ha cambiado a lo largo del tiempo. Originariamente, "come...
2. CARACTER�STICAS: A. Decisi�n basada en la tecnolog�a: Debido al constante cambio tecnol�gico, debemos estar atentos a l...
3. Clases Se diferencia al comercio electr�nico directo (que, por referirse a bienes o servicios digitales, se concreta y ...
5. FACTORES DE �XITO A. Proporcionar valor al cliente: Los vendedores pueden conseguirlo ofreciendo un producto o una l�ne...
6.RESUMEN El e-commerce es una herramienta que permite conectar un vendedor al mercado global, dispositivos m�viles, compu...
7. SUMMARY The e-commerce is a tool which enables a vendor to the global market, mobile devices, computers and any item wi...
8. RECOMENDACIONES: En conclusi�n creo que el e-commerce es una buena opci�n para incursionar en el mundo de los negocios ...
9. CONCLUSIONES: En conclusi�n creo que el e-commerce es una buena opci�n para incursionar en el mundo de los negocios el ...
10. APRECIACI�N CRITICA: En esta situaci�n econ�mica actual hay cada vez m�s una tendencia a comparar precios y hacer comp...
12. BIBLIOGRAFIA: https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=recomendaciones+y+concluciones+de+E-Comerce&oq=RE&aqs. https://www.go...
  1. 1. "A�O DEL DIALOGO Y LA RECONCILIACI�N NACIONAL" UNIVERSIDAD POLIT�CNICA AMAZ�NICA DOCENTE: MARCO AURELIO PORRO CHULLI TEMA . E- COMERCE ASIGNATURA: TECNOLOG�AS DE INFORMACI�N Y COMUNICACI�N. CARRERA :ENFERMERIA CICLO: I-A INTEGRANTES: Ortiz cubas fanny A�O: 2018
  2. 2. 1. DEFINICION: El significado del t�rmino "comercio electr�nico" ha cambiado a lo largo del tiempo. Originariamente, "comercio electr�nico" significaba la facilitaci�n de transacciones comerciales electr�nicas, normalmente utilizando tecnolog�a como la Electronic Data Exchange (EDI, presentada finales de los a�os 70) para enviar documentos como pedidos de compra o facturas. M�s tarde pas� a incluir actividades m�s precisamente denominadas "Comercio en la red" -- la compra de bienes y servicios a trav�s de la World Wide Web v�a servidores seguros (como ser HTTPS, un protocolo de servidor especial que encripta la realizaci�n confidencial de pedidos para la protecci�n de los consumidores y los datos de la organizaci�n) con tarjetas de compra electr�nica y con servicios de pago electr�nico como autorizaciones para tarjeta de cr�dito. La cantidad de comercio llevada a cabo electr�nicamente ha crecido de manera extraordinaria debido a Internet. Una gran variedad de comercio se realiza de esta manera, estimulando la creaci�n y utilizaci�n de innovaciones como la transferencia de fondos electr�nica, la administraci�n de cadenas de suministro, el marketing en Internet, el procesamiento de transacciones en l�nea (OLTP), el intercambio electr�nico de datos (EDI), los sistemas de administraci�n del inventario y los sistemas automatizados de recolecci�n de datos.
  3. 3. 2. CARACTER�STICAS: A. Decisi�n basada en la tecnolog�a: Debido al constante cambio tecnol�gico, debemos estar atentos a las innovaciones que se presenten y as� mismo aplicarlo a nuestras empresas o negocios. B. Reacci�n competitiva en Tiempo Real: En estos tiempos la era digital y las soluciones virtuales permiten conocer en el momento preciso lo que sucede con los clientes, la competencia y dem�s integrantes de la compa��a. Con el fi de tomar decisiones de manera inmediata evitando retrasos a la hora de actuar. C. Disponibilidad 7 d�as X 24 horas: Este tiempo de disponibilidad permite que la empresa tenga obtenga una amplia cobertura en el tiempo. D. Interfaz basada en tecnolog�a: En el e-commerce se trabaja una interfaz de screen to face ( de pantalla a persona), lo cual permite mayor comodidad e informaci�n adecuada sobre productos o servicios. E. El cliente controla la interacci�n: Esta caracter�stica resalta lo importante que es la prevenci�n y el desarrollo de estrategias para que los clientes desarrollen un alto grado de confianza hacia la empresa. F. Facilitar el conocimiento de los clientes: Lo medios virtuales permiten un registro autom�tico del comportamiento de compra de los clientes, lo cual permite suplir las necesidades y fidelizar al cliente.
  4. 4. 3. Clases Se diferencia al comercio electr�nico directo (que, por referirse a bienes o servicios digitales, se concreta y ejecuta completamente por v�a inform�tica) del indirecto (referido a bienes o servicios f�sicos que aun cuando permitan una celebraci�n por medios tecnol�gicos, requieren del medio f�sico tradicional para su cumplimiento). Tambi�n se suele categorizar en comercio electr�nico: A. De empresa a empresa (B2B) B. De empresa a consumidor (B2C) C. De consumidor a consumidor (C2C) D. De entre empresa y Gobierno (B2G) 4. E-Commerce en Per� Los l�deres del E-Commerce son: A. Supermercados Wong B. Corporaci�n Peruana de Abogados C. Crazycombi D. Banco de Cr�dito BCP E. Grupo El Comercio F. BEMBOS
  5. 5. 5. FACTORES DE �XITO A. Proporcionar valor al cliente: Los vendedores pueden conseguirlo ofreciendo un producto o una l�nea de producto que atraiga clientes potenciales a un precio competitivo al igual que suceden en un entorno no electr�nico. B. Proporcionar servicio y ejecuci�n: Ofrecimiento de una experiencia de compra amigable, interactiva tal como se podr�a alcanzar en una situaci�n cara a cara. C. Proporcionar una p�gina web atractiva. El uso de colores, gr�ficos, animaci�n, fotograf�as y distintas tipograf�as puede aumentar el �xito en este sentido. D. Proporcionar un incentivo para los consumidores para comprar y retornar. Las promociones de ventas pueden incluir cupones, ofertas especiales y descuentos. Las webs unidas por links y los programas de publicidad pueden ayudar en este aspecto. E. Proporcionar atenci�n personal. Webs personalizadas, sugerencias de compra y ofertas especiales personalizadas pueden allanar el camino de sustituir el contacto personal que se puede encontrar en un punto de venta tradicional. F. Proporcionar un sentido de comunidad. Las �reas de chat, foros, registraci�n de clientes, esquemas de fidelizaci�n y programas de afinidad pueden ayudar.
  6. 6. 6.RESUMEN El e-commerce es una herramienta que permite conectar un vendedor al mercado global, dispositivos m�viles, computadoras y cualquier art�culo con acceso a internet pueden generar una compra en plataformas virtuales como Amazon, Ebay y Alibaba. En el Ecuador el conocimiento del e-commerce es desenfocado, solo una cuarta parte de las PyMEs ofertan sus productos en l�nea y dentro de ellos m�s de la mitad ofrecen sus productos en redes sociales, esto genera desconfianza en el consumidor ya que las redes sociales son un gran medio publicitario pero no son plataformas construidas para este fin. La peque�a y mediana empresa son un motor importante para la econom�a de cualquier pa�s, aportando con empleo, desarrollo local y movimiento de capitales, por ello es necesario el mejoramiento de procesos con herramientas como el e-commerce Esta investigaci�n se enfoc� en el segmento millennial, quienes son consumidores de tecnolog�a, personas actualizadas en informaci�n y abiertos al uso de nuevas herramientas de compra. La necesidad de art�culos personalizados con la mejor calidad son caracter�sticas de este segmento, se determin� que el 67,86% de millennials participa de la red social Facebook y el 59,29% Whatsapp. El 76,4% del segmento ya tiene experiencia de compras por internet, evidenciando la importancia de las ventas virtuales, adem�s de identificar que los productos tecnol�gicos son los de mayor adquisici�n. La metodolog�a que se aplic� fue de investigaci�n exploratoria por no existir suficiente informaci�n sobre el e-commerce en el Ecuador y cuantitativa gracias a la colaboraci�n municipal del Cant�n Rumi�ahui por la apertura de informaci�n de las PyMEs; con dos muestras estudias, en el caso del segmento millennial muestreo simple y para las peque�as y medianas empresas un muestreo estratificado por dividirse en varios sectores de comercio.
  7. 7. 7. SUMMARY The e-commerce is a tool which enables a vendor to the global market, mobile devices, computers and any item with internet access can generate a purchase virtual platforms like Amazon, Ebay and Alibaba. In Ecuador the knowledge of e-commerce is unfocused, only a quarter of SMEs offer their products online and within them more than half offer their products in social networks, this creates mistrust in the consumer and social networks they are a great advertising medium but are not platforms built for this purpose. The small and medium enterprises are an important engine for the economy of any country, contributing to employment, local development and movement of capital, thus improving processes necessary tools such as e-commerce. This research focused on the millennial segment, who are consumers of technology, people-to- date on information and open to the use of new tools purchase. The need for personalized items with the best quality are characteristic of this segment, it was determined that 67.86% of millennials part of the social network Facebook and Whatsapp 59.29%. 76.4% of the segment already have online shopping experience, highlighting the importance of virtual sales, and identify which technological products are the largest acquisition. The methodology applied was exploratory research for lack of sufficient information on the e-commerce in Ecuador and quantitative through municipal collaboration rumi�ahui canton by opening information of SMEs; two study samples, in the case of single sampling and millennial segment for small and medium enterprises stratified sampling divided into various sectors of trade.
  8. 8. 8. RECOMENDACIONES: En conclusi�n creo que el e-commerce es una buena opci�n para incursionar en el mundo de los negocios el cual despierta cierto inter�s y llegar a tener presencia con productos que sean competitivos y aceptados por los usuarios de Internet. En mi experiencia creo que esta etapa de los negocios electr�nicos va vinculado m�s all� del desarrollo de las nuevas tecnolog�as y es que a trav�s de ellas es que se est� llevando la mejor parte del comercio electr�nico . Hace poco era el m-commerce (Mobile commerce), ahora nos damos cuenta que est�n incursionando en el mercado las famosas tabletas, las cuales han tenido una acogida incre�ble y que tambi�n con estos dispositivos se est�n haciendo negocios, t-commerce (tablet commerce). El e-commerce esta en pleno crecimiento y en una nueva sociedad como la nuestra tenemos que adaptarnos a los cambios, a los nuevos retos que la tecnolog�a nos pone por que si no evolucionamos conjuntamente, el futuro nos rebasara y no seremos competitivos con nuestros productos o servicios que estamos ofreciendo o lleguemos a ofrecer.
  10. 10. 10. APRECIACI�N CRITICA: En esta situaci�n econ�mica actual hay cada vez m�s una tendencia a comparar precios y hacer compras m�s racionales y no tan impulsivas. Los usuarios se han acostumbrado a visitar tres o m�s sitios web antes de realizar la compra, con el fin de informarse sobre el mejor precio o el mejor producto. No es de extra�ar que las opiniones de los otros cibernautas sean capaces de tener tanto poder persuasivo en el momento de realizar una compra en el mundo de Internet. 11. GLOSARIO cibernauta: Persona que utiliza servicios inform�ticos del ciberespacio. persuasivo: Que es h�bil y eficaz para persuadir. segmento: Trozo o parte cortada o separada de una cosa. agilidad: Cualidad de �gil. provisi�n: Acci�n de proveer. proporcionar: Dar a una persona o una cosa algo que necesita para un fin determinado o que le conviene y que no puede obtener por s� misma, o dejar que disponga de ello. virtual: Que es muy posible que se alcance o realice porque re�ne las caracter�sticas precisas.
