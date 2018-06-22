Blog en power point [autoguardado]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
"AÑO DEL DIALOGO Y LA RECONCILIACIÓN NACIONAL“ UNIVERSIDAD POLITÉCNICA AMAZÓNICA DOCENTE: MARCO AURELIO PORRO CHULLI. TEMA...
I. DEFINICIÓN: Un blog es un sitio web con formato de bitácora o diario personal. Los contenidos suelen actualizarse de ma...
II. CARACTERÍSTICAS • Formado por entradas o posts. Una de las características principales de un blog es que su contenido ...
III. VENTAJAS • Facilidad de uso: las plataformas para crear blogs y publicar han sido hechas para mejorar la de contenido...
IV. TIPOS DE BLOG 1. Blog personal. Uno de los blogs mas creados es el blog personal. La mayoría de personas que comienzan...
2. Blog profesional. Un blog profesional es una bitácora enfocada a un determinado nicho de mercado y cuyo objetivo es con...
V . CREACION DE BLOGS Los posos para crear y utilizar un blog en Blogger son muy sencillos y intuitivos, vamos a comentarl...
VI . RESUMEN. los blog son versiones sencillas de gestores que permiten la creación de web de cierta calidad, eludiendo po...
VII. CONCLUSIONES: • Es evidente que el uso de la tecnología hoy en día es crucial para las empresas, el blog ofrece esta ...
XI. APRECIACIÓN CRITICA El uso del bog es muy instructivo nos hace conciencia de los diferentes problemas que me hizo pens...
XII: BIBLIOGRAFIA https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=resumen+de+blog&oq=RESU&aqs=chrome.0.69i59l2j69i57j 3.3925j0j7&sourcei...
  1. 1. "AÑO DEL DIALOGO Y LA RECONCILIACIÓN NACIONAL“ UNIVERSIDAD POLITÉCNICA AMAZÓNICA DOCENTE: MARCO AURELIO PORRO CHULLI. TEMA:BLOG ASIGNATURA: TECNOLOGIAS DE INFORMACION Y COMUNICACIÓN. CARRERA: ENFERMEIA. CICLO: I-A INTEGRANTES : PERALTA TORO MARIANELA AÑO: 2018.
  2. 2. I. DEFINICIÓN: Un blog es un sitio web con formato de bitácora o diario personal. Los contenidos suelen actualizarse de manera frecuente y exhibirse en orden cronológico (de más a menos reciente). Los lectores, por su parte, suelen tener la posibilidad de realizar comentarios sobre lo publicado. Los blogs, por lo general, fomentan las interacciones. Además de permitir que los lectores se expresen sobre los contenidos, es habitual que incluyan enlaces (links) a otros blogs o a diversos medios de comunicación online. Los autores del blog, además, pueden responder los comentarios de sus lectores. Puede decirse que un blog es una evolución de un diario personal en papel. Las personas, en lugar de escribir sus impresiones en una hoja, las publican en el sitio web y las comparten con todos los usuarios de Internet. Como tecnología, el blog deriva de los foros que permitían entablar "conversaciones”, generando “hilos” de mensajes sobre un mismo tema.
  3. 3. II. CARACTERÍSTICAS • Formado por entradas o posts. Una de las características principales de un blog es que su contenido se divide en posts que se desplazan de manera cronológica cada vez que publicas un nuevo post. • Los blogs también tienen páginas estáticas, que suelen formar un menú principal. Algunos ejemplos pueden ser las páginas “acerca de” o la de“contacto”. • En un blog los lectores suelen tener la opción de comentar el artículo publicado, creándose así una relación bidireccional entre el autor y sus lectores. • Un blog puede tener un toque más personal, utilizando el autor un lenguaje más informal que el utilizado en una página web empresarial. Esto ayuda a que los lectores queden enganchados por el estilo del autor y decidan ser lectores habituales del blog. • En un post se pueden utilizar textos, enlaces, imágenes, vídeos, audios, animaciones, infografias, etc. • En un post se pueden utilizar etiquetas y categorías para facilitar la búsqueda de contenido dentro del blog. • En el contenido de un blog se pueden utilizar palabras clave seleccionadas para conseguir posicionar el blog con dichas palabras clave y recibir así tráfico web. • Un blog normalmente te permite suscribirte a el con tu dirección de email para recibir actualizaciones. • Un blog es una buena herramienta para conseguir tráfico web hacia la web de tu negocio. • Un blog te permite generar ingresos monetizándolo con diferentes métodos como Adsense, programas de afiliados, comercializando tus propios productos o servicios, con publicidad directa, etc, consiguiendo así ganar dinero por Internet de manera pasiva.
  4. 4. III. VENTAJAS • Facilidad de uso: las plataformas para crear blogs y publicar han sido hechas para mejorar la de contenidos, de hecho basadas para usarse como diario virtual. • Alcance de la audiencia: como un blog tiene por plataforma Internet, es relativamente fácil llegar a las personas sea cual sea su ubicación geográfica, así que puedes hacer llegar la información a quien quieras. • Libertad para expresarte: con un blog tienes libertad para decir lo que quieras, puede que a unos les guste o no, pero mientras tu blog siga activo podrás expresarte como mejor te convenga. • Compartir conocimientos: una buena forma de ayudar al mundo es compartir lo que sabes y tratar mejorar en lo que se pueda el aprendizaje para mejorar aunque sea un poco los conocimientos de alguien, no siempre es posible pero se puede intentar. • Beneficio económico: puedes sacar también algún provecho económico de diversas formas, hasta puedes dar a conocer algún producto o servicio que ofrezcas.
  5. 5. IV. TIPOS DE BLOG 1. Blog personal. Uno de los blogs mas creados es el blog personal. La mayoría de personas que comienzan en el mundo del blogging lo que hacen es crear un personal, donde el autor suele hablar sobre su día a día, las experiencias que vive o donde comparte su opinión sobre diferentes temáticas. Tener un blog personal es una buena forma de soltarte un poco y coger experiencia, aunque tener éxito con un blog personal es bastante complicado. Lo importante en este tipo de blogs es conseguir una comunidad de lectores fieles. Muchas de las personas que deciden hacer un blog personal no se lo toman muy en serio, y suelen crearlo en plataformas gratuitas como Blogger o WordPress.com lo cual no está mal para empezar, aunque tras haber tenido blogs en Blogger cuando comencé en este mundillo, mi recomendación siempre es empezar en WordPress.org.
  6. 6. 2. Blog profesional. Un blog profesional es una bitácora enfocada a un determinado nicho de mercado y cuyo objetivo es conseguir nuevos clientes. En estos tipos de blogs verás que después de cada post suele haber una llamada a la acción con la que te invitan a registrarte al blog o te ofrecen contratar un determinado servicio. 3. Blog de nicho. Los blogs de nicho son blogs enfocados a conseguir posicionamiento en Google en un determinado nicho o micro nicho y ser monetizados normalmente con Adsense, CPA y programas de afiliados. Lo importante en este tipo de blogs no es conseguir una comunidad de lectores sino posicionarse en Google con una determinada palabra clave. 4. Blog corporativo. Son blogs creados por grandes empresas y su objetivo es la de tener una conexión de comunicación con sus clientes para generar confianza, aumentar el número de clientes, aumentar las ventas y fidelizar a los clientes ya existentes. 5. Blog de marca. Un blog de marca es aquel que da a conocer una marca profesional con un toque personal o diferente. Su objetivo es hacer branding compartiendo información sobre una determinada temática, al mismo tiempo que compartiendo experiencias personales que dan una imagen mas positiva de la marca. Un ejemplo de blog de marca es el blog cooking ideas de Vodafone.
  7. 7. V . CREACION DE BLOGS Los posos para crear y utilizar un blog en Blogger son muy sencillos y intuitivos, vamos a comentarlos: Lo primero que tendremos que hacer es ir a la dirección del servicio de Blogger cuando accedemos al sitio de Blogger, tenemos dos modos de actuar. si disponemos de una cuenta de Gmail: podemos rellenar los campos requeridos: nombre de usuario y contraseña y, tras pulsar acceder, accederíamos directamente al paso de asignar un nombre al blog.
  8. 8. VI . RESUMEN. los blog son versiones sencillas de gestores que permiten la creación de web de cierta calidad, eludiendo por completo los tediosos procesos de diseños y programación. los blog son versiones sencillas de gestores de contenidos que permiten la creación de webs. Los cuadernos de bitácora organizan y gestionan la información. Sistemas CMS y EDUBLOGS. Nos proporcionan herramientas de desarrollo sencillas y flexibles que posibilitan proyectos colaborativos, presentando las siguientes características: sistemas de descriptores semánticos, dispositivos sencillos, sistemas de mesclacaptura, manipulación los usuarios toan el control , construcción de autenticas comunidades sociales, separación , elementos estructurales y de diseño. VII. SUMMARY. Blog are simple versions of managers that allow the creation of web of a certain quality, completely avoiding the tedious desing and progranming processes. Blog are simple versions of content managers that allow the creation of websites. the logbooks organize and manage the information. CMS and EDUBLOG systems. they provide us with simple and flexible development tools that enable collavorative projects, presenting the following characteristics: systems of semantic descriptors, simple devices, mesclacapture systems, manipulation of users to control, construction of authentic social communities separation, structural and design elements.
  9. 9. VII. CONCLUSIONES: • Es evidente que el uso de la tecnología hoy en día es crucial para las empresas, el blog ofrece esta modernidad asociando un elemento tan importante como la comunicación. • La incorporación de un blog a la empresa, permitiría que los clientes se mantengan interconectados e informados. • El Blog se puede utilizar para publicar artículos relevantes asociados a los beneficios de los productos o servicios que ofrece la empresa. • El Twitter, puede ser utilizado para seguir cuentas de interés social y hacer post relevantes que se desea conocidos de forma mas rápida. VIII. RECOMENDACIONES. • Mi recomendación es que esta herramienta pueda ser adoptada empresarialmente, o con dichos • No para vender, sino para que la empresa se exponga a un mundo social donde pueda causar agrado a lectores y seguidores. • No publicar contenido que pueda prestarse a malas interpretaciones, para evitar que la comunidad virtual convierta los beneficios de estas herramientas en contra de los objetivos de la empresa
  10. 10. XI. APRECIACIÓN CRITICA El uso del bog es muy instructivo nos hace conciencia de los diferentes problemas que me hizo pensar como nosotros somos personas muy egoístas que solo nos importa lo que pasa en nuestro país, el blog es una técnica muy buena para hacer las clases más amenas y no tan tediosas. XII. GLOSARIO. tediosa: Que provoca tedio. ameno: Que alegra, divierte o ayuda a pasar el tiempo agradablemente instructivo: Que instruye o sirve para instruir. virtual: Que es muy posible que se alcance o realice porque reúne las características precisas.
  11. 11. XII: BIBLIOGRAFIA https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=resumen+de+blog&oq=RESU&aqs=chrome.0.69i59l2j69i57j 3.3925j0j7&sourceid=chrome&es_sm=93&ie=UTF-8 https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=VENTAJAS+DEL+BLOG&oq=VENTAJAS&aqs=chrome.0.69i5 69i57j69i60j69i39j0l2.5570j0j7&sourceid=chrome&es_sm=93&ie=UTF- https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=DEFINICION+DEL+BLOG&oq=de&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j69i5 69i59j69i60l2.4399j0j7&sourceid=chrome&es_sm=93&ie=UTF-8 https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=creaci%C3%B3n+de+blog&oq=CR&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j69i 7j69i39l2j0l2.5990j0j7&sourceid=chrome&es_sm=93&ie=UTF-8 https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=recomendaciones+y+conclusiones+de+la+tics+en+la+enfe meria&oq=REC&aqs=chrome.0.69i59l2j69i57j69i39j69i61j69i39.3251j0j7&sourceid=chrome&es_sm =93&ie=UTF-8 https://www.google.com.pe/searchq=TIPOS+DE+BLOG&oq=TIPOS&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j69i59j0l 5340j0j7&sourceid=chrome&es_sm=93&ie=UTF-8 GRASIAS

