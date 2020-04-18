Recomendaciones al comprar un aire acondicionado comparativo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES SABEMOS QUEVARIAS MARCAS MANEJAN LA TECNOLOGIA INVERTER . NOS DIFERENCIAMOS CON DUAL INVERTER COMPRE...
POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES Tenemos uno de los filtros mas completo del mercado y ese es: COMPETENCIA PANASONIC: Purificador de ...
POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES COMPETENCIA PANASONIC:SHOWERCOOLING:Angulo dirigido hacia arriba Rápido enfriamiento: Flujo de aire ...
POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES ¿Te gustaría saber cuanto esta consumiendo tu equipo de aire acondicionado saber esto te ayuda a mej...
Un comparativo y asesoria de por que comprar un aire acondicionado marca LG tecnologia DUAL INVERTER

  1. 1. POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES SABEMOS QUEVARIAS MARCAS MANEJAN LA TECNOLOGIA INVERTER . NOS DIFERENCIAMOS CON DUAL INVERTER COMPRESSOR COMPETENCIA PANASONIC:COMPRESOR P-TECh velocidad de enfriamiento hasta un 35% P-TECh velocidad de enfriamiento hasta un 35% LG DUAL INVERTER COMPRESSOR velocidd de enfriamiento MAS rápido de un 40% LG PANASONIC El motor del compresor tiene una frecuencia de rotación mas amplia ahorra mas energía y tiene un rango de enfriamiento mas rápido que el compresor convencional
  2. 2. POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES Tenemos uno de los filtros mas completo del mercado y ese es: COMPETENCIA PANASONIC: Purificador de aire nanoe g partículas tan pequeñas como de 2,5 PM Polvo (Filtro de doble protección)Micro Particulas (3M Micro Protection Filter) Pelo de perro (mas 30 ㎛) Asma, alergia 1 S, heces(5~20㎛) Asma, alergia, dermatitis atópica 3 Hongos (3~30㎛) Bronquitis, asma, alergias, dermatitis atópica 4 Bacteria's (0.3~10㎛) Infección del oído, estreptococo, infección sinusal, alergia 5 Tubos de escape de un coche(0.01~30㎛) Asma, enfermedad pulmonar, enfermedad respiratoria 6 Fumar (0.1~1㎛) Enfermedad pulmonar, enfermedad respiratoria 7 Polen de flores(2~100㎛) Asma, alergia, dermatitis atópica 2 .3㎛ 1㎛ 3㎛ 10㎛ 100 ㎛ Invisible Visible LG :Su FILTRO es de 0,3PM partículas visibles e invisibles que las otras marcas NO tienen
  3. 3. POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES COMPETENCIA PANASONIC:SHOWERCOOLING:Angulo dirigido hacia arriba Rápido enfriamiento: Flujo de aire hacia abajo4 Way Auto Swing (OSCILACION AUTOMATICA DE 4 VIAS) MULTIDIMENCIONAL En los aires acondicionados la distribución de las salidas de aire en simples paso que sus aletas se mueven hacia arriba y hacia abajo Por eso LG CON SU: El enfriamiento es mucho mas rápido dispersa el aire en 4 vías haciendo que llegue de una formas mas rápida y eficaz a cada uno de los lados de la habitación PANASONICLG
  4. 4. POR QUE SOMOS MEJORES ¿Te gustaría saber cuanto esta consumiendo tu equipo de aire acondicionado saber esto te ayuda a mejor tus finanzas? Con nuestro AIRE LG DUAL INVERTER te tenemos la solución Monitor de consumo de energía a un solo clic te permite ver el estado actual del consumo de energía y temperatura de tu equipo COMPETENCIA PANASONIC : No SAMSUNG: No

