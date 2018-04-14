How to eliminate war in the world

Faced with the impossibility of an imperial state, balanced powers and a hegemonic power to ensure world peace, the time has come for humanity to equip itself with the most urgently possible instruments necessary to build world peace and control its destiny. In order to achieve these goals, it is urgent to implement a democratic government of the world which is the only means of survival of the human species capable of building a world in which every woman, every man of today and tomorrow has the same rights and the same duties, in which all forms of life and future generations are finally taken into account, in which all sources of growth are used in an ecologically and socially durable way.