Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL DOCENTE Y LA COMUNIDAD L A PA R T I C I PA C I Ó N D E L A FA M I L I A E S F U N D A M E N TA L PA R A U N A E D U C A...
LA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA ES IGUAL A UNIDAD DE CONVIVENCIA EN FAMILIA La comunidad educativa es un conjunto que colabora lleg...
LA FAMILIA PERMITE LA INTERIORIZACIÓN EFICIENTE DE CONOCIMIENTOS, HABILIDADES Y VALORES EN SUS HIJOS. • La familia es la b...
EL ROL DEL DOCENTE COMO LÍDER Y SU INFLUENCIA EN LA COMUNIDAD El docente debe tener un liderazgo de empoderamiento para fa...
Niveles de participación del liderazgo Simple: Los individuos se limitan básicamente a seguir indicaciones o responder est...
VIDEO DE MÍ COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tarea 5

28 views

Published on

Comunidad Educativa y liderazgo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tarea 5

  1. 1. EL DOCENTE Y LA COMUNIDAD L A PA R T I C I PA C I Ó N D E L A FA M I L I A E S F U N D A M E N TA L PA R A U N A E D U C A C I Ó N D E C A L I D A D
  2. 2. LA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA ES IGUAL A UNIDAD DE CONVIVENCIA EN FAMILIA La comunidad educativa es un conjunto que colabora llega acuerdo para atender las necesidades educativas
  3. 3. LA FAMILIA PERMITE LA INTERIORIZACIÓN EFICIENTE DE CONOCIMIENTOS, HABILIDADES Y VALORES EN SUS HIJOS. • La familia es la base de la relación educativa • La familia potencia el desarrollo de los niños y las niñas
  4. 4. EL ROL DEL DOCENTE COMO LÍDER Y SU INFLUENCIA EN LA COMUNIDAD El docente debe tener un liderazgo de empoderamiento para facilitar y estimular el desarrollo de las competencias necesarias para que ellos mismo puedan dirigir sus vidas nivel personal, institucional y comunitario El liderazgo educativo está comprometido con la formación de personas y comunidades críticas y exigentes con sus lideres
  5. 5. Niveles de participación del liderazgo Simple: Los individuos se limitan básicamente a seguir indicaciones o responder estímulo Consultiva: Se atiende a su palabra, se demanda su parecer sobre asuntos que directa o indirectamente les concierne Proyectiva: Los participantes han de sentir como propia, el objeto de la participación se exige mayores grados de compromiso y corresponsabilización Metaparticipación: Los sujetos piden, exigen o crean espacios y mecanismos de participación
  6. 6. VIDEO DE MÍ COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA

×