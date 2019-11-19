[Pdf/ePub] Star Wars, Vol. 7: The Ashes of Jedha download ebook

The possibility-and destruction-of the Death Star has changed everything. The Death Star's destruction proves the Empire is not irresistible. But a Death Star has been built, and it can't happen again. The specter of the Empire's true power has brought together a patchwork cloth of people, united in hope. From the desolation of Jedha to the search for new bases, these rebels continue to fight for a better tomorrow for a galaxy far, far away in these all-new adventure written by Kieron Gillen (DARTH VADER, DOCTOR APHRA). COLLECTING: STAR WARS 38-43

