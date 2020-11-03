Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Xception: Deep Learning with Depthwise Separable Convolutions 発表者: 杉本隼斗 1 Francois Chollet (Oct 2016)
Xception (2016) 名前の由来  An “extreme” version of an inception module 特徴  Inceptionを応用したネットワーク  Xception仮説に基づく  Depthwi...
Inception復習 Inceptionモジュールを持つネットワーク Pointwise conv(1×1)でパラメータを削減 Inception仮説に基づく 3
Inception仮説 4 空間方向の相関とチャネル方向の相関は ある程度分離可能 簡略化されたInception module入力を3つに分離
Xception仮説 空間方向とチャネル方向の相関は完全に分離可能 5
実際に行われていること 1チャネルまで分離したのちに畳み込み 6 https://www.slideshare.net/KotaroAsami/xception-deep-learning-with-depthwise-separable-c...
ネットワーク全体 7
パラメータ数 Inception V3とほぼ同等のパラメータ数 8
実験 ImageNet  1400万枚の画像 JFT  Google社内のデータセット  3.5億枚の画像 9
実験結果(ImageNet) 10
実験結果(JFT) 11 *MAP@100 予測した上位100クラスのうち当たった ラベルの数の平均
Residualは必要？ 12
ReLUの位置は？ 13
まとめ  Xception仮説に基づく提案  Inceptionを極端に分離したモジュールを持つネットワーク  Inceptionより少ないパラメータ(ほぼ同じ)で精度を上回った 14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xception輪講

13 views

Published on

勉強会用のまとめです

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Xception輪講

  1. 1. Xception: Deep Learning with Depthwise Separable Convolutions 発表者: 杉本隼斗 1 Francois Chollet (Oct 2016)
  2. 2. Xception (2016) 名前の由来  An “extreme” version of an inception module 特徴  Inceptionを応用したネットワーク  Xception仮説に基づく  Depthwise separable convolution 2
  3. 3. Inception復習 Inceptionモジュールを持つネットワーク Pointwise conv(1×1)でパラメータを削減 Inception仮説に基づく 3
  4. 4. Inception仮説 4 空間方向の相関とチャネル方向の相関は ある程度分離可能 簡略化されたInception module入力を3つに分離
  5. 5. Xception仮説 空間方向とチャネル方向の相関は完全に分離可能 5
  6. 6. 実際に行われていること 1チャネルまで分離したのちに畳み込み 6 https://www.slideshare.net/KotaroAsami/xception-deep-learning-with-depthwise-separable-convolutions
  7. 7. ネットワーク全体 7
  8. 8. パラメータ数 Inception V3とほぼ同等のパラメータ数 8
  9. 9. 実験 ImageNet  1400万枚の画像 JFT  Google社内のデータセット  3.5億枚の画像 9
  10. 10. 実験結果(ImageNet) 10
  11. 11. 実験結果(JFT) 11 *MAP@100 予測した上位100クラスのうち当たった ラベルの数の平均
  12. 12. Residualは必要？ 12
  13. 13. ReLUの位置は？ 13
  14. 14. まとめ  Xception仮説に基づく提案  Inceptionを極端に分離したモジュールを持つネットワーク  Inceptionより少ないパラメータ(ほぼ同じ)で精度を上回った 14

×