Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫بلحاج‬ ‫الصادق‬ ‫الشيخ‬ ‫المقاوم‬ ‫ثانوية‬ – ‫الدراسي‬ ‫الموسم‬ ‫لمزيرعة‬ 2018 – 2019 ‫ا‬ :‫لقسم‬ 3 ‫ت‬ ‫ع‬ :‫التاريخ‬ 05...
‫أ‬ ‫األنـزيـم‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫تـركـيـب‬ ‫عـن‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫الـمـورثـة‬ ‫قـطـعـة‬ ‫نيكليـوتيـدات‬ ‫متتالية‬ ْ‫د‬‫حد‬ ‫ـ‬ (‫القرد‬ ‫...
1 - ‫باستغالل‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫ي‬ - ‫الوثيقة‬ - 1 - ‫أ‬ - ‫حدد‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يحفزه‬ ‫كل‬ ‫إنزيم‬ . - ‫ب‬ - ‫حلل‬ ،‫المنح...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sx18

39 views

Published on

ؤيؤ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sx18

  1. 1. ‫بلحاج‬ ‫الصادق‬ ‫الشيخ‬ ‫المقاوم‬ ‫ثانوية‬ – ‫الدراسي‬ ‫الموسم‬ ‫لمزيرعة‬ 2018 – 2019 ‫ا‬ :‫لقسم‬ 3 ‫ت‬ ‫ع‬ :‫التاريخ‬ 05 - 12 - 2018 :‫المدة‬ 04 ‫ساعات‬ ‫في‬ ‫االول‬ ‫الثالثي‬ ‫اختبار‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫العلوم‬ ‫األول‬ ‫التمرين‬ ( 05 )‫ن‬ : ‫ع‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫المناعي‬ ‫للجهاز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لدراسة‬.‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫دورا‬ ‫الهيولي‬ ‫الغشاء‬ ‫ويلعب‬ . ‫والالذات‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التمييز‬ ‫ى‬ ‫نقترح‬ ‫الدور‬ :‫التالية‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫دراسة‬ :‫لمفاوية‬ ‫لخلية‬ ‫الهيولي‬ ‫الغشاء‬ ‫لبنية‬ ‫تخطيطيا‬ ‫رسما‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫تمثل‬ 1 – ‫ا‬ - ‫أكتب‬ .‫المرقمة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ب‬ – ‫ماهي‬ ‫المميز‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫ة‬ .‫الهيولي‬ ‫للغشاء‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫للسطح‬ ‫ج‬ – .‫الهيولي‬ ‫الغشاء‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫أذكر‬ 2 – ‫علميا‬ ‫نصا‬ ‫أكتب‬ .‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫الهيولي‬ ‫الغشاء‬ ‫دور‬ ‫مبرزا‬ ‫والالذات‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫مفهومي‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫توضح‬ ‫التمرين‬ ‫الثاني‬ 07 ‫ن‬ : . ‫بروتينات‬ ‫من‬ ‫عنها‬ ‫ينتج‬ ‫وما‬ ، ‫الوراثية‬ ‫بمادتها‬ ‫مرتبط‬ ‫خلية‬ ‫كل‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫إن‬ : ‫يلي‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫لجانب‬ َ‫التطرق‬ ‫نود‬ I ‫ـ‬ ‫يمث‬ ‫ـــــ‬ ‫الش‬ ‫ـل‬ ‫كـل‬ 1 ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ 2 ‫األحمـاض‬ ‫متتـالية‬ ‫من‬ ‫قطعـة‬ ، ‫األمينية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مكـونة‬ ‫أل‬ ‫نـزيـم‬ ( X ) ‫عـند‬ ‫قـرد‬ ( A ) . - ‫كـل‬‫الش‬ ُ‫ـن‬‫يـبـي‬ 2 ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ 2 ( ‫األنزيم‬ ‫نـفـس‬ ‫تركـيـب‬ ‫عـن‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫المورثـة‬ ‫رامزات‬ X ‫الـقـرد‬ ‫عـند‬ ) ( B . ) ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وث‬ ‫ي‬ ‫قة‬ 02 3as.ency-education.com e n c y - e d u c a t i o n . c o m / e x a m s
  2. 2. ‫أ‬ ‫األنـزيـم‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫تـركـيـب‬ ‫عـن‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫الـمـورثـة‬ ‫قـطـعـة‬ ‫نيكليـوتيـدات‬ ‫متتالية‬ ْ‫د‬‫حد‬ ‫ـ‬ (‫القرد‬ ‫عند‬ A ) ‫تتابع‬ ‫و‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫لنفس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ألنـزيـم‬ ( X ( ‫الـقـرد‬ ‫عـند‬ ) B ‫الوراثية‬ ‫ِّفرة‬‫الش‬ ‫جـدول‬ ‫عـلى‬ ‫اعـتمادا‬ .) . ( ‫لألنـزيـم‬ ‫األولية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قــارن‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ب‬ X ) ( ‫الـقـردين‬ ‫من‬ ‫كـل‬ ‫عـند‬ A ( ‫و‬ ) B .) . ‫الـمالحـــظ‬ ‫االخـتـالف‬ ‫سـبـب‬ ‫ـــــر‬ِّ‫فـسـ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫جـ‬ II ( ‫األنزيم‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫لتحديد‬ ‫ـ‬ X ، ‫مشعة‬ ‫أمينية‬ ‫أحماض‬ ‫على‬ ‫يحتوي‬ ‫خلوي‬ ‫مستخلص‬ ‫ع‬ ِ ‫ض‬ ُ‫و‬ ، ) ‫أرب‬ ‫على‬ ‫المستخلص‬ ‫ع‬ ِ‫ز‬ ُ‫و‬ ‫ثم‬ ، ‫األنزيم‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لتركيب‬ ‫زمة‬‫الال‬ ‫العضيات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫من‬ ‫وخال‬ ‫كما‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫أوساط‬ ‫عة‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫ًّح‬‫ض‬‫مو‬ ‫هو‬ 3 . 1 ( ‫األنــــزيم‬ ‫تــركيب‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫استخلص‬ َّ‫م‬‫ث‬ ، ‫الجدول‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫ل‬ِّ‫حل‬ ‫ـ‬ X .) 2 ‫؟‬ ‫التجربة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخلوي‬ ‫المستخلص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫مضافة‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫دور‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ـ‬ 3 - ‫كيف‬ ، ‫زمة‬‫الال‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تخطيطي‬ ‫برسم‬ ‫ح‬ ِّ ‫وض‬ ، ‫ومعلــوماتك‬ ‫المبنيـــة‬ ‫المعــارف‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعتمـــادا‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ ُ‫ح‬‫تسم‬ ARNm ( ‫األنزيم‬ ‫من‬ ‫المركبة‬ ‫الكمية‬ ‫بزيادة‬ ‫الريبوزومات‬ ‫و‬ X . ) ‫التمرين‬ ‫الثا‬ ‫لث‬ : ( 8 0 ‫ن‬ ) ‫يتمثل‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫الخلوي‬ ‫في‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫التفاعالت‬ ‫الكيميائية‬ ،‫األيضية‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫اإلنزيمات‬ ‫دورا‬ ‫أساسيا‬ ‫في‬ ‫تحفيز‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫التفاعالت‬ ،‫الحيوية‬ ‫للتعرف‬ ‫على‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫الجوانب‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫بنشاط‬ ‫اإلنزيمات‬ ‫نقترح‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫التالية‬ : ‫االول‬ ‫الجزء‬ : - ‫من‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الجزيئات‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تركب‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫نجد‬ ‫االلتهابي‬ ‫وسائط‬ ‫الهيستامين‬ , ‫السيتوكينات‬ ‫والبروستاغالندين‬ ‫تتسبب‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫األخيرة‬ ) ‫بروستاغالندين‬ ( ‫في‬ ‫توسيع‬ ‫األوعية‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫نفاذيتها‬ ‫مما‬، ‫يؤدي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫أعراض‬ ‫غير‬ ‫مرغوب‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫إلتهاب‬ ‫حاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫المنطقة‬ . ‫يلجا‬ ‫األطباء‬ ‫لتقديم‬ ‫وصفة‬ ‫طبية‬ ‫تحتوي‬ ‫على‬ ‫دواء‬ ‫ل‬ ‫االسبرين‬ ‫او‬ ‫اإليبوبروفان‬ ‫ل‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫من‬ ‫حدة‬ ‫األلم‬ ، ‫ولمعرفة‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ھو‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫ھذا‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫على‬ ‫التفاعالت‬ ‫اإللتھابية‬ ‫نقترح‬ ‫عليك‬ ‫ھذه‬ ‫الدراسة‬ . ‫يمثل‬ ‫الشكل‬ - 1- ‫من‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 1- ‫التفاعالت‬ ‫االيضية‬ ‫المؤدية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫جزيئة‬ ‫البروستاغالندين‬ . ‫يمثل‬ ‫الشكل‬ - 2- ‫من‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 1- ‫نتائج‬ ‫قياس‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫سيكلو‬ - ‫أكسيجناز‬ ( COX ) ‫و‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫بوجود‬ ‫دواء‬ ‫اإليبوبروفان‬ ‫و‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ه‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫تاثير‬ ‫األسبرين‬ . ‫الوثيقة‬ 3 ‫األوساط‬ ‫الخلوي‬ ‫المستخلص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المضافة‬ ‫المواد‬ ) ‫افتراضية‬ ‫وحدة‬ ( ‫البروتين‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلشعاع‬ 1 + ‫ريبوزمات‬ ARNm + ATP 405 2 + ‫ريبوزومات‬ ATP 06 3 ARNm + ATP 14 4 ARNm ‫ريبوزومات‬ + 40 3as.ency-education.com e n c y - e d u c a t i o n . c o m / e x a m s
  3. 3. 1 - ‫باستغالل‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫ي‬ - ‫الوثيقة‬ - 1 - ‫أ‬ - ‫حدد‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يحفزه‬ ‫كل‬ ‫إنزيم‬ . - ‫ب‬ - ‫حلل‬ ،‫المنحنى‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫تستنتج؟‬ 2 - ‫قدم‬ ‫فرضيتين‬ ‫تفسر‬ ‫فيھا‬ ‫تأثير‬ ‫اإليبوبروفان‬ ‫على‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫اإلنزيمي‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ( .(COX ‫الثاني‬ ‫الجزء‬ : ‫للتحقق‬ ‫من‬ ‫صحة‬ ‫احدى‬ ‫الفرضيتين‬ ‫السابقتين‬ : ‫باستعمال‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫الراستوب‬ ‫تم‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫على‬ ‫ال‬ ‫شكل‬ - 1- ‫من‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 2- ‫و‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تمثل‬ ‫نماذج‬ ‫جزيئية‬ ‫إلنزيم‬ ‫سيكلو‬ - ‫أكسيجناز‬ ‫بوجود‬ ‫الركيزة‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫و‬ ‫اإليبوبروفان‬ ‫ال‬ ‫شكل‬ - 1- ‫من‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 2- ، ‫اما‬ ‫الشكل‬ - 2- ‫من‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 2- ‫فيمثل‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫تخطيطي‬ ‫تفسيري‬ ‫لجزء‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلنزيم‬ ‫سيكلو‬ - ‫جيناز‬ ‫بوجود‬ ‫الركيزة‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اإليبوبروفان‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األسبرين‬ . - -1 ‫ماذا‬ ‫تمثل‬ ‫األرقام‬ ‫الموضحة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ - 2 -2 ‫اشرح‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫يؤثر‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫الدواء‬ ) ‫اإليبوبروفان‬ ( ‫على‬ ‫اختفاء‬ ‫االعراض‬ ‫تقليل‬ : ‫اإللتهابية‬ ‫من‬ ‫حدة‬ ‫اآلالم‬ ‫عند‬ ‫المصابين‬ . - 3 - ‫هل‬ ‫تم‬ ‫التأكد‬ ‫من‬ ‫صحة‬ ‫إحدى‬ ‫الفرضيتين‬ ‫السابقتين‬ ‫؟‬ ‫علل‬ . III - ‫معارفك‬ ‫و‬ ‫الدراسة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫على‬ ‫باالعتماد‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫توضح‬ ‫علميا‬ ‫نصا‬ ‫أكتب‬ ‫الوظيفي‬ ‫التخصص‬ ‫لإلنزيمات‬ . 3as.ency-education.com e n c y - e d u c a t i o n . c o m / e x a m s

×