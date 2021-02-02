Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 1 ‫وزارة‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫سكيكدة‬ ‫لوال...
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 2 II – ‫لدر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬ ‫تغ‬ ‫عواقب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫و...
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 3 ‫التصحيح‬ ‫االجابة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫العالمة‬ ‫مجز...
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 4 ‫حاد‬ ‫البروتين‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫على‬ ‫قدرتها‬ ‫ف...
  1. 1. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 1 ‫وزارة‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫الوطنية‬ ‫سكيكدة‬ ‫لوالية‬ ‫التربية‬ ‫مديرية‬ : ‫رقم‬ ‫المحروس‬ ‫الفرض‬ 2 ‫القل‬ ‫متقن‬ ‫الثا‬ : ‫المستوى‬ ‫لثة‬ ‫التجريبية‬ ‫العلوم‬ ‫شعبة‬ : ‫التاريخ‬ 17 / 11 / 2015 : ‫القسم‬ 3 ‫ت‬ ‫ع‬ 4 : ‫األستاذ‬ ‫احمد‬ ‫بوالريش‬ ‫المدة‬ : ‫ساعة‬ ‫ونصف‬ ‫البيولوجية‬ ‫المحفزات‬ ‫م‬ ‫تمكنها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫خصائصها‬ ‫لدراسة‬ , ‫مختلفة‬ ‫وظيفية‬ ‫بنيات‬ ‫تمتلك‬ ‫عملها‬ ‫الدوروشروط‬ ‫بهذا‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫ن‬ ‫لك‬ ‫نقدم‬ ‫اجريت‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫هما‬ ‫البيولوجية‬ ‫المحفزات‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوعين‬ ‫على‬ ( ‫األميالز‬ amylase ‫والريبوزوم‬ ) : I – 1 - ( ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫تظهر‬ . ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫في‬ ‫دورأساسي‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫للبنية‬ ‫ان‬ 1 ‫يمثل‬ )‫(أ‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫حيث‬,‫الدور‬ ‫هذه‬ ) ‫نمودج‬ ‫لجزيئة‬ ‫نشاطه‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫األميالز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نشاطها‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫كبرى‬ ‫ريبوزمية‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫لتحث‬ ‫نمودج‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ . ‫أ‬ – ‫قدم‬ "‫البيولوجي‬ ‫"المحفز‬ ‫لمفهوم‬ ‫تعريفا‬ ‫ب‬ – ‫قارن‬ ‫وب‬ ‫(أ‬ ‫الشكلين‬ ‫بين‬ ) ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ 1 . ‫ج‬ – ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫ومعطيات‬ ‫المكتسبة‬ ‫معارفك‬ ‫بتوظيف‬ 1 , ‫استخرج‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫المحفز‬ ‫الكيميائي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫نوع‬ .)‫الكبرى‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫(تحث‬ ‫والريبوزوم‬ ‫األميالز‬ 2 - ‫نقوم‬ ‫بمقارنة‬ ‫أبعاد‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫الفعال‬ )‫التفاعل‬ ‫ومادة‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫المكونة‬ ‫الجزيئات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المسافة‬ ( ‫انزيم‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫وتحث‬ ‫االميالز‬ . * ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(أ‬ 2 ‫االميالز‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫(المسافة‬ ‫الفاصلة‬ ‫أمينية‬ ‫أحماض‬ ‫ثالثة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫لمادة‬ ‫األقرب‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫ومادة‬ ) . ‫أ‬ - ‫ماهي‬ ‫المعلومة‬ ‫المستخرجة‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫الشكل(أ‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫من‬ 2 ‫الفعال‬ ‫والموقع‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫يخص‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫النزيم‬ .‫األميالز‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ب‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ 2 ‫المسافة‬ ‫الفاصلة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫أربعة‬ ‫بروتينات‬ ( ‫االقرب‬ ‫ل‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫ومادة‬ ) ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫من‬ )‫(ج‬ ‫الشكل‬ ‫يمثل‬ ‫بينما‬ , ‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫تحث‬ ‫المسافة‬ ‫الفاصلة‬ ‫أربعة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ني‬ ‫و‬ ‫للـ‬ ‫كليوتيدات‬ ARN ‫الريبوزومي‬ ( ‫ل‬ ‫األقرب‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫ومادة‬ ) ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ . ‫ب‬ - ‫حلل‬ ( ‫الشكلين‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ج‬ .) ‫ستنتج؟‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ARNr ‫بروتينات‬ ‫ريبوزومية‬ ‫الشكل‬ - ‫أ‬ - ‫الشكل‬ - ‫ب‬ - ‫الوثيقة‬ 1 ARNr
  2. 2. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 2 II – ‫لدر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ة‬ ‫تغ‬ ‫عواقب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫والـ‬ ‫االميالز‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫من‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫ير‬ ARN ‫التجريبية‬ ‫المعطيات‬ ‫لك‬ ‫نقدم‬ ‫الريبوزومي‬ : ‫التالية‬ 1 – ‫رقم‬ ‫التربتوفان‬ ‫االميني‬ ‫الحمض‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫األميالز‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ 58 ‫االميني‬ ‫بالحمض‬ ‫آ‬ ‫النين‬ ‫غياب‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫لألميالز‬ .  , ‫المعطيات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫من‬ ‫انطالق‬ ‫أ‬ ‫شرح‬ .‫التحفيزي‬ ‫نشاطه‬ ‫االنزيم‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫الجزيئي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫على‬ 2 – ‫رقم‬ ‫آدنين‬ ‫الريبونيكليوتيد‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ 2485 ‫للـ‬ ARNr ‫من‬ ‫بسيطة‬ ‫بقاعدة‬ ‫للريبوزوم‬ ‫البيورين‬ ( purine ) ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ممثلة‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المحصل‬ ‫النتائج‬ . ( 3 . )  ‫هل‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫ونتائج‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫تتوافق‬ 3 ( ‫السؤال‬ ‫على‬ ‫اجابتك‬ ‫في‬ ‫اليه‬ ‫توصلت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مع‬ I - 2 - ‫؟‬ )‫ب‬ ‫اشرح‬ .‫ذلك‬ III – ‫بتوظيف‬ ‫المبنية‬ ‫المعارف‬ ‫التي‬ , ‫الدراسة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اليها‬ ‫توصلت‬ ‫بين‬ ‫علمي‬ ‫نص‬ ‫في‬ ‫يمتلك‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫ان‬ .‫لالنزيم‬ ‫مماثلة‬ ‫البيولوجي‬ ‫المحفز‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫الجزيئات‬ )‫أمينية‬ ‫(أحماض‬ Trp58 His299 Asp300 ‫بـ‬ ‫المسافة‬ nm 0.4 0.3 0.3 His299 : ‫الهستيدين‬ ‫موقع‬ : ‫لالنزيم‬ ‫الببتيدية‬ ‫السلسلة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ 299 ‫الجزيئات‬ ( ‫البروتينات‬ ) 1 2 3 4 ‫بـ‬ ‫المسافة‬ nm 2.2 2.4 1.8 2.0 ‫الجزيئات‬ ‫(ني‬ ‫و‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫كليوتيدات‬ ARNr ) A2485 A2486 A2637 U2619 ‫بـ‬ ‫المسافة‬ nm 0.4 0.7 0.5 0.6 A2485 : : ‫األدنين‬ ‫نيكليوتيدة‬ ‫موقع‬ 2485 ‫الشكل‬ - ‫ب‬ - ‫الشكل‬ - ‫ج‬ - ‫الشكل‬ - ‫أ‬ - ‫الوثيقة‬ 2 ‫البروتين‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫بواسطة‬ ‫المركب‬ )‫إ‬.‫(و‬ ‫الريبوزومات‬ ‫د‬/‫الزمن‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ 3 adénine purine
  3. 3. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 3 ‫التصحيح‬ ‫االجابة‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫العالمة‬ ‫مجزأة‬ ‫كاملة‬ I - 1 - ‫أ‬ – "‫البيولوجي‬ ‫"المحفز‬ ‫مفهوم‬ ‫تعريف‬ :  ‫م‬ ‫ادة‬ ‫كيميائية‬ ‫الكيميائي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تسرع‬ ‫في‬ ‫تستهلك‬ ‫وال‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫تتحول‬ ‫ان‬ ‫دون‬ , ‫للحياة‬ ‫مالئمة‬ ‫شروط‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتعمل‬ , ‫التفاعل‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫و‬ ‫حرارة‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫من‬ PH . ‫مالئمين‬ ‫ب‬ - ‫الم‬ ‫قارن‬ ‫ة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ا‬ ‫االميالز‬ ‫نزيم‬ ‫و‬ ‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫تحث‬ :  ‫أوجه‬ ‫التشابه‬ :  ‫كل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫هما‬ ‫فراغية‬ ‫بنية‬ ‫يمتلك‬ ‫كروية‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫ت‬ )‫فعال‬ ‫(موقع‬ ‫جويف‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫مستواه‬ ‫على‬ ‫التف‬ ‫مادة‬ .‫اعل‬  ‫أوجه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الختالف‬ :  ‫مادة‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التشكل‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫البروتينات‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫االميالز‬ ‫النزيم‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫النشاء‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫الكبر‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫لتحث‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ .‫ى‬  ‫االميالز‬ ‫بروتين‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫األحماض‬ ‫من‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫بينما‬ )‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫(تحث‬ ‫تجمع‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫ج‬ ‫زيئات‬ ‫ل‬ ‫من‬ ‫معقد‬ ‫البروتينات‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫والـ‬ ARN ‫الريبوزومي‬ . ‫ج‬ - )‫الكبرى‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫(تحث‬ ‫والريبوزوم‬ ‫األميالز‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫من‬ ‫المحفز‬ ‫الكيميائي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫نوع‬ :  ‫بالنسبة‬ )‫(تفكيك‬ ‫إماهة‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫نوع‬ : ‫لالميالز‬ ‫النشاء‬  ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫نوع‬ : ‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫لتحث‬ )‫(بناء‬ ‫االحماض‬ ‫ربط‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫حيث‬ , ‫ببتيدية‬ ‫سلسلة‬ ‫مشكلة‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫مع‬ ‫االمينية‬ . 2 - ‫أ‬ - ‫المعلومة‬ ‫المستخرجة‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫من‬ )‫الشكل(أ‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫من‬ 2 ‫الفراغية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫يخص‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫النزيم‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫والموقع‬ ‫األميالز‬ :  ‫األحماض‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫للموقع‬ ‫المشكلة‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫االميالز‬ ‫النزيم‬ ‫األنزيمي‬ ‫التحفيز‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫تتدخل‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫هي‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مسافة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫التي‬ 1 nm ‫التربتوفان‬ ‫االميني‬ ‫الحمض‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫على‬ ‫مثال‬ , ‫رقم‬ 58 ‫بـ‬ ‫تقدر‬ ‫بمسافة‬ ‫يبعد‬ 0.4 nm .‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ب‬ - ‫ت‬ ‫حل‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ل‬ ( ‫الشكلين‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫ب‬ ‫و‬ ‫ج‬ ) ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ :  ‫الشكل‬ : )‫(أ‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫األقرب‬ ‫للبروتينات‬ ‫االمينية‬ ‫االحماض‬ ‫مسافة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫حدود‬ ‫في‬ 2.0 nm .  ‫الشكل‬ ( ‫ب‬ : ) ‫الـ‬ ‫نيكليوتيدات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫حين‬ ‫في‬ ARNr ‫من‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫بمسافة‬ ‫تبع‬ 1 nm .‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫االدنين‬ 2485 ‫بـ‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫يبعد‬ 0.4 nm : ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫االستنتاج‬ :  ‫جزيئات‬ ‫الـ‬ ARNr ‫و‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫األقرب‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬ ‫محفز‬ ‫دور‬ ‫تلعب‬ , ‫لى‬ .‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫مستوى‬ II - 1 - ‫شرح‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫نشاطه‬ ‫االنزيم‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫الجزيئي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫على‬ :  ‫تغ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ير‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫التربتوفان‬ ‫االميني‬ ‫لحمض‬ 58 ‫بااللنين‬ ( ‫أ‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫حد‬ ‫ا‬ )‫الفعال‬ ‫لموقع‬ ‫انزيم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫االميالز‬ ‫أدى‬ , ‫هذا‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫يرجع‬ , ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫لنشاطه‬ ‫ت‬ ‫الفراغية‬ ‫البنية‬ ‫في‬ ‫غيير‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫لالنزيم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫لموقع‬ ‫ت‬ ‫يعيق‬ ‫مما‬ ‫"انزيم‬ ‫المعقد‬ ‫شكل‬ - ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ " ‫مما‬ ‫أدى‬ .‫لالميالز‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫الى‬ 2 – ‫نعم‬ ‫الوثيقة‬ ‫ونتائج‬ ‫معطيات‬ ‫تتوافق‬ 3 ( ‫السؤال‬ ‫على‬ ‫اجابتك‬ ‫في‬ ‫اليه‬ ‫توصلت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مع‬ I - 2 - )‫ب‬ :  ‫جزيئات‬ ‫الـ‬ ARNr ‫و‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫األقرب‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫ع‬ ‫محفز‬ ‫دور‬ ‫تلعب‬ , ‫لى‬ .‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫الشرح‬ :  ‫تغيير‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫االدنين‬ 2485 ‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫لتحث‬ ‫البيورين‬ ‫بسيطة‬ ‫بقاعدة‬ ‫أدى‬ ‫انخفا‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ض‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 2 0 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 01 ‫ن‬ 02 ‫ن‬ 0.5 ‫ن‬ 3 0 ‫ن‬ 06 ‫ن‬ 04 ‫ن‬ 02 ‫ن‬ 03.5 ‫ن‬
  4. 4. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bourrich-ahmed/487472144634644?ref=hl ‫الصفحة‬ 4 ‫حاد‬ ‫البروتين‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫على‬ ‫قدرتها‬ ‫في‬ ‫خالل‬ 3 ‫ساعات‬ )‫للريبوزوم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫(انخفاض‬ , ‫فا‬ ‫الم‬ ‫لريبوزم‬ ‫ت‬ ‫بـ‬ ‫أقل‬ ‫البروتينات‬ ‫يركب‬ ‫غير‬ 5 ‫مرات‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المركبة‬ ‫الروتينات‬ ‫كمية‬ ‫من‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ , ‫ف‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫نخ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫اض‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتغي‬ ‫للريبوزم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫ر‬ ‫عرقلة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫يعود‬ ‫المعقد‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫"ريبوز‬ ‫وم‬ - "‫التشكل‬ ‫مرحلة‬ ‫في‬ ‫بروتين‬ II – ‫النص‬ ‫بأن‬ ‫تبيان‬ : ‫العلمي‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫يمتلك‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫لالنزيم‬ ‫مماثلة‬ ‫البيولوجي‬ ‫المحفز‬ :  ‫يمتلك‬ ‫خ‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫صائص‬ ‫النزيمات‬ ‫مشابهة‬ ‫بروتينية‬ ‫طبيعة‬ ‫من‬ ‫مو‬ ‫الريبوزومات‬ ‫تمتلك‬ ‫حيث‬ : ‫ق‬ ‫ع‬ ‫فعال‬ .‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تثبت‬ ‫ع‬ ‫لى‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫نزيم‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫األميالز‬ .  ‫عملية‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتدخلة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫من‬ ‫والقريبة‬ ‫الفعال‬ ‫الموقع‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫األمينية‬ ‫االحماض‬ ‫التحفيزوتغيرها‬ . ‫لالنزيم‬ ‫التحفيزي‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫يخفض‬ ‫ع‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫لى‬ ‫البروتينات‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫لمادة‬ ‫األقرب‬ ‫الـ‬ ‫وانما‬ ARNr ‫النيكليوتيدات‬ ‫وتغير‬ ‫الركيزة‬ ‫او‬ ‫التفاعل‬ ‫مادة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المرتبطة‬ ‫للريبوزوم‬ ‫التحفيزية‬ ‫الخصائص‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ .  ‫اذن‬ ‫الـ‬ ARNr ‫المحفز‬ ‫دور‬ ‫بلعب‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫هو‬ ‫(ت‬ ‫الريبوزوم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ويطلق‬ )‫الكبرى‬ ‫الريبوزومية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫حث‬ ( ‫الريبوزيم‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫عليه‬ ribozyme ) .5 04 ‫ن‬ 4.5 ‫ن‬

