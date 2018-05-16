PDF Download Essentials of Conservation Biology Any Format

-
Essentials of Conservation Biology , Sixth Edition. Combines theory and applied and basic research to explain the connections between conservation biology and ecology, climate change biology, the protection of endangered species, protected area management, environmental economics, and sustainable development. 603 pp. Practically as new, but there is some hard to see scratching on the back cover and some shelfwear to the tail and head of the covers spine.
