-
Be the first to like this
Published on
About Books Read Expert Witnesses: Conflicts of Interest and Absolute Immunity by Dr Anton van Dellen Free :
This easily accessible book describes the current state of the law with regard to expert witnesses, focussing on how the law treats conflicts of interest and absolute immunity. It is recommended reading for any expert witness, both experienced and inexperienced, before appearing in the witness box. Legal practitioners may also find it a useful review of the current state of the law.
Creator : Dr Anton van Dellen
Best Sellers Rank : #5 Paid in Kindle Store
Link Download Free : https://tarotelolet1.blogspot.ca?book=1446739643
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment