Webinar SMA Double Track desember 2020

Cara Membuat Konten Promosi di Instagram
Prasetyo Adi S  Founder Kawakibi Digital Branding  Brand Activist  Member of Indonesia Brand Activist Network (IBAN)
Design Visual Identity Sosmed Manajemen Website Development SEO & FB/IG Ads
Packaging Design
Mengenalkan Brand Kepada Audience Semua yang diciptakan dengan hati akan menyentuh hati yang lain, gunakan Bahasa yang men...
Website Keren Website adalah tools komunikasi bagi Brand kita. Berfungsi meningkatkan persepsi dan trust audience terhadap...
Saya ingin Berbagi
www.bikinbranding.id 13
Pasar Saat ini dan Masa Depan
Tujuan Posting di IG agar Produk Tersimpan di Memori Fikiran dan Hati Konsumen sebagai List Antrian
Kenapa Harus Instagram? Membangun Hubungan Emosional Interaksi Tinggi Konten Mudah dibagikan/disimpan
Karakteristik User Instagram Sebagian Besar Usia dibawah 35 tahun Tingkat Kepo dan Baper Tinggi Lebih Menyukai Visual Dari...
Positioning bukan tentang mengubah produk tapi mengubah cara berfikir konsumen.
Produk SAMA, Positioning BEDA Berdasarkan fungsi/ penggunaan Produk Batu Kali/ Koral 1. Batu taman 2. Refleksi 3. Dinding ...
Produk SAMA, Positioning BEDA Berdasarkan fungsi/ penggunaan Produk Baskom Plastik: 1. Tempat air 2. Tempat cat 3. Tempat ...
Unique Selling Proposition Perbedaan Produk dibandingkan kompetitor
Fokus pada Satu USP per Konten/ Iklan
Satu USP bisa menjadi banyak ide konten. Terus diulang-ulang dalam jangka waktu tertentu
Tentukan Target Market
Target Market Demografi, Geografi, Psikografi, Behaviour
Dimana mereka? Bagaimana perilaku nya? Apa hobinya? Apa yang mereka suka?
STUDI KASUS
Apa Produknya (saat ini dan akan datang) Sambal dan makanan khas Maluku Apa masalah konsumen yang diselesaikan oleh Produk...
Positioning Brand Authentic Maluku dengan produk unggulan Sambal Roa untuk semua warga Maluku yang tersebar di berbagai pe...
- Nama: Maya (Muslimah) - Gender: Perempuan - Usia: 30 Tahun - Domisili: Jakarta - Profesi: Entrepreneur - Pendapatan: Rp ...
Kuadran Konten Menghibur Mengedukasi Menginspirasi Meyakinkan Emosi Rasional Awareness Aksi Sumber @bagusvdr
Kuadran Konten Menghibur: Momen seru, perayaan hari Besar/Nasional, Konten Viral, Meme, Konten lucu, Kompetisi, Giveaway, ...
Langsung Praktik!!!
Rancang Bio Username Mudah diingat, mengandung keyword produk Contoh: sambal_cnd, kawakibi_brand, lapisbogor Kolom Bio USP...
www.bikinbranding.id 39 Siapkan Foto (Produk atau lainnya)
www.bikinbranding.id 40 Bikin Desain Feed, Caption dan Hashtag Next >>>
www.bikinbranding.id 41 Atur Layout
www.bikinbranding.id 42 Rindu Jangan Ditahan Hai brooo, bagemana ngoni pe kabar samua yang ada di perantauan? Pernah kah t...
Aku tidak pernah takut kepada seseorang yang telah berlatih melakukan 10.000 jurus, tapi aku takut terhadap seseorang yang...
Terima kasih Free Konsultasi: 085-613-955-48 Prasetyo Adi S Prasetyo_Adii t.me/BelajarBranding
Webinar SMA Double Track desember 2020

  1. 1. Cara Membuat Konten Promosi di Instagram
  2. 2. Prasetyo Adi S  Founder Kawakibi Digital Branding  Brand Activist  Member of Indonesia Brand Activist Network (IBAN) Free Konsultasi: 085-613-955-48 Prasetyo Adi S Prasetyo_Adii t.me/BelajarBranding
  3. 3. Servis Kami Design Visual Identity Sosmed Manajemen Website Development SEO & FB/IG Ads Kawakibi Digital Branding Konsultasi & Pendampingan
  4. 4. Mrs. Blue “Great template” Mrs. Blue “Great template” Mrs. Blue “Great template” Mrs. Blue “Great template” Mrs. Blue “Great template” Mrs. Blue “Great template” Design Visual Identity Desain Logo, Packaging, Stationery, Marketing Toos dll.
  5. 5. Packaging Design
  6. 6. Mengenalkan Brand Kepada Audience Semua yang diciptakan dengan hati akan menyentuh hati yang lain, gunakan Bahasa yang menyentuh dan sesuai dengan audience hingga brand menjadi top of mind. Konten Edukasi untuk Sharing Value Dan Enggagement Akan terasa berbeda akun yang penuh dengan postingan jualan dibandingkan dengan yang focus berbagi melalui konten. Dengan cara itulah kita membangun hubungan pada followers kita dan membantu mereka menjadi consumer loyal kita. People have to trust us first before buying the products. @durraniwedding @agungwisata @kornetcip @bumbudapurku Sosmed Manajemen
  7. 7. Website Keren Website adalah tools komunikasi bagi Brand kita. Berfungsi meningkatkan persepsi dan trust audience terhadap Brand Anda. www.lsp.smkm3.sch.id www.korelacoffee.com www.fullmoon-coffee.com www.agungwisata.co.id
  8. 8. Klien Kami dan 100+ Klien Lainnya …
  9. 9. Klien Kami Dinas Perkebunan Provinsi Jawa Timur Dinas Koperasi dan UKM Kab. Sidoarjo Dinas Kehutanan dan Perkebunan Provinsi Lampung Dinkop dan UKM Provinsi Bangka Belitung Dinas Koperasi dan Usaha Mikro Kab. Probolinggo
  10. 10. Saya ingin Berbagi
  11. 11. www.bikinbranding.id 13
  12. 12. Pasar Saat ini dan Masa Depan
  13. 13. Tujuan Posting di IG agar Produk Tersimpan di Memori Fikiran dan Hati Konsumen sebagai List Antrian
  14. 14. Kenapa Harus Instagram? Membangun Hubungan Emosional Interaksi Tinggi Konten Mudah dibagikan/disimpan
  15. 15. Karakteristik User Instagram Sebagian Besar Usia dibawah 35 tahun Tingkat Kepo dan Baper Tinggi Lebih Menyukai Visual Daripada Teks Lebih mudah berinteraksi dan Transaksi
  16. 16. Positioning bukan tentang mengubah produk tapi mengubah cara berfikir konsumen.
  17. 17. Produk SAMA, Positioning BEDA Berdasarkan fungsi/ penggunaan Produk Batu Kali/ Koral 1. Batu taman 2. Refleksi 3. Dinding rumah 4. Pembersih kulit/Daki
  18. 18. Produk SAMA, Positioning BEDA Berdasarkan fungsi/ penggunaan Produk Baskom Plastik: 1. Tempat air 2. Tempat cat 3. Tempat pasir kucing
  19. 19. Unique Selling Proposition Perbedaan Produk dibandingkan kompetitor
  20. 20. Fokus pada Satu USP per Konten/ Iklan
  21. 21. Satu USP bisa menjadi banyak ide konten. Terus diulang-ulang dalam jangka waktu tertentu
  22. 22. Tentukan Target Market
  23. 23. Target Market Demografi, Geografi, Psikografi, Behaviour
  24. 24. Dimana mereka? Bagaimana perilaku nya? Apa hobinya? Apa yang mereka suka?
  25. 25. STUDI KASUS
  26. 26. Apa Produknya (saat ini dan akan datang) Sambal dan makanan khas Maluku Apa masalah konsumen yang diselesaikan oleh Produk tsb? Produk ini adalah obat kangen untuk Warga Maluku yang Merantau ke berbagai penjuru Indonesia. Tahan lama tanpa bahan pengawet dan bahan baku asli Maluku.
  27. 27. Positioning Brand Authentic Maluku dengan produk unggulan Sambal Roa untuk semua warga Maluku yang tersebar di berbagai penjuru Indonesia Differensiasi >> USP Pedasnya asli, Tanpa MSG, Kemasan Menarik, Bisa dibeli secara online, bahan baku lokal, rasa konsisten, Maluku Banget (Identitas sebagai warga Maluku), pelayanan ramah dan bersahabat
  28. 28. - Nama: Maya (Muslimah) - Gender: Perempuan - Usia: 30 Tahun - Domisili: Jakarta - Profesi: Entrepreneur - Pendapatan: Rp 8.000.000 / bulan - Asal: Ternate (Maluku) - Status: Menikah (2 anak) - Sosmed aktif: FB, IG - Perilaku: Masak sendiri, mengajari anak, Bersih- bersih rumah, menemani anak sekolah online dll. - Hobi: Eksperimen masak, Bersepeda, Nonton Film. Target Market Brand Komunikasi
  29. 29. Kuadran Konten Menghibur Mengedukasi Menginspirasi Meyakinkan Emosi Rasional Awareness Aksi Sumber @bagusvdr
  30. 30. Kuadran Konten Menghibur: Momen seru, perayaan hari Besar/Nasional, Konten Viral, Meme, Konten lucu, Kompetisi, Giveaway, Kenangan, Game Menginspirasi: Kutipan/Quotes , Foto Keren, Kisah Personal, Di balik layar, Testimoni, Konten dari audiense, interview, prediksi, Daftar cek, Template, Penghargaan, Endorsment Mengedukasi: USP Produk, Ulasan Produk, Tips dan Trick, Panduan, Infografis, FAQ, Survey, Polling, Webinar, Berita, Statistik, Whitte Paper (Laporan), Online Event, Konferensi, Seminar, Pelatihan Meyakinkan: Studi kasus, Hitung Mundur, Sebelum – Sesudah, Pameran, Bazar, Kelebihan – Kekurangan Sumber @bagusvdr
  31. 31. Langsung Praktik!!!
  32. 32. Rancang Bio Username Mudah diingat, mengandung keyword produk Contoh: sambal_cnd, kawakibi_brand, lapisbogor Kolom Bio USP, Emoticon, Call to Action, No. WA Link Bio Link kartunama virtual, website dll
  33. 33. www.bikinbranding.id 39 Siapkan Foto (Produk atau lainnya)
  34. 34. www.bikinbranding.id 40 Bikin Desain Feed, Caption dan Hashtag Next >>>
  35. 35. www.bikinbranding.id 41 Atur Layout
  36. 36. www.bikinbranding.id 42 Rindu Jangan Ditahan Hai brooo, bagemana ngoni pe kabar samua yang ada di perantauan? Pernah kah terbersit rasa kangen kampung di Maluku? Jikalau belum bisa pulang, ini mindi kasih obat mujarab pelepas kangen. Icip segera Sambal Roa CnD yang Rasanya khas banget, asli Maluku. Order di link Bio ya. #sambalroa #sambalcnd (maks 15)
  37. 37. Aku tidak pernah takut kepada seseorang yang telah berlatih melakukan 10.000 jurus, tapi aku takut terhadap seseorang yang berlatih melakukan satu jurus sebanyak 10.000 kali. Bruce Lee
  38. 38. Terima kasih Free Konsultasi: 085-613-955-48 Prasetyo Adi S Prasetyo_Adii t.me/BelajarBranding

