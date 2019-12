Enroll for Android Certification in Mumbai at Asterix Solution to develop your career in Android. Make your own android app after Android Developer Training provides under the guidance of expert Trainers. For more details, visit : http://www.asterixsolution.com/android-development-training.html

Duration - 90 hrs

Sessions - 3 per week

Applications - 50+ practise

Project - 1

Students - 15 (per batch)