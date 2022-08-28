Project Management Learning Objectives.ppt

2.
17-2 Project Management
2
Learning Objectives
Understand the growing need for better project
management, especially for information
technology projects
Explain what a project is and provide examples
of information technology projects
Describe what project management is and discuss
key elements of the project management
framework
3.
17-3 Project Management
3
Learning Objectives
Discuss how project management relates to other
disciplines
Understand the history of project management
Describe the project management profession,
including recent trends in project management
research, certification, and software products
4.
17-4 Project Management
4
Learning Objectives
Describe the five project management process
groups, the typical level of activity for each, and
the interactions among them
Understand how the project management
process groups relate to the project management
knowledge areas
Discuss how organizations develop information
technology project management methodologies
to meet their needs
5.
17-5 Project Management
5
Learning Objectives
Review a case study of an organization
applying the project management process
groups to manage different projects.
Understand the contribution that effective
project initiation, project planning, project
execution, project control, and project closing
makes to project success