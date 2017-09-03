KOMPLETONGMENSAHE NGMABUTINGBALITA PAGLIKHA PAGKAKASALA NGTAO PAGDATING NICRISTO PAGKAMATAY NICRISTO PAGKABUHAY NICRISTO P...
1TESALONICA4:13-18 13 Mga kapatid, nais naming malaman ninyo ang katotohanan tungkol sa mga namatay na upang hindi kayo ma...
1TESALONICA4:13-18 14 Dahil naniniwala tayong si Jesus ay namatay at muling nabuhay, naniniwala din tayong bubuhayin ng Di...
1TESALONICA4:13-18 15 Ito ang katuruan ng Panginoon na sinasabi namin sa inyo: tayong mga nabubuhay pa, tayong mga natitir...
1TESALONICA4:13-18 16 Sa araw na iyon kasabay ng malakas na utos, ng tinig ng arkanghel, at ng tunog ng trumpeta ng Diyos,...
1TESALONICA4:13-18 17 Pagkatapos, tayo namang mga buhay pa at natitira ay titipunin sa alapaap kasama ng mga binuhay upang...
1TESALONICA4:13-18 18 Kaya nga, palakasin ninyo ang loob ng bawat isasapamamagitanngmgaaralnaito.
THE END TATLONGPANANAWTUNGKOL SAPAGDATINGNGWAKAS
ANGPAGDATING: SICRISTOAYMULINGBABALIK1
JUAN14:3 3 At kapag naipaghanda kona kayo ng matitirhan, ako'y babalik at isasama ko kayo upang kayo'y makapilingkokungsaa...
PagbatingmgaCristianonoong unangpanahon…
“MARANATHA” AngatingPanginoonaymulingbabalik.
1TESALONICA4:14 14 Dahil naniniwala tayong si Jesus ay namatay at muling nabuhay, naniniwala din tayong bubuhayin ng Diyos...
1TESALONICA4:16 16 Sa araw na iyon kasabay ng malakas na utos, ng tinig ng arkanghel, at ng tunog ng trumpeta ng Diyos, ba...
1CORINTO15:52 52 sa isang sandali, sa isang kisap-mata, kasabay ng huling pag-ihip ng trumpeta. Sapagkat sa pagtunog ng tr...
PAHAYAG20:6 6 Mapalad at lubos na pinagpala ang mga nakasama sa unang pagbuhay sa mga patay. Walang kapangyarihan sa kanil...
MinsangPinanganak – MakalawangMamamatay MakalawangIpanganak – MinsangMamamatay
ANGPAGDAGIT: ANGPAGKUHANICRISTO2
1TESALONICA4:17 17 Pagkatapos, tayo namang mga buhay pa at natitira ay titipunin sa alapaap kasama ng mga binuhay upang sa...
MATEO24:39-41 39 Hindi nila namamalayan ang nangyayari hanggang sa dumating ang baha at tinangay silang lahat. Gayundin an...
MATEO24:39-41 41 May dalawang babaing nagtatrabaho sa gilingan,kukuninangisaatiiwanangikalawa.
MATEO24:44 44 Kaya't lagi kayong maging handa, sapagkat darating ang Anak ng Tao sa oras na hindi ninyo nalalaman."
PAHAYAG16:15 15 "Makinig kayo! Ako'y darating na parang magnanakaw! Mapalad ang nanatiling gising at nakabihis na. Hindi s...
ANGPAGSAMA-SAMA: ANGPAGSAMA-SAMANGCRISTIANO AT NGDIYOSMAGPAKAILANMAN 3
1TESALONICA4:17 17 Pagkatapos, tayo namang mga buhay pa at natitira ay titipunin sa alapaap kasama ng mga binuhay upang sa...
1TESALONICA4:18 18 Kaya nga, palakasin ninyo ang loob ng bawat isasapamamagitanngmgaaralnaito.
1CORINTO15:51-55 51 Isang hiwaga ang sinasabi ko sa inyo, hindi lahat tayo'y mamamatay ngunit lahat tayo'y babaguhin, 52 s...
1CORINTO15:51-55 53 Ang ating katawang nabubulok ay mapapalitan ng hindi nabubulok, at ang katawang namamatay aymapapalita...
1CORINTO15:51-55 54 Kapag ang nabubulok ay napalitan na ng di nabubulok, at ang may kamatayan ay napalitan na ng walang ka...
1CORINTO15:51-55 55 "Nasaan, O kamatayan, ang iyong tagumpay? Nasaan,Okamatayan,angiyongkamandag?"
1CORINTO15:57-58 57 Magpasalamat tayo sa Diyos, sapagkat tayo'y binibigyan niya ng tagumpay sa pamamagitan ng atingPangino...
1CORINTO15:57-58 58 Kaya nga, mga minamahal kong kapatid, magpakatatag kayo at huwag matinag. Maging masipag kayo sa pagli...
FAITHWORKS CHRISTIAN CHURCH GLOBAL Presented By: Ps. Joven Soro FCC Main San Mateo, Rizal, PH 7am Mabuhay Worship Service ...
  1. 1. KOMPLETONGMENSAHE NGMABUTINGBALITA PAGLIKHA PAGKAKASALA NGTAO PAGDATING NICRISTO PAGKAMATAY NICRISTO PAGKABUHAY NICRISTO PAG-AKYATSA LANGITNICRISTO PAGBALIK NICRISTO
  2. 2. 1TESALONICA4:13-18 13 Mga kapatid, nais naming malaman ninyo ang katotohanan tungkol sa mga namatay na upang hindi kayo magdalamhati tulad ng mga taong walangpag-asa.
  3. 3. 1TESALONICA4:13-18 14 Dahil naniniwala tayong si Jesus ay namatay at muling nabuhay, naniniwala din tayong bubuhayin ng Diyos ang lahat ng namatay na sumasampalataya kay Jesus upang isama sa kanya.
  4. 4. 1TESALONICA4:13-18 15 Ito ang katuruan ng Panginoon na sinasabi namin sa inyo: tayong mga nabubuhay pa, tayong mga natitira pa hanggang sa pagparito ng Panginoon,ayhindimauunasamganamatayna.
  5. 5. 1TESALONICA4:13-18 16 Sa araw na iyon kasabay ng malakas na utos, ng tinig ng arkanghel, at ng tunog ng trumpeta ng Diyos, bababa ang Panginoon mula sa langit. Ang mga namatay na sumasampalataya kay Cristo aybubuhayinmuna.
  6. 6. 1TESALONICA4:13-18 17 Pagkatapos, tayo namang mga buhay pa at natitira ay titipunin sa alapaap kasama ng mga binuhay upang salubungin ang Panginoon sa himpapawid. Sa gayon, makakapiling natin siya magpakailanman.
  7. 7. 1TESALONICA4:13-18 18 Kaya nga, palakasin ninyo ang loob ng bawat isasapamamagitanngmgaaralnaito.
  8. 8. THE END TATLONGPANANAWTUNGKOL SAPAGDATINGNGWAKAS
  9. 9. ANGPAGDATING: SICRISTOAYMULINGBABALIK1
  10. 10. JUAN14:3 3 At kapag naipaghanda kona kayo ng matitirhan, ako'y babalik at isasama ko kayo upang kayo'y makapilingkokungsaanakonaroroon.
  11. 11. PagbatingmgaCristianonoong unangpanahon…
  12. 12. “MARANATHA” AngatingPanginoonaymulingbabalik.
  13. 13. 1TESALONICA4:14 14 Dahil naniniwala tayong si Jesus ay namatay at muling nabuhay, naniniwala din tayong bubuhayin ng Diyos ang lahat ng namatay na sumasampalataya kay Jesus upang isama sa kanya.
  14. 14. 1TESALONICA4:16 16 Sa araw na iyon kasabay ng malakas na utos, ng tinig ng arkanghel, at ng tunog ng trumpeta ng Diyos, bababa ang Panginoon mula sa langit. Ang mga namatay na sumasampalataya kay Cristo aybubuhayinmuna.
  15. 15. 1CORINTO15:52 52 sa isang sandali, sa isang kisap-mata, kasabay ng huling pag-ihip ng trumpeta. Sapagkat sa pagtunog ng trumpeta, ang mga patay ay muling bubuhayin at di na muling mamamatay. Babaguhin tayonglahat.
  16. 16. PAHAYAG20:6 6 Mapalad at lubos na pinagpala ang mga nakasama sa unang pagbuhay sa mga patay. Walang kapangyarihan sa kanila ang pangalawang kamatayan; sila'y magiging mga pari ng Diyos at ni Cristo, at maghahari silang kasamaniyasaloobngsanlibongtaon.
  17. 17. MinsangPinanganak – MakalawangMamamatay MakalawangIpanganak – MinsangMamamatay
  18. 18. ANGPAGDAGIT: ANGPAGKUHANICRISTO2
  19. 19. 1TESALONICA4:17 17 Pagkatapos, tayo namang mga buhay pa at natitira ay titipunin sa alapaap kasama ng mga binuhay upang salubungin ang Panginoon sa himpapawid. Sa gayon, makakapiling natin siya magpakailanman.
  20. 20. MATEO24:39-41 39 Hindi nila namamalayan ang nangyayari hanggang sa dumating ang baha at tinangay silang lahat. Gayundin ang mangyayari sa pagdatingngAnakngTao. 40 Sa panahong iyon, may dalawang lalaking nagtatrabaho sa bukid, kukunin ang isa at iiwan angikalawa.
  21. 21. MATEO24:39-41 41 May dalawang babaing nagtatrabaho sa gilingan,kukuninangisaatiiwanangikalawa.
  22. 22. MATEO24:44 44 Kaya't lagi kayong maging handa, sapagkat darating ang Anak ng Tao sa oras na hindi ninyo nalalaman."
  23. 23. PAHAYAG16:15 15 "Makinig kayo! Ako'y darating na parang magnanakaw! Mapalad ang nanatiling gising at nakabihis na. Hindi siya lalakad na hubad at di mapapahiyasaharapngmgatao!"
  24. 24. ANGPAGSAMA-SAMA: ANGPAGSAMA-SAMANGCRISTIANO AT NGDIYOSMAGPAKAILANMAN 3
  25. 25. 1TESALONICA4:17 17 Pagkatapos, tayo namang mga buhay pa at natitira ay titipunin sa alapaap kasama ng mga binuhay upang salubungin ang Panginoon sa himpapawid. Sa gayon, makakapiling natin siya magpakailanman.
  26. 26. 1TESALONICA4:18 18 Kaya nga, palakasin ninyo ang loob ng bawat isasapamamagitanngmgaaralnaito.
  27. 27. 1CORINTO15:51-55 51 Isang hiwaga ang sinasabi ko sa inyo, hindi lahat tayo'y mamamatay ngunit lahat tayo'y babaguhin, 52 sa isang sandali, sa isang kisap-mata, kasabay ng huling pag-ihip ng trumpeta. Sapagkat sa pagtunog ng trumpeta, ang mga patay ay muling bubuhayin at di na muling mamamatay. Babaguhin tayonglahat.
  28. 28. 1CORINTO15:51-55 53 Ang ating katawang nabubulok ay mapapalitan ng hindi nabubulok, at ang katawang namamatay aymapapalitanngkatawanghindinamamatay.
  29. 29. 1CORINTO15:51-55 54 Kapag ang nabubulok ay napalitan na ng di nabubulok, at ang may kamatayan ay napalitan na ng walang kamatayan, matutupad na ang sinasabi sa kasulatan: "Nalupig na ang kamatayan;lubosnaangtagumpay!"
  30. 30. 1CORINTO15:51-55 55 "Nasaan, O kamatayan, ang iyong tagumpay? Nasaan,Okamatayan,angiyongkamandag?"
  31. 31. 1CORINTO15:57-58 57 Magpasalamat tayo sa Diyos, sapagkat tayo'y binibigyan niya ng tagumpay sa pamamagitan ng atingPanginoongJesu-Cristo!
  32. 32. 1CORINTO15:57-58 58 Kaya nga, mga minamahal kong kapatid, magpakatatag kayo at huwag matinag. Maging masipag kayo sa paglilingkod sa Panginoon, dahil alam ninyong hindi masasayang ang inyong paghihirapparasakanya.
  33. 33. FAITHWORKS CHRISTIAN CHURCH GLOBAL Presented By: Ps. Joven Soro FCC Main San Mateo, Rizal, PH 7am Mabuhay Worship Service September 3, 2017

×