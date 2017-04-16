DOCTRINE 2 - REVELATION - PS ALAN ESPORAS - 4PM AFTERNOON SERVICE

WHAT IS REVELATION?
God’s means by which He has chosen to reveal himself, to speak to us.
CATEGORIES OF REVELATION
GENERAL REVELATION
A Revelation about God that is available to all people in all times and all places, all cultures, all circumstances.
THREE PLACES THAT THE BIBLE SPEAKS OF GENERAL REVELATION:
CREATION
ROMANS 1:19-20 19 For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them.
ROMANS 1:19-20 20 For His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ...
A right revelation of God will lead us to know God and worship Him .
But a wrong revelation will lead people to worship false gods.
PAUL WARNS
ROMANS 1:21-23 21 For although they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks to Him, but they became futile ...
ROMANS 1:21-23 23 and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and c...
PROVIDENCE
God not only made the world, God continues to rule over it.
ACTS 14:17 17 Yet He did not leave Himself without witness, for He did good by giving you rains from heaven and fruitful s...
Scientist mentions about the X-Factor in the universe
COLOSSIANS 1:17 17 And He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together.
CONSCIENCE
Conscience is an internal witness that reveals to us something of the goodness and the holiness and the justice of God.
It is connected to our spirit, mind and heart.
It is the avenue for conviction and decision making
Conscience bears witness
ROMANS 2: 14-15 14 For when Gentiles, who do not have the law, by nature do what the law requires, they are a law to thems...
ROMANS 2: 14-15 15 They show that the work of the law is written on their hearts, while their conscience also bears witnes...
Conscience may be corrupted
1 TIMOTHY 4: 1-2 1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving he...
Comparison of conscience child unsaved Saved
SPECIAL REVELATION
Only for believers.
Limited number of people.
SUPERNATURAL OCCURRENCES (THE MIRACULOUS).
Dreams & Visions
JOEL 2:28-29 28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your...
JOEL 2:28-29 29 And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.
The Operation of the 9 Gifts of the Holy Spirit
Spoken Gifts ( Prophetic words) Revelation Gifts Power Gifts All Gifts will reveal the purposes of God
The Birth of Messiah revealed through a Dream
MATTHEW 1:20-21 20 But as he considered these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, "Jo...
MATTHEW 1:20-21 21 She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins."
What do you do when God supernaturally reveals something to you ?
Writeitsoyouwill rememberit.
GotoSeniorPastor andsubmititfor counselling.
AllowGodtomature youinreceiving revelationsandproper waytochannelit.
JESUS CHRIST IS GOD THE SON.
HEBREW 1:1-2 1 God, who at many times and in many ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets, 2 has in these l...
JESUS Revealed
JOHN 1:29 29 The next day John sees Jesus coming to him and says, Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the wor...
MATTHEW 16:16 16 And Simon Peter answered and said, You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.
ALL SCRIPTURE (is breathed out by God)
2 TIMOTHY 3:16 16 All Scripture is God-breathed, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruct...
WHAT DO THE SCRIPTURES SAY ABOUT THEMSELVES?
NOTHING IS TO BE ADDED TO IT OR TAKEN FROM IT, EFFECTIVE, PERFECT, GUIDE FOR LIFE, CLAIMS TO BE TRUE, TO BE OBEYED, SUFFIC...
WHO WROTE THE BIBLE?
PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN GOD AND MAN 40 Authors
WHY CAN WE TRUST THAT THE BIBLE IS ACCURATE?
The proof of the Fulfilment of the Messianic Prophecies referring to Jesus is a strong proof that the Bible is accurate.
WHAT IS BIBLICAL LIFE?
When we chose to live and obey the Words of God and be transformed in the likeness of Christ , we live a biblical life.
FAITHWORKS CHRISTIAN CHURCH GLOBAL Presented By: Ps. Alan Esporas FCC Main San Mateo, Rizal, PH 4PM Afternoon Worship Service April 16, 2017
×