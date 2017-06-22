Basics of Integration and Derivatives

Roll # 2011-AE-14 Faisal Waqar(14) Bsc.Building &Architectural Engineering UCE&T BZU Multan Pakistan.
Basics of Derivatives & Integration
When the derivative of function is given,then the aim to function itself can be achieved, The method to find such a functi...
A FUNCTION F IS AN ANTIDERIVATIVE OF A FUNCTION F IF F’=F. Defination:-
Representation of Antiderivatives • If F is an antiderivative of f on an interval I, then G is an antiderivative of f on t...
Some terms to be familiar with… • The constant C is called the constant of integration. • The family of functions represen...
NOTATION FOR ANTIDERIVATIVES • When solving a differential equation of the form , we solve for , giving us the equivalent ...
Notation continued… • The operation of finding all solutions of this equation is called antidifferentiation or indefinite ...
11 • f(x): function (it must be continuous in [a,b]). • x: variable of integration • f(x) dx: integrand • a, b: boundaries...
Integration is opposite / Inverse of Derivative?????   
How???
First we learn some techniques and theorems on integration,then
TECHNIQUES OF INTEGRATION
As we have seen, integration is more challenging than differentiation.  In finding the derivative of a function, it is ob...
BAISIC INTEGRATION FORMULAS 1 1 1. ( 1) 2. ln | | 1 3. 4. ln            n n x x x x x x dx n dx x n x a e dx e ...
TABLE OF INTEGRATION FORMULAS 2 2 5. sin cos 6. cos sin 7. sec tan 8. csc cot 9. sec tan sec 10. csc cot csc 11. sec ln se...
1 1 2 2 2 2 13. tan ln sec 14. cot ln sin 15. sinh cosh 16. cosh sinh 1 17. tan 18. sin x dx x x dx x x dx x x dx x dx x d...
Other one is SUBSTITUTION mETHOd  Try to find some function u = g(x) in the integrand whose differential du = g’(x) dx al...
Integration Using Trigonometric Substitution
When do we use it? Trigonometric substitution is used when you have problems involving square roots with 2 terms under the...
Substituton example
Other examplE
Integration by partS ( ) '( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) '( )f x g x dx f x g x g x f x dx udv uv vdu        
I LATE
>>Slect the function as second whose integration is know. >>If integration of both are known,take polynomial as first. >>I...
Definite IntegralZ Lets discuss
Previously we were discussing indefinite integralz in which no limits are given. Now we discuss definite integralz. In the...
Rules for Definite Integrals 1) Order of Integration: ( ) ( ) a b b a f x dx f x dx  
Rules for Definite Integrals 2) Zero: ( ) 0 a a f x dx 
Rules for Definite Integrals 3) Constant Multiple: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) b b a a b b a a kf x dx k f x dx f x dx f x dx     ...
Rules for Definite Integrals 4) Sum and Difference: ( ( ) ( )) ( ) ( ) b b b a a a f x g x dx f x dx g x dx    
Rules for Definite Integrals 5) Additivity: ( ) ( ) ( ) b c c a b a f x dx f x dx f x dx   
exampleS
Finally we discuss AREA UNDER CURVE.
21 1 8 ds v t dt    31 24 s t t  31 4 4 24 s   2 6 3 s  The area under the curve 2 6 3  We can use anti-derivativ...
Area from x=0 to x=1 0 1 2 3 4 1 2 Example: 2 y x Find the area under the curve from x=1 to x=2. 2 2 1 x dx 2 3 1 1 3 x ...
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Now see integration is opposite to derivative
Ax2+bx+c
Applications of integration related to course outline..
Programme 19: Integration applications 2 Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Volumes of solids of revolution If a plane figure bounded by the curve y = f (x), the x-axis and the ordinates x = a and x...
Volumes of solids of revolution To find the volume V of the solid of revolution consider a thin strip of the original plan...
Volumes of solids of revolution Dividing the whole plane figure up into a number of strips, each will contribute its own f...
Volumes of solids of revolution The total volume will then be: As x → 0 the sum becomes the integral giving: Programme 19...
Volumes of solids of revolution If a plane figure bounded by the curve y = f (x), the x-axis and the ordinates x = a and x...
Volumes of solids of revolution To find the volume V of the solid of revolution consider a thin strip of the original plan...
Volumes of solids of revolution The total volume will then be: As x → 0 the sum becomes the integral giving: Programme 19...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Centroid of a plane figure The coordinates of the centroid (centre of area) of a plane figure are obtained by taking the m...
Centroid of a plane figure In the limit as the width of the strips approach zero the sums are converted into integrals giv...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Programme 19: Integration applications 2 The coordinates of the centre of gravi...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Lengths of curves To find the length of the arc of the curve y = f (x) between x = a and x = b let s be the length of a s...
Lengths of curves In the limit as the arc length s approaches zero: and so: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 1 ...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Lengths of curves – parametric equations Instead of changing the variable of the integral as before when the curve is defi...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Surfaces of revolution When the arc of a curve rotates about a coordinate axis it generates a surface. The area of a strip...
Surfaces of revolution From previous work: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 2 2 1 and so 2 1 giving 2 1 b x a ds...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations When the curve is defined by the parametric equations x = f () and y = F()...
Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Le...
Rules of Pappus 1 If an arc of a plane curve rotates about an axis in its plane, the area of the surface generated is equa...
Learning outcomes Calculate volumes of revolution Locate the centroid of a plane figure Locate the centre of gravity of...
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Basics of Integration and Derivatives
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basics of Integration and Derivatives

11 views

Published on

Integration Made Easy!
The derivative of a function can be geometrically interpreted as the slope of the curve of the mathematical function f(x) plotted as a function of x. But its implications for the modeling of nature go far deeper than this simple geometric application might imply. After all, you can see yourself drawing finite triangles to discover slope, so why is the derivative so important? Its importance lies in the fact that many physical entities such as velocity, acceleration, force and so on are defined as instantaneous rates of change of some other quantity. The derivative can give you a precise intantaneous value for that rate of change and lead to precise modeling of the desired quantity.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Basics of Integration and Derivatives

  1. 1. Roll # 2011-AE-14 Faisal Waqar(14) Bsc.Building &Architectural Engineering UCE&T BZU Multan Pakistan.
  2. 2. Basics of Derivatives & Integration
  3. 3. When the derivative of function is given,then the aim to function itself can be achieved, The method to find such a function involves the inverse process of DERIVATIVE.It is also called anti-derivation or INTEGRATION
  4. 4. A FUNCTION F IS AN ANTIDERIVATIVE OF A FUNCTION F IF F’=F. Defination:-
  5. 5. Representation of Antiderivatives • If F is an antiderivative of f on an interval I, then G is an antiderivative of f on the interval I if and only if G is of the form , for all x in I where C is a constant.    G x F x C 
  6. 6. Some terms to be familiar with… • The constant C is called the constant of integration. • The family of functions represented by G is the general antiderivative of f. • is the general solution of the differential equation • example of general quadratic    G x F x C     .G x F x 
  7. 7. NOTATION FOR ANTIDERIVATIVES • When solving a differential equation of the form , we solve for , giving us the equivalent differential form . – This means you isolate dy by multiplying both sides of the equation by dx. It is easier to see if you write the left side as instead of   dy f x dx   dy f x dx dy dy dx .y
  8. 8. Notation continued… • The operation of finding all solutions of this equation is called antidifferentiation or indefinite integration and is denoted by an integral sign . The general solution is denoted by   { }   { Variable of Integration Constant of IntegratInt ionegrand y f x dx F x C  
  9. 9. 11 • f(x): function (it must be continuous in [a,b]). • x: variable of integration • f(x) dx: integrand • a, b: boundaries  b a dxxf )( 12.1 Notation
  10. 10. Integration is opposite / Inverse of Derivative?????   
  11. 11. How???
  12. 12. First we learn some techniques and theorems on integration,then
  13. 13. TECHNIQUES OF INTEGRATION
  14. 14. As we have seen, integration is more challenging than differentiation.  In finding the derivative of a function, it is obvious which differentiation formula we should apply.  However, it may not be obvious which technique we should use to integrate a given function. TECHNIQUES OF INTEGRATION
  15. 15. BAISIC INTEGRATION FORMULAS 1 1 1. ( 1) 2. ln | | 1 3. 4. ln            n n x x x x x x dx n dx x n x a e dx e a dx a
  16. 16. TABLE OF INTEGRATION FORMULAS 2 2 5. sin cos 6. cos sin 7. sec tan 8. csc cot 9. sec tan sec 10. csc cot csc 11. sec ln sec tan 12. csc ln csc cot x dx x x dx x x dx x x dx x x x dx x x x dx x x dx x x x dx x x                     
  17. 17. 1 1 2 2 2 2 13. tan ln sec 14. cot ln sin 15. sinh cosh 16. cosh sinh 1 17. tan 18. sin x dx x x dx x x dx x x dx x dx x dx x x a a a aa x                           TABLE OF INTEGRATION FORMULAS
  18. 18. Other one is SUBSTITUTION mETHOd  Try to find some function u = g(x) in the integrand whose differential du = g’(x) dx also occurs, apart from a constant factor.  For instance, in the integral , notice that, if u = x2 – 1, then du = 2x dx.  So, we use the substitution u = x2 – 1 instead of the method of partial fractions. 2 1 x dx x 
  19. 19. Integration Using Trigonometric Substitution
  20. 20. When do we use it? Trigonometric substitution is used when you have problems involving square roots with 2 terms under the radical. You’ll make one of the substitutions below depending on what’s inside your radical. 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 sin cos 1 sin tan sec 1 tan sec tan sec 1 a u u a a u u a u a u a                     
  21. 21. Substituton example
  22. 22. Other examplE
  23. 23. Integration by partS ( ) '( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) '( )f x g x dx f x g x g x f x dx udv uv vdu        
  24. 24. I LATE
  25. 25. >>Slect the function as second whose integration is know. >>If integration of both are known,take polynomial as first. >>If no is polynimial then take any as first. >>If we are given only one function whose intgn is BasicruleZ
  26. 26. Definite IntegralZ Lets discuss
  27. 27. Previously we were discussing indefinite integralz in which no limits are given. Now we discuss definite integralz. In these integralz upper and lower limits are given and we are bounded.  Hey..
  28. 28. Rules for Definite Integrals 1) Order of Integration: ( ) ( ) a b b a f x dx f x dx  
  29. 29. Rules for Definite Integrals 2) Zero: ( ) 0 a a f x dx 
  30. 30. Rules for Definite Integrals 3) Constant Multiple: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) b b a a b b a a kf x dx k f x dx f x dx f x dx        
  31. 31. Rules for Definite Integrals 4) Sum and Difference: ( ( ) ( )) ( ) ( ) b b b a a a f x g x dx f x dx g x dx    
  32. 32. Rules for Definite Integrals 5) Additivity: ( ) ( ) ( ) b c c a b a f x dx f x dx f x dx   
  33. 33. exampleS
  34. 34. Finally we discuss AREA UNDER CURVE.
  35. 35. 21 1 8 ds v t dt    31 24 s t t  31 4 4 24 s   2 6 3 s  The area under the curve 2 6 3  We can use anti-derivatives to find the area under a curve! 0 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 x 5.2 Definite Integrals
  36. 36. Area from x=0 to x=1 0 1 2 3 4 1 2 Example: 2 y x Find the area under the curve from x=1 to x=2. 2 2 1 x dx 2 3 1 1 3 x 31 1 2 1 3 3    8 1 3 3  7 3  Area from x=0 to x=2 Area under the curve from x=1 to x=2. 5.2 Definite Integrals
  37. 37. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Now see integration is opposite to derivative
  38. 38. Ax2+bx+c
  39. 39. Applications of integration related to course outline..
  40. 40. Programme 19: Integration applications 2 Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus
  41. 41. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  42. 42. Volumes of solids of revolution If a plane figure bounded by the curve y = f (x), the x-axis and the ordinates x = a and x = b, rotates through a complete revolution about the x-axis, it will generate a solid symmetrical about Ox Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  43. 43. Volumes of solids of revolution To find the volume V of the solid of revolution consider a thin strip of the original plane figure with a volume V   y2.x Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  44. 44. Volumes of solids of revolution Dividing the whole plane figure up into a number of strips, each will contribute its own flat disc with volume V   y2.x Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  45. 45. Volumes of solids of revolution The total volume will then be: As x → 0 the sum becomes the integral giving: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 x b x a V y x      2 x b x a V y dx    
  46. 46. Volumes of solids of revolution If a plane figure bounded by the curve y = f (x), the x-axis and the ordinates x = a and x = b, rotates through a complete revolution about the y-axis, it will generate a solid symmetrical about Oy Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  47. 47. Volumes of solids of revolution To find the volume V of the solid of revolution consider a thin strip of the original plane figure with a volume: V  area of cross section × circumference =2 xy.x Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  48. 48. Volumes of solids of revolution The total volume will then be: As x → 0 the sum becomes the integral giving: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 . x b x a V xy x      2 . x b x a V xy dx    
  49. 49. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  50. 50. Centroid of a plane figure The coordinates of the centroid (centre of area) of a plane figure are obtained by taking the moment of an elementary strip about the coordinate axes and then summing over all such strips. Each sum is then approximately equal to the moment of the total area taken as acting at the centroid. Programme 19: Integration applications 2 . . . . 2 x b x a x b x a Ax x y x y Ay y x          
  51. 51. Centroid of a plane figure In the limit as the width of the strips approach zero the sums are converted into integrals giving: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 and 1 2 b x a b x a b x a b x a xydx x ydx y dx y ydx          
  52. 52. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  53. 53. Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Programme 19: Integration applications 2 The coordinates of the centre of gravity of a solid of revolution are obtained by taking the moment of an elementary disc about the coordinate axis and then summing over all such discs. Each sum is then approximately equal to the moment of the total volume taken as acting at the centre of gravity. Again, as the disc thickness approaches zero the sums become integrals: 2 2 and 0 b x a b x a xy dx x y y dx      
  54. 54. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  55. 55. Lengths of curves To find the length of the arc of the curve y = f (x) between x = a and x = b let s be the length of a small element of arc so that: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 2 2 2 ( ) ( ) ( ) so 1 s x y s y x x                 
  56. 56. Lengths of curves In the limit as the arc length s approaches zero: and so: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 1 ds dy dx dx         2 1 b x a b x a ds s dx dx dy dx dx             
  57. 57. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  58. 58. Lengths of curves – parametric equations Instead of changing the variable of the integral as before when the curve is defined in terms of parametric equations, a special form of the result can be established which saves a deal of working when it is used. Let: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 ( ) and ( ). As before ( ) ( ) ( ) so so as 0 and t t t y f t x F t s x y s x y t t t t ds dx dy dx dy s dt dt dt dt dt dt                                                               
  59. 59. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  60. 60. Surfaces of revolution When the arc of a curve rotates about a coordinate axis it generates a surface. The area of a strip of that surface is given by: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 . so 2 . A s A y s y x x          
  61. 61. Surfaces of revolution From previous work: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 2 2 1 and so 2 1 giving 2 1 b x a ds dy dx dx dA dy y dx dx dy A y dx dx                            
  62. 62. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  63. 63. Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations When the curve is defined by the parametric equations x = f () and y = F() then rotating a small arc s about the x-axis gives a thin band of area: Now: Therefore: Programme 19: Integration applications 2 2 . and so 2 . A s A y s y           2 2 ds dx dy d d d                2 2 2 b x a dx dy A y d d d                  
  64. 64. Volumes of solids of revolution Centroid of a plane figure Centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Lengths of curves Lengths of curves – parametric equations Surfaces of revolution Surfaces of revolution – parametric equations Rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  65. 65. Rules of Pappus 1 If an arc of a plane curve rotates about an axis in its plane, the area of the surface generated is equal to the length of the line multiplied by the distance travelled by its centroid 2 If a plane figure rotates about an axis in its plane, the volume generated is equal to the area of the figure multiplied by the distance travelled by its centroid. notE: The axis of rotation must not cut the rotating arc or plane figure Programme 19: Integration applications 2
  66. 66. Learning outcomes Calculate volumes of revolution Locate the centroid of a plane figure Locate the centre of gravity of a solid of revolution Determine the lengths of curves Determine the lengths of curves given by parametric equations Calculate surfaces of revolution Calculate surfaces of revolution using parametric equations Use the two rules of Pappus Programme 19: Integration applications 2

×