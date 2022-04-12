-
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
A Fairfax County, VA, publication
Department of Public Works and Environmental Services
Working for You!
Pardon Our Dust
Rabbit’s Branch at Collingham Drive Stream Restoration/Shanes Creek
March 28, 2022
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Community Meeting: Pardon Our Dust
• Shanes Creek Project
– Background
– Key elements of the restoration plan
• Construction Timeline Summary
• What to Expect During Construction
– Temporary infrastructure
– Contractor requirements
– County requirements
• Safety During Construction – No access during
construction
• Q&A
Project Web Site:
https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/s
tormwater/plans-projects/rabbit-branch-
tributary-restoration-project-collingham-
drive#
Stormwater Planning Division 3
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Winter 2018 - Spring 2021
Construction Spring 2022 – November 2023
Inspection Spring 2024- >
Survey Fall 2018
Revegetation
Project Background
Stormwater Planning Division 4
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Vicinity Map
PROJECT AREA
CONSTRUCTION ENTRANCE
CONSTRUCTION ENTRANCE
LAKE ROYAL
Stormwater Planning Division 5
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Stormwater Program Drivers
6
In response to The Clean Water Act of 1972…
• Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Permit (MS-4)
• Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDL)
– Regulates amount of pollutants in waterways
• Other Local TMDLs = Local Stream Health
• Dam Safety Regulations
• Maintenance of Existing Facilities
• Public Safety/Emergency Response
Stormwater Planning Division
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Existing Stream Condition has active erosion and threatens infrastructure
7
Erosion and incision of stream bed causing tree loss and vulnerable infrastructure.
Invasive species interfere with natural recovery.
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Watershed Condition
8
Watersheds/Drainage Areas
Shanes Creek - Pohick Creek
~ 0.8 square miles
~ 5600 linear feet of stream
~ 32% of land use in impervious category
*stream health begins to be impacted at 8-12% developed
StreamStats
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Design Benefits
Stormwater Planning Division 9
• 4,800 linear feet of stream will be
restored using Natural Channel Design
methodologies
• Pollutant reduction
• 1,439 lbs/total phosphorus
• 3,400 lbs/total nitrogen
• 462.1 tons of total suspended
sediment
• Protection of private property and public
infrastructure
• Increased ecological diversity with native
vegetation
• DEQ has awarded a SLAF grant to this
project for these environmental benefits
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
DPWES Stormwater Planning Division
Enhanced Floodplain Reconnection Area
10
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
DPWES Stormwater Planning Division
Enhanced Floodplain Reconnection Area
11
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Example Construction Schedule
• Final schedule to be approved
– Plantings occur seasonally, in spring, fall and/or winter (live stakes)
• Includes 1-year warranty on structures and vegetation
• Vegetation warranty starts when planting ends (may be delayed for season)
12
Stormwater Planning Division
Expected Construction Timeline
• Notice to proceed issued to Meadville
Land Service, LLC March 21, 2022
• The project is expected to continue for
600 calendar days (~18 months),
planting can be delayed due to season
• Approximate substantial completion is
November 2023
• Planting may occur as much as 6
months after construction is complete.
13
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
https://www.meadvillelandservice.com/
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Large Construction Equipment is Required
14
Track truck Excavator
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Temporary Infrastructure to Restore the Stream
15
Access road and tree protection area
Construction staging and stockpile
Stormwater Planning Division
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Construction tools and techniques
16
Stream pump around
Coir stabilization
Tree Protection and snags
Stormwater Planning Division
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stream Structures and Bed Reinforcement
17
Reinforced Bed
Step Pools Cross Vanes
Stormwater Planning Division
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stream Reinforcement – Using Wood
18
Toe Wood
Type I Woody Debris
Riffle Log Rollers
In-Stream Habitat Log Sill
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Strategies for Successful Revegetation
• Final Phase of Construction
– Stabilize with native seed
– Plant native shrubs and trees
• ~2,800 trees
• ~14,000 shrubs
• ~2,100 livestakes
– Superclump planting strategy
– Minimum 1-year warranty
– Non-Native Invasive Plant Management
• Establish zone so that natives can re-
establish
• Minimum 3-year monitoring
– For Native Vegetative Cover
– Less than 20% Invasive
– Zero % Highly Invasive
19
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Construction – Who Will Be Onsite
• Meadville Land Services - Contractor
– Project Manager
– Superintendent
– Foreperson
– Crew
– Subcontractors (planting)
• WSSI – Design Firm
– Construction oversight
– Design Engineer
• Fairfax County
– Inspector
– Code Enforcer
– Construction Manager (Ram)
– Project Manager (Meghan)
20
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
21
Expectations During Construction
• Contractor is required to comply with Fairfax County’s Construction
Safety Resolution
– Contractor will maintain a safe, neat and clean work area
• Contractor is required to comply with the Fairfax County’s Noise
Ordinance
– Work hours Monday-Friday 7:00am to 9:00pm
– Work hours Saturday, Sunday and Federal Holidays 9:00am to 9:00pm
– CHAPTER 108.1. - Noise Ordinance. | Code of Ordinances | Fairfax County, VA | Municode Library
• Trail between Roberts Road and Lake Royal will be subject to periodic
closures.
Stormwater Planning Division
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Construction Realities
Stormwater Planning Division 22
• What can we do?
– Coordinate with the contractor on project
scheduling
– Keep residents informed of the progress and
scheduling
• Updates to Supervisor’s Office
• Updates to project page on County website
• Periodic email updates (provide contact info)
– Provide signage of anticipated trail closure
• What can’t we do?
– Give exact dates of for completion of any task
– Dictate the contractor on how they will phase
the construction work
– Provide an alternative access route across the
stream/ through the park
• Safety concerns to direct pedestrian traffic
across a stream and adjacent to construction
work
– Work outside the Limits of Disturbance
• Exception, removal of hazard trees
SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
23
Safety and Expectations During Construction
Please stay outside the
construction limits at all times!
Stormwater Planning Division
Stormwater Planning Division
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
24
Contact Information
Construction related issues:
Utilities Design and Construction Division
703-324-5111, TTY 711 or by email:
Ram Ghimire: ram.ghirmire@fairfaxcounty.gov
Questions on design:
Stormwater Planning Division
703-324-5500, TTY 711 or by email:
Meghan Fellows: meghan.fellows@fairfaxcounty.gov
Project Web Site: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/stormwater/plans-
projects/rabbit-branch-tributary-restoration-project-collingham-drive#
Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration
Stormwater Planning Division
Channel Evolution Model
25
use the raise hand feature if you would like to
We’ve been working through this design since 2018, with community input gathered at each iteration. Thank you to the neighboring residents who have attended those meetings first in person and then as we transitioned to virtual! This is the last planned meeting for this project, as our next step is construction! Tonight, the priority is to discuss what to expect during the upcoming construction, so I will not go into detail about the design, but can speak about it at the very end if anyone has questions.
�We have taken this design through review by ecologists, urban foresters, residents, and engineers and have acquired all the necessary permits to bring it into construction.
The contract has been executed, and a notice-to-proceed was issued last week (March 21). The expected construction window is 600 calendar days, however, after active construction there is a lengthy revegetation and warranty effort, so you’ll be seeing a lot of us over the next few years.
4800 linear feet of stream restoration
I will be speaking in terms of upstream and downstream, the direction water is moving. In this case, water is moving downstream west to east.
Work will occur with FCPA park boundaries, between Roberts Road and Lake Royal
To the right you can see an aerial that I got from NASA’s website of the Chesapeake Bay. You can see the cloudiness of the water, and our goal is to help alleviate that ��There are multiple federal, state and local regulations that we must comply with in regards to water quality
In general, they all have different ways of saying we need to reduce pollutants into our waterways, specifically the Chesapeake Bay
Erosion is common in urban streams, where sediment dissolves into the water and we start to get an excess amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and total suspended solids into our waterways which suffocates aquatic life and pollutes our water.
Stormwater as a business area of Public Works is relatively new, we just turned 20 last year, and we exist for other reasons such as maintenance of our infrastructure, and also to regularte local dams and be prepared for emergency response, specifically for major hurricanes or tropical storms.
Through a series of formulas, it has been calculated that we will receive pollutant reductions towards our total maximum daily load reduction goals. To circle back to that NASA photo of the Chesapeake bay and our program drivers, the reduction of these three pollutants is one way we measure the benefits of stream restorations. Locally, it means Lake Royal should have less sediment inputs and need less frequent dredging.
One unique feature of this project, in large part designed to enhance the amphibian community, is an area of enhanced floodplain connection. This area will be wet for a few years as the vegetation grows in, but eventually will function to provide breeding habitat for frogs, possibly amphibians, and help mitigate the large stormwater pipe that drains, unmitigated into the stream. For those of you particularly interested in plants, this would be a suitable area to introduce some of our wetland obligate species into in a few years, and I hope we continue to work the Park Authority, the IMA volunteers, Earth Sangha and others to take care of this unique ecosystem.
In this photo I want to highlight how we do our work, with a stream pump around. The pump takes water around the area of work so that it can remain dry for the grading and rock placement.
Coir
Tree snags
Construction: FY2018 = July 2018
This graphic here is the Channel Evolution Model that most urban streams go through.
In an ideal circumstances, there is a constant base flow within the channel, and it can escape to a small bench or floodplain during larger events
However when there is some land use change, whether it is neighborhoods or roads, that bench starts to wash away and is now more incised with shear stresses from lots of water flowing through
Eventually there is this downcutting effecting until the sides start to cave in, or if bedrock is hit, and then we have this widening effect.
Overtime, the stream will heal itself by naturally forming benches again, but at the expense of widening and eating up land, which in this case, is a lot of people’s backyards and in extreme cases, into people’s homes.
That is why we’re here to restore the stream. We are trying to prevent further movement of the stream because of these outside factors and instead design a stream that will convey water in a healthy fashion
Conduct Geomorphic and Watershed (HH assessment).
CEM
Incision (also know as downcutting or headcutting) can occur independently or
simultaneously with meander migration. The bed is eroded and the base level of the
stream is lowered. Downcutting increases bank height, which can eventually lead to
bank failure and channel widening. Widening and downcutting continue until equilibrium
is regained.
Aggradation occurs when sediment supply exceeds transport capacity and the stream
deposits sediment in the channel. Aggradation can be triggered by an increase in
sediment supply due to upstream channel erosion or land development, or by a
decrease in discharge, which reduces the transport capacity of the system. Deposition
continues until a new state of dynamic equilibrium is achieved.