Apr. 12, 2022
4,800 linear feet of stream will be restored using Natural Channel Design methodologies

Pollutant reduction
1,439 lbs/total phosphorus
3,400 lbs/total nitrogen
462.1 tons of total suspended sediment
Protection of private property and public infrastructure

Increased ecological diversity with native vegetation
DEQ has awarded a SLAF grant to this project for these environmental benefits

4,800 linear feet of stream will be restored using Natural Channel Design methodologies

Pollutant reduction
1,439 lbs/total phosphorus
3,400 lbs/total nitrogen
462.1 tons of total suspended sediment
Protection of private property and public infrastructure

Increased ecological diversity with native vegetation
DEQ has awarded a SLAF grant to this project for these environmental benefits

Engineering

Rabbit Branch at Collingham Drive Stream Restoration - March 28, 2022.pptx

  1. 1. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Housekeeping and Logistics PLEASE MUTE YOURSELF ASK QUESTIONS FOR US IN THE CHAT SLIDES AND RECORDING WILL BE AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE Q/A WILL BE AT THE END Stormwater Planning Division
  2. 2. A Fairfax County, VA, publication Department of Public Works and Environmental Services Working for You! Pardon Our Dust Rabbit’s Branch at Collingham Drive Stream Restoration/Shanes Creek March 28, 2022
  3. 3. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Community Meeting: Pardon Our Dust • Shanes Creek Project – Background – Key elements of the restoration plan • Construction Timeline Summary • What to Expect During Construction – Temporary infrastructure – Contractor requirements – County requirements • Safety During Construction – No access during construction • Q&A Project Web Site: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/s tormwater/plans-projects/rabbit-branch- tributary-restoration-project-collingham- drive# Stormwater Planning Division 3
  4. 4. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Winter 2018 - Spring 2021 Construction Spring 2022 – November 2023 Inspection Spring 2024- > Survey Fall 2018 Revegetation Project Background Stormwater Planning Division 4
  5. 5. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Vicinity Map PROJECT AREA CONSTRUCTION ENTRANCE CONSTRUCTION ENTRANCE LAKE ROYAL Stormwater Planning Division 5
  6. 6. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Stormwater Program Drivers 6 In response to The Clean Water Act of 1972… • Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Permit (MS-4) • Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDL) – Regulates amount of pollutants in waterways • Other Local TMDLs = Local Stream Health • Dam Safety Regulations • Maintenance of Existing Facilities • Public Safety/Emergency Response
  7. 7. Stormwater Planning Division Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Existing Stream Condition has active erosion and threatens infrastructure 7 Erosion and incision of stream bed causing tree loss and vulnerable infrastructure. Invasive species interfere with natural recovery.
  8. 8. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Watershed Condition 8 Watersheds/Drainage Areas Shanes Creek - Pohick Creek ~ 0.8 square miles ~ 5600 linear feet of stream ~ 32% of land use in impervious category *stream health begins to be impacted at 8-12% developed StreamStats
  9. 9. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Design Benefits Stormwater Planning Division 9 • 4,800 linear feet of stream will be restored using Natural Channel Design methodologies • Pollutant reduction • 1,439 lbs/total phosphorus • 3,400 lbs/total nitrogen • 462.1 tons of total suspended sediment • Protection of private property and public infrastructure • Increased ecological diversity with native vegetation • DEQ has awarded a SLAF grant to this project for these environmental benefits
  10. 10. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration DPWES Stormwater Planning Division Enhanced Floodplain Reconnection Area 10
  11. 11. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration DPWES Stormwater Planning Division Enhanced Floodplain Reconnection Area 11
  12. 12. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Example Construction Schedule • Final schedule to be approved – Plantings occur seasonally, in spring, fall and/or winter (live stakes) • Includes 1-year warranty on structures and vegetation • Vegetation warranty starts when planting ends (may be delayed for season) 12
  13. 13. Stormwater Planning Division Expected Construction Timeline • Notice to proceed issued to Meadville Land Service, LLC March 21, 2022 • The project is expected to continue for 600 calendar days (~18 months), planting can be delayed due to season • Approximate substantial completion is November 2023 • Planting may occur as much as 6 months after construction is complete. 13 Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration https://www.meadvillelandservice.com/
  14. 14. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Large Construction Equipment is Required 14 Track truck Excavator
  15. 15. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Temporary Infrastructure to Restore the Stream 15 Access road and tree protection area Construction staging and stockpile
  16. 16. Stormwater Planning Division Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Construction tools and techniques 16 Stream pump around Coir stabilization Tree Protection and snags
  17. 17. Stormwater Planning Division Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stream Structures and Bed Reinforcement 17 Reinforced Bed Step Pools Cross Vanes
  18. 18. Stormwater Planning Division Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stream Reinforcement – Using Wood 18 Toe Wood Type I Woody Debris Riffle Log Rollers In-Stream Habitat Log Sill
  19. 19. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Strategies for Successful Revegetation • Final Phase of Construction – Stabilize with native seed – Plant native shrubs and trees • ~2,800 trees • ~14,000 shrubs • ~2,100 livestakes – Superclump planting strategy – Minimum 1-year warranty – Non-Native Invasive Plant Management • Establish zone so that natives can re- establish • Minimum 3-year monitoring – For Native Vegetative Cover – Less than 20% Invasive – Zero % Highly Invasive 19
  20. 20. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Construction – Who Will Be Onsite • Meadville Land Services - Contractor – Project Manager – Superintendent – Foreperson – Crew – Subcontractors (planting) • WSSI – Design Firm – Construction oversight – Design Engineer • Fairfax County – Inspector – Code Enforcer – Construction Manager (Ram) – Project Manager (Meghan) 20
  21. 21. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration 21 Expectations During Construction • Contractor is required to comply with Fairfax County’s Construction Safety Resolution – Contractor will maintain a safe, neat and clean work area • Contractor is required to comply with the Fairfax County’s Noise Ordinance – Work hours Monday-Friday 7:00am to 9:00pm – Work hours Saturday, Sunday and Federal Holidays 9:00am to 9:00pm – CHAPTER 108.1. - Noise Ordinance. | Code of Ordinances | Fairfax County, VA | Municode Library • Trail between Roberts Road and Lake Royal will be subject to periodic closures. Stormwater Planning Division
  22. 22. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Construction Realities Stormwater Planning Division 22 • What can we do? – Coordinate with the contractor on project scheduling – Keep residents informed of the progress and scheduling • Updates to Supervisor’s Office • Updates to project page on County website • Periodic email updates (provide contact info) – Provide signage of anticipated trail closure • What can’t we do? – Give exact dates of for completion of any task – Dictate the contractor on how they will phase the construction work – Provide an alternative access route across the stream/ through the park • Safety concerns to direct pedestrian traffic across a stream and adjacent to construction work – Work outside the Limits of Disturbance • Exception, removal of hazard trees SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY
  23. 23. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration 23 Safety and Expectations During Construction Please stay outside the construction limits at all times! Stormwater Planning Division
  24. 24. Stormwater Planning Division Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration 24 Contact Information Construction related issues: Utilities Design and Construction Division 703-324-5111, TTY 711 or by email: Ram Ghimire: ram.ghirmire@fairfaxcounty.gov Questions on design: Stormwater Planning Division 703-324-5500, TTY 711 or by email: Meghan Fellows: meghan.fellows@fairfaxcounty.gov Project Web Site: https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/stormwater/plans- projects/rabbit-branch-tributary-restoration-project-collingham-drive#
  25. 25. Rabbit Branch @ Collingham Drive Stream Restoration Stormwater Planning Division Channel Evolution Model 25

  • use the raise hand feature if you would like to
  • We’ve been working through this design since 2018, with community input gathered at each iteration. Thank you to the neighboring residents who have attended those meetings first in person and then as we transitioned to virtual! This is the last planned meeting for this project, as our next step is construction! Tonight, the priority is to discuss what to expect during the upcoming construction, so I will not go into detail about the design, but can speak about it at the very end if anyone has questions.
    We have taken this design through review by ecologists, urban foresters, residents, and engineers and have acquired all the necessary permits to bring it into construction.

    The contract has been executed, and a notice-to-proceed was issued last week (March 21). The expected construction window is 600 calendar days, however, after active construction there is a lengthy revegetation and warranty effort, so you’ll be seeing a lot of us over the next few years.
  • 4800 linear feet of stream restoration

    I will be speaking in terms of upstream and downstream, the direction water is moving. In this case, water is moving downstream west to east.

    Work will occur with FCPA park boundaries, between Roberts Road and Lake Royal
  • To the right you can see an aerial that I got from NASA’s website of the Chesapeake Bay. You can see the cloudiness of the water, and our goal is to help alleviate that There are multiple federal, state and local regulations that we must comply with in regards to water quality
    In general, they all have different ways of saying we need to reduce pollutants into our waterways, specifically the Chesapeake Bay
    Erosion is common in urban streams, where sediment dissolves into the water and we start to get an excess amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and total suspended solids into our waterways which suffocates aquatic life and pollutes our water.

    Stormwater as a business area of Public Works is relatively new, we just turned 20 last year, and we exist for other reasons such as maintenance of our infrastructure, and also to regularte local dams and be prepared for emergency response, specifically for major hurricanes or tropical storms.
  • Through a series of formulas, it has been calculated that we will receive pollutant reductions towards our total maximum daily load reduction goals. To circle back to that NASA photo of the Chesapeake bay and our program drivers, the reduction of these three pollutants is one way we measure the benefits of stream restorations. Locally, it means Lake Royal should have less sediment inputs and need less frequent dredging.
  • One unique feature of this project, in large part designed to enhance the amphibian community, is an area of enhanced floodplain connection. This area will be wet for a few years as the vegetation grows in, but eventually will function to provide breeding habitat for frogs, possibly amphibians, and help mitigate the large stormwater pipe that drains, unmitigated into the stream. For those of you particularly interested in plants, this would be a suitable area to introduce some of our wetland obligate species into in a few years, and I hope we continue to work the Park Authority, the IMA volunteers, Earth Sangha and others to take care of this unique ecosystem.
  • One unique feature of this project, in large part designed to enhance the amphibian community, is an area of enhanced floodplain connection. This area will be wet for a few years as the vegetation grows in, but eventually will function to provide breeding habitat for frogs, possibly amphibians, and help mitigate the large stormwater pipe that drains, unmitigated into the stream. For those of you particularly interested in plants, this would be a suitable area to introduce some of our wetland obligate species into in a few years, and I hope we continue to work the Park Authority, the IMA volunteers, Earth Sangha and others to take care of this unique ecosystem.
  • In this photo I want to highlight how we do our work, with a stream pump around. The pump takes water around the area of work so that it can remain dry for the grading and rock placement.

    Coir

    Tree snags
  • Construction: FY2018 = July 2018
  • This graphic here is the Channel Evolution Model that most urban streams go through.
    In an ideal circumstances, there is a constant base flow within the channel, and it can escape to a small bench or floodplain during larger events
    However when there is some land use change, whether it is neighborhoods or roads, that bench starts to wash away and is now more incised with shear stresses from lots of water flowing through
    Eventually there is this downcutting effecting until the sides start to cave in, or if bedrock is hit, and then we have this widening effect.
    Overtime, the stream will heal itself by naturally forming benches again, but at the expense of widening and eating up land, which in this case, is a lot of people’s backyards and in extreme cases, into people’s homes.

    That is why we’re here to restore the stream. We are trying to prevent further movement of the stream because of these outside factors and instead design a stream that will convey water in a healthy fashion


    Conduct Geomorphic and Watershed (HH assessment).
    CEM
    Incision (also know as downcutting or headcutting) can occur independently or
    simultaneously with meander migration. The bed is eroded and the base level of the
    stream is lowered. Downcutting increases bank height, which can eventually lead to
    bank failure and channel widening. Widening and downcutting continue until equilibrium
    is regained.
    Aggradation occurs when sediment supply exceeds transport capacity and the stream
    deposits sediment in the channel. Aggradation can be triggered by an increase in
    sediment supply due to upstream channel erosion or land development, or by a
    decrease in discharge, which reduces the transport capacity of the system. Deposition
    continues until a new state of dynamic equilibrium is achieved.

    • ×