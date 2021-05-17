Successfully reported this slideshow.
University of East Anglia Norwich Business School Management Skills and Personal Development NBS-7031X SEMINAR 10 17 May a...
Your Portfolio Please make progress on your portfolio elements
Slide 1.13  Part 1: Job Application Portfolio (20%) (4-6 pages)  I. Job advertisement  II. CV: Your professional update...
Slide 1.14  Part 2: Asset Creation Project (Seven I or Entrepreneurial Proposal) (25%) (7-8 pages)  At the heart of your...
Slide 1.15 Inspiration. Imagination. Insight. Integration. Inquiry. Innovation. Implementation ◦ This option is about crea...
Slide 1.16 ◦ Think of this option as a Shark Tank type of project where you want to present a written entrepreneurial pitc...
Slide 1.17 PART 3) Imagination Experiments/Creative Challenges (10%) (3-4 pages): ◦ Read Section 12 of the Module Handbook...
Slide 1.18 PART 5) Seminar Appendix Tables: Incorporation of Seminar Activities and Relevant Module Skills and Learning (3...
Slide 1.19  Work on 5 sections of your individual portfolio ◦ 1) Finish your job application portfolio (Job ad, CV, Cover...
Slide 1.20  Are the following elements present in the portfolio?: ◦ Your job ad ◦ Your CV ◦ Your Cover Letter ◦ Your post...
Designing Your Life Exercise
Slide 1.22 22  Designers create worlds and solve problems using design thinking. Everything in our lives was designed by ...
Slide 1.23 23  Designing Your Life: Build A Life That Works For You @Stanford University  There is no single perfect pla...
Slide 1.24  1. List three different five-year plans (you can use the worksheet). ◦ The first life is the one you already ...
Slide 1.29  https://www.fastcompany.com/3067781/10- lessons-from-10-years-of-the-worlds- most-innovative-companies
Your Personal Check up Checklist Learning Adventure
Slide 1.32  Please go over each area in your life right now.  Evaluate yourself – try not to be too judgemental and try ...
Mini-workshop Assets & Creativity
Fashion For Poor - Tik Tok Chinese
Michael Le
Ranz, Niana, Natalia (TikTok Sibling Stars from MANILA, Philippines)
Slide 1.60 ◦ He promised himself to create digital art every day. He created a futuristic image every day for 13.5 years. ...
Slide 1.65 ◦ At night, most people see darkness. Not this guy. He sees opportunities and excitement when he looks at the n...
Visualize where you will be in 10 years - I will create 2000 YouTube videos in 10 years. - I will write 2000 Medium articl...
Entrepreneur Revolution – Daniel Priestley – 10 Challenges 1: Make 3 calls daily. Just start conversations (by phone, emai...
Jump Higher Compound Yourself
Slide 1.95 Best luck in your projects!
Slide 1.97 Thank you Thank you very much for your hard work and contributions to this module. Best luck in finalizing your...
Slide 1.98 Thank you for your contributions – you have made this module truly enjoyable and fascinating. Thank you
Design Your Life, Create Your Story, and Unleash Your Creativity

We are going through one of the most disruptive periods in history.

How do you design your life and increase the quality of your life in such disruptive times?

In this session, we address that question and provide you inspirational tools and examples to design and improve your life.

Below are contents and topics we cover:

- Disruptive changes after the pandemic lockdowns
- Controlling your life in the midst of disruption
- How to be productive and creative (poster exercises)
- How to prepare your creative and entrepreneurial career portfolio
- Designing Your Life Exercise - Workshop (exercise based on Stanford module)
- Mentoring yourself and improving your quality of life in various domains
- Make a list of all your wishes, visions, and aspirations
- How to be super-creative and super-productive
- Digital content creation
- Create 300 pieces of content
- Storytelling
- YouTube is the Future
- TikTok Strategies and Examples
- Content Houses: Sway House and Hype House
- Instagram Celebrities: Ronaldo
- Use Your Imagination: Hunger Games & Stranger Things
- Incredible Success Story of Beeple (Mike Winkelmann)
- Incredible Success Story of J. P. Metsavainio: Milky Way Mosaic
- Create Your Own Renaissance: Your Asset Creation Vision in 10 Years
- Further Visual Resources on Entrepreneurship, Money, and Assets

Almost all of these materials are fresh, which means I have learned them very recently. This approach makes the contents very multidisciplinary, engaging, and exciting.

Enjoy!

Seminar 10 - Wrapping up - This is Your Assets, Your Creativity, and Your Life - 17 May and 20 May 2021

