Design Your Life, Create Your Story, and Unleash Your Creativity



We are going through one of the most disruptive periods in history.



How do you design your life and increase the quality of your life in such disruptive times?



In this session, we address that question and provide you inspirational tools and examples to design and improve your life.



Below are contents and topics we cover:



- Disruptive changes after the pandemic lockdowns

- Controlling your life in the midst of disruption

- How to be productive and creative (poster exercises)

- How to prepare your creative and entrepreneurial career portfolio

- Designing Your Life Exercise - Workshop (exercise based on Stanford module)

- Mentoring yourself and improving your quality of life in various domains

- Make a list of all your wishes, visions, and aspirations

- How to be super-creative and super-productive

- Digital content creation

- Create 300 pieces of content

- Storytelling

- YouTube is the Future

- TikTok Strategies and Examples

- Content Houses: Sway House and Hype House

- Instagram Celebrities: Ronaldo

- Use Your Imagination: Hunger Games & Stranger Things

- Incredible Success Story of Beeple (Mike Winkelmann)

- Incredible Success Story of J. P. Metsavainio: Milky Way Mosaic

- Create Your Own Renaissance: Your Asset Creation Vision in 10 Years

- Further Visual Resources on Entrepreneurship, Money, and Assets



Almost all of these materials are fresh, which means I have learned them very recently. This approach makes the contents very multidisciplinary, engaging, and exciting.



Enjoy!

