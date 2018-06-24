Read [PDF] Book Butchering Poultry, Rabbit, Lamb, Goat, and Pork Download Epub New Ebook

More and more people are deciding to raise small animals for meat. This is the book that shows exactly how to handle the slaughter and butchering of small livestock in a humane and sustainable way. With step-by-step photographs of the farm to table process, it is destined to be the bible on the topic. It begins with general information about food safety, freezing and packaging, tools and equipment, butchering methods, and pre-slaughter conditions before moving into the specifics of slaughtering and butchering each type of smaller animal - chicken and other poultry, rabbits, sheep, pigs, and goats. It includes detailed descriptions of specialty cuts and how to make them.

Adam Danforth

