Pemanfaatan energi panas laut

Energi Panas Laut (Ocean Thermal Energy Convertion/OTEC) • Adji Ilham Maulana / 18171015129 • Amanda Priscilla Maramis / 1...
APA SIH OTEC? Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) merupakan konversi energi panas suhu air laut menjadi energi listrik ...
All About OTEC 1 Pembangkit listrik yang memanfaatkan perbedaan suhu antara permukaan laut dengan bawah laut 2 Perbedaan s...
Dasar Teori Energi Panas Laut Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) adalah pembangkit listrik dengan memanfaatkan perbedaan tem...
• Indonesia memiliki potensi energi panas laut (Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion/OTEC) terbesar di dunia (KementerianESDM d...
Step 1 Konversi energi panas laut atau OTEC menggunakan perbedaan temperatur antara permukaan yang hangat dengan air laut ...
Klasifikasi OTEC
Siklus Terbuka OTEC Dimana bagian dari air laut di konversi kedalam uap bertekanan rendah. Uapnya kemudian dilewatkan mela...
Siklus Tertutup (Closed cycle) merupakan proses dimana heat digunakan untuk mengevaporasikan fluida pada tekanan yang teta...
Siklus Rankine OTEC Siklus Rankine pada gambar dibawah ini menunjukkan perbedaan tekanan dan suhu dari waktu ke waktu pada...
Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Energi Panas Air Laut Menjadi Listrik Kelebihan Keuntungan dari teknologi Ocean Thermal Energy Co...
Kekurangan • Biaya investasi awal Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) masih terlalu mahal • Belum adanya SDM dan penili...
Apa Kamu Tahu? Meskipun Kepulauan Indonesia memiliki Potensi yang cukup besar dalam pengembangangan Energi Terbarukan ini....
Jadi Kesimpulannya? • Energi panas laut ini termasuk dalam kategori Clean Energi • Energi panas laut ini bisa menghasilkan...
• Riyanto, Sugeng. 2017. Kajian Pemanfaatan Potensi Suhu Air Laut Sebagai Sumber Energi Terbarukan Menghasilkan Energi Lis...
  1. 1. Energi Panas Laut (Ocean Thermal Energy Convertion/OTEC) • Adji Ilham Maulana / 18171015129 • Amanda Priscilla Maramis / 18171015121 • Arief Febriansyah / 18171015120 • Arfan / 18171015127 • Fadlan Mukti Nugroho / 18171015123 • Muhammad Khoirul Rosiqin / 18171015125 • M.Rangga Pratama /18171015 128 TEKNIK MESIN INSTITUT TEKNOLOGI BUDI UTOMO
  2. 2. APA SIH OTEC? Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) merupakan konversi energi panas suhu air laut menjadi energi listrik yang memanfaatkan siklus perbedaan suhu temperature air laut dengan suhu laut kedalaman,
  3. 3. All About OTEC 1 Pembangkit listrik yang memanfaatkan perbedaan suhu antara permukaan laut dengan bawah laut 2 Perbedaan suhu antara permukaanlaut dengan bawah laut bisa mencapai 50 derajat celcius pada jarak vertikal minimal 90 meter. Konsep OTEC inipertama kali dikemukakakan pada tahun 1880 oleh Insinyur Prancis, Jacques d'Arsonval. 3 4 Dengan memanfaatkan suhu permukaan air laut untuk mendidihkan fluida kerja yang memiliki titik didih di bawah titik didih air. 5 Air mendidih, fluida berubah menjadi fluida gas atau uap yang digunakan untuk memutar turbin
  4. 4. Dasar Teori Energi Panas Laut Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) adalah pembangkit listrik dengan memanfaatkan perbedaan temperatur suhu air laut di permukaan dan suhu air laut dalam dimana lautan yang meliputi dua pertiga luas permukaan bumi, menerima panas yang berasal dari penyinaran matahari. Selain dari pada itu, air lautan juga menerima panas yang berasal dari panas bumi yaitu magma, yang terletak dibawah dasar laut. Energi termal ini dapat dimanfaatkan dengan mengkonversinya menjadi energi listrik dengan suatu teknologi yang disebut Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC), atau Konversi Energi Panas Laut (KEPL).
  5. 5. • Indonesia memiliki potensi energi panas laut (Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion/OTEC) terbesar di dunia (KementerianESDM dilansir cnn Indonesia.com) • Tersebar di beberapa lokasi: Pantai barat Sumatera, selatan Jawa, Sulawesi, Maluku Utara, Bali, dan Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT). Potensi yang bisa dikembangkan mencapai 41 giga watt(GW). • Potensi energi panas laut di seluruh perairan Indonesia secara total diprediksi menghasilkan daya sekitar 240 GW (CNN, 25 September 2019). Potensi Energi Panas Laut Indonesia Step 2 (OTEC) Step 3 (OTEC) Step 1 (OTEC)
  6. 6. Step 1 Konversi energi panas laut atau OTEC menggunakan perbedaan temperatur antara permukaan yang hangat dengan air laut dalam yang dingin, minimal sebesar 77 derajat Fahrenheit (25°C) agar bisa digunakan untuk membangkitkan listrik. Step 2 Laut menyerap panas yang berasal dari matahari. Panas matahari membuat permukaan air laut lebih panas dibandingkan air di dasar laut. Hal ini menyebabkan air laut bersirkulasi dari dasar kepermukaan. Sirkulasi air laut ini juga dapat dimanfaatkan untuk menggerakkan turbin dan menghasilkan energi listrik Prinsip Kerja OTEC
  7. 7. Klasifikasi OTEC
  8. 8. Siklus Terbuka OTEC Dimana bagian dari air laut di konversi kedalam uap bertekanan rendah. Uapnya kemudian dilewatkan melalui turbin, dimana mengekstraksi energi, lalu kemudian keluar kedalam kondensor. Sebaliknya, air yang mengalami kondensasi dapat digunakan sebagai desalinisasi air karena tidakdikembalikan kedalam evaporator. Gambar
  9. 9. Siklus Tertutup (Closed cycle) merupakan proses dimana heat digunakan untuk mengevaporasikan fluida pada tekanan yang tetap di dalam sebuah tangki pemanas atau evaporator, dimana uap masuk ke piston mesin atau turbin dan berekspansi melakukan kerja. Uap keluar kemudian masuk ke dalam suatu wadah dimana heatditransfer dari uap ke cairan pendingin, menyebabkan uap terkondensasi menjadi cair lalu cairan tersebut dipompa kembali kedalam evaporator untuk melengkapi siklus. Siklus Tertutup OTEC
  10. 10. Siklus Rankine OTEC Siklus Rankine pada gambar dibawah ini menunjukkan perbedaan tekanan dan suhu dari waktu ke waktu pada saat berlangsungnya sistem Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC), dimana fluida kerja (working fluid) yang mengalir ke evaporator akan di evaporasikanter lebih dahulu hingga suhu dan tekanan tertentu sehingga dapat menggerakkan turbin lalu dialirkan kembali kekondensator untukdijadikan cair kembali dengan suhu dan tekanan yang telah diatur
  11. 11. Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Energi Panas Air Laut Menjadi Listrik Kelebihan Keuntungan dari teknologi Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) ini antara lain adalah: 1 Sumber daya energi Ocean Therma lEnergy Conversion (OTEC) merupakan sumber terbarukan secara alamiah. 2 Tidak ada dampak terhadap lingkungan,bahkan dari sisi ekologi berdampak positi karena akan memperkaya nutrisi pada permukaan air laut. 3 Tidak menghasilkan gas rumah kaca ataupun limbah lainnya. 4 Tidak membutuhkan bahan bakar yangbesar, biaya operasional relatif rendah 5 Produksi listrik stabil
  12. 12. Kekurangan • Biaya investasi awal Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) masih terlalu mahal • Belum adanya SDM dan penilitian lebih lanjut terkait pembangkit tenaga listrik ini • Jumlah yang masih minim di indonesia
  13. 13. Apa Kamu Tahu? Meskipun Kepulauan Indonesia memiliki Potensi yang cukup besar dalam pengembangangan Energi Terbarukan ini. Namun Indonesia belum cukup mampu untuk melakukan pemanfaatan energi ini dalam skala besar. selain karena SDM yang belum cukup memenuhi syarat juga energi ini diperkirakan membutuhkan biaya yang cukup besar dalam pembangunannya. (Renstra EBTKE 2015 - 2019 : Blog ESDM Potensi Energi laut yang menjanjikan)
  14. 14. Jadi Kesimpulannya? • Energi panas laut ini termasuk dalam kategori Clean Energi • Energi panas laut ini bisa menghasilkan daya sebesar 240 Megawatt atau lebih • Energi panas laut ini juga bisa menjadi salah satu alternatif yang banyak di butuhkan manusia pada sekarang ini • Energi panas laut ini sangat cocok di kembangkan berskala besar di indonesia • Energi panas laut sangat menguntungkan bagi negara
