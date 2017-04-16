TUGAS DAKWAH SEORANG MUSLIM • B E L L A H E S T I N A P U T R I ( N I M 1 2 0 11 6 4 0 1 2 ) • R O S U L L A H K H A I R U...
PENGERTIAN DAKWAH Menurut Bahasa: Dakwah berasal dari bahasa Arab yakni da’a - yad’u da'watan yang berarti panggilan, seru...
Tujuan umum Menyelamatkan umat manusia dari lembah kegelapan dan membawanya ketempat yang terang benderang, dari jalan yan...
UNSUR-UNSUR DAKWAH Unsur-unsur dakwah adalah komponenkomponen yang selalu ada dalam setiap kegiatan dakwah (Aziz, 2004:75)...
Secara garis besar, materi dakwah dibagi menjadi 3, yaitu: 1. Masalah aqidah, yaitu serangkaian ajaran yang menyangkut sis...
DASAR HUKUM DAKWAH Setiap muslim diwajibkan menyampaikan dakwah Islam kepada seluruh umat manusia, sehingga mereka dapat m...
METODE DAKWAH Metode dakwah yaitu cara-cara yang dilakukan oleh seorang da‟i atau komunikator untuk mencapai suatu tujuan ...
Ayat tersebut di atas telah memberikan pedoman bagaimana caranya dakwah itu harus dilakukan. Yaitu dengan cara: 1. Hikmah,...
CARA NABI BERDAKWAH Keadaan masyarakat Mekah yang sudah sangat terpuruk. Mekah sangat keras kepala dan menganggap bahwa ha...
Setelah itu turunlah firman Allah SWT yang memerintahkan Rasul untuk berdakwah secara terang – terangan. Hal ini terdapat ...
Tugas Dakwah Seorang Muslim
Tugas Dakwah Seorang Muslim

Pengertian Dakwah
Tujuan Dakwah
Unsue-unsur Dakwah
Dasar Hukum Dakwah
Metode Dakwah
Cara Nabi Berdakwah

Tugas Dakwah Seorang Muslim

  1. 1. TUGAS DAKWAH SEORANG MUSLIM • B E L L A H E S T I N A P U T R I ( N I M 1 2 0 11 6 4 0 1 2 ) • R O S U L L A H K H A I R U N N I S A ( N I M 1 2 0 11 6 4 2 0 9 ) • E R I N A R I Z K Y R A M A D H A N T Y ( N I M 1 2 0 11 6 4 2 2 2 ) • S I L M I N U R I N AYA H ( N I M 1 2 0 11 6 4 4 3 0 ) • F A D I L A A U L I A N U R H I D AYA H ( N I M 1 2 0 11 6 4 4 8 0 )
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN DAKWAH Menurut Bahasa: Dakwah berasal dari bahasa Arab yakni da’a - yad’u da'watan yang berarti panggilan, seruan atau ajakan. Menurut Istilah: Dakwah adalah suatu proses penyampaian (tabligh) pesan- pesan tertentu yang berupa ajakan atau seruan dengan tujuan agar orang lain memenuhi ajakan tersebut.
  3. 3. Tujuan umum Menyelamatkan umat manusia dari lembah kegelapan dan membawanya ketempat yang terang benderang, dari jalan yang sesat kepada jalan yang lurus, dari lembah kemusyrikan dengan segala bentuk kesengsaraan menuju kepada tauhid yang menjanjikan kebahagiaan. Tujuan Khusus -Terlaksananya ajaran Islam secara keseluruhan dengan cara yang benar dan berdasarkan keimanan. -Terwujudnya masyarakat muslim yang diidam- idamkan dalam suatu tatanan hidup berbangsa dan bernegara, adil, makmur, damai dan sejahtera dibawah limpahan rahmat Allah SWT.
  4. 4. UNSUR-UNSUR DAKWAH Unsur-unsur dakwah adalah komponenkomponen yang selalu ada dalam setiap kegiatan dakwah (Aziz, 2004:75). Unsur-unsur tersebut adalah: a. Da’i adalah orang yang melaksanakan dakwah baik lisan maupun tulisan ataupun perbuatan dan baik secara individu, kelompok atau berbentuk organisasi (Aziz, 2004: 75). b. Mad‟u atau penerima dakwah adalah seluruh umat manusia, baik laki- laki ataupun perempuan, tua maupun muda, miskin atau kaya, muslim maupun non muslim, kesemuanya menjadi objek dari kegiatan dakwah Islam, semua berhak menerima ajakan dan seruan ke jalan Allah (An- Nabiry, 2008: 230). c. Maddah atau materi dakwah adalah pesan-pesan atau segala sesuatu yang harus disampaikan oleh subyek kepada obyek dakwah
  5. 5. Secara garis besar, materi dakwah dibagi menjadi 3, yaitu: 1. Masalah aqidah, yaitu serangkaian ajaran yang menyangkut sistem keimanan/kepercayaan terhadap Allah SWT. 2. Masalah syariah, yaitu serangkaian ajaran yang menyangkut aktifitas manusia muslim di dalam semua aspek hidup dan kehidupannya. 3. Masalah akhlaq, yaitu menyangkut tata cara berhubungan baik secara vertical dengan Allah SWT, maupun secara horizontal dengan sesama manusia dan seluruh makhluk-makhluk Allah. d. Wasilah atau media dakwah adalah segala sesuatu yang dapat dijadikan sebagai alat untuk mencapai tujuan dakwah yang telah ditentukan. (Syukir, 1983: 63). Secara garis besar, media dakwah dibagi menjadi 5, yaitu: lisan, tulisan, lukisan, audio visual, akhlak. e. Thariqah atau metode dakwah adalah suatu cara dalam menyampaikan pesan-pesan dakwah agar tujuan dakwah tercapai (Ghazali, 1997: 24). f. Atsar atau efek sering disebut dengan feed back (umpan balik) dari proses dakwah
  6. 6. DASAR HUKUM DAKWAH Setiap muslim diwajibkan menyampaikan dakwah Islam kepada seluruh umat manusia, sehingga mereka dapat merasakan ketentraman dan kedamaian (Pimay, 2005: 30). Dalam Al Qr’an terdapat banyak ayat yang secara implisit menunjukkan suatu kewajiban melaksanakan dakwah, di antaranya adalah surat Ali Imran/3: 104: “Dan hendaklah ada di antara kamu segolongan umat yang menyeru kepada kebajikan, menyuruh kepada yang ma'ruf dan mencegah dari yang munkar, mereka itulah orang-orang yang beruntung”
  7. 7. METODE DAKWAH Metode dakwah yaitu cara-cara yang dilakukan oleh seorang da‟i atau komunikator untuk mencapai suatu tujuan tertentu atas dasar hikmah dan kasih sayang (Tasmara, 2001: 43). Banyak metode dakwah yang disebutkan dalam al-Qur‟an dan hadits akan tetapi yang dijadikan pedoman pokok dari keseluruhan metode dakwah tersebut adalah firman Allah dalam surah an Nahl ayat 125 (Aziz, 2004: 135): ”Serulah (manusia) kepada jalan Tuhan-mu dengan hikmah dan pelajaran yang baik dan bantahlah mereka dengan cara yang baik. Sesungguhnya Tuhanmu Dialah yang lebih mengetahui tentang siapa yang tersesat dari jalan-Nya dan Dialah yang lebih mengetahui orang-orang yang mendapat petunjuk”
  8. 8. Ayat tersebut di atas telah memberikan pedoman bagaimana caranya dakwah itu harus dilakukan. Yaitu dengan cara: 1. Hikmah, yaitu dakwah yang dilakukan dengan terlebih dahulu memahami secara mendalam segala persoalan yang berhubungan dengan proses dakwah, yang meliputi persoalan sasaran dakwah, tindakan-tindakan yang akan dilakukan, masyarakat yang menjadi objek dakwah, situasi tempat dan waktu di mana dakwah akan dilaksanakan dan lain sebagainya (Shaleh, 1977: 73). 2. Mauidhah Hasanah, yaitu kalimat atau ucapan yang diucapkan oleh seorang da‟i atau muballigh, disampaikan dengan cara yang baik, berisikan petunjuk-petunjuk ke arah kebajikan, diterangkan dengan gaya bahasa yang sederhana, supaya yang disampaikan itu dapat ditangkap, dicerna, dihayati, dan tahapan selanjutnya dapat diamalkan (An-Nabiry, 2008: 241-242). 3. Mujadalah, yaitu berdakwah dengan cara bertukar pikiran dan membantah dengan cara yang sebaik-baiknya dengan tidak memberikan tekanan-tekanan (Aziz, 2004: 136).
  9. 9. CARA NABI BERDAKWAH Keadaan masyarakat Mekah yang sudah sangat terpuruk. Mekah sangat keras kepala dan menganggap bahwa hanya mereka yang benar. Maka akan sangat sulit bila Rasullullah melakukan dakwah secara terang-terangan. Karna tentu saja akan menimbulkan reaksi dan respon yang tidak baik. Rasullullah yang cerdik dan pandai mengambil strategi yang cukup jitu dan berhasil yaitu dakwah secara sembunyi – sembunyi. Dakwah secara sembunyi – sembunyi dimulai rasul dari keluarga dan kerabat terdekat. Orang pertama yang mendapat seruan adalah Siti Khadijah, kemudian keponakanya Syaidina Ali yang masih berumur 8 tahun, dan Syaidina Abu bakar yang langsung mengikutinya. Dengan perantara Abu Bakar ini, maka banyak juga orang – orang Quraisy yang beriman. Diantaranya : Siti khadijah ( istri Rasullullah ), Ali Bin Abi Tholib ( dialah putra dari Abu Thalib ), Zaid bin Harisah ( budak Rasullullah yang kemudian menjadi anak angkat Rasul) , Abu Bakar Siddiq ( sahabat rasul ), Usman bin Affan, Zubair bin Aurman, dll.
  10. 10. Setelah itu turunlah firman Allah SWT yang memerintahkan Rasul untuk berdakwah secara terang – terangan. Hal ini terdapat dalam surat Al- Hijr ayat 94. Sejak turun surat ini, Nabi Muhammad SAW mulai berdakwah secara terang – terangan, Rasul menyeru kepada kaumnya tentang ajarannya. Beliau tidak segan – segan menyerukan agar orang – orang yang semula menyembah berhala agar menyembah Allah SWT, Tuhan semesta alam yang Maha Esa dan Maha Benar. Dari sepanjang perjalanan Rasullullah untuk menegakan Islam, dapat diambil beberapa hikmah sebagai berikut: 1. Menyadari bahwa keuletan dan kesabaran dalam menegakan agama Allah akan mendapat pertolongan dari Allah SWT. 2. Memahami bahwa tugas Rasul hanya sekedar menyampaikan perintah Allah SWT dan tidak dapat memberikan hidayah. 3. Meneladani sikap Nabi yang tegar dan kukuh dalam melakukan tugasnya walaupun dalam kondisi memiliki banyak rintangan.

