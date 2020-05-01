Ciclo celular 4 to de sec inter 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CROMATINA
Ciclo celular eucariótico  La célula en crecimiento pasa por dos etapas :  La interfase : se da el incremento del materi...
Ciclo celular eucariótico
Interfase  Comprende los eventos de crecimiento y maduración de las células y su preparación para la división celular  S...
PERIODO G1:
Periodo S  Durante esta etapa se duplica el material genético , por lo cual el volumen nuclear se hace considerablemente ...
PERIODO G2  Comprende desde el final de la duplicación del material genético hasta le comienzo de la división celular .
DIVISIÓN CELULAR  El proceso de división es importante porque permite la repartición de materiales en las células resulta...
MITOSIS  Es un tipo de división en la cual una célula diploide con (2n) cromosomas se divide para así originar dos hijas ...
FASES DE LA CARIOCINESIS MITOTICA  Son cinco fases:  Profase  Metafase  Anafase  Telofase  PROFASE:  SE FORMAN LOS ...
PROFASE  Se condensa la cromatina , y forma las cromátides , las cromatides se fusionan en el centrómero o constricción p...
PROFASE
PROMETAFASE  Durante esta fase los cromosomas se unen a las fibras del huso acromático , mediante sus cinetocoros .  a e...
METAFASE  Periodo en el cual los cromosomas se alinean en el plano ecuatorial de las células formando la placa ecuatorial...
ANAFASE  En las cromatides hermanas ocurre la ruptura de los centrómeros que origina cromosomas simples que solo tiene un...
TELOFASE  Periodo final de la cariocinesis mitótica , los cromosomas simples se desarrollan permitiendo la reorganización...
Citocinesis animal  Etapa de culminación de la división celular , que garantiza la distribución del citoplasma en células...
Meiosis  La mayoría de los organismos eucarioticos se reproducen sexualmente  La meiosis es un tipo especial de división...
MEIOSIS  Es un tipo de división en la que una célula germinal inducida en Go con núcleo diploide 2N se divide dos veces y...
ETAPAS DE LA MEIOSIS  Presenta dos etapas meiosis I y meiosis II ,entre ambos hay un intervalo llamado intercinesis .  M...
ETAPAS DE LA MEIOSIS
FASES DE LA PROFASE I  Leptonema( leptoteno): las cromatinas se disponen como bouquet en el núcleo , la cromatina se cond...
FASES DE LA PROFASE I  Paquinema (paquitemo). Fase donde ocurre el intercambio de genes entre cromosomas homólogos proces...
FASES DE LA PROFASE I
FASES DE LA PROFASE I
DIACINESIS  los cromosomas bivalentes alcanzan su máximo estado de condensación , ocurre u movimiento opuesto entre cromo...
Metafase I  Los cromosomas homólogos se dirigen hacia el centro de la célula y se alinean en esta región , de esta manera...
ANAFASE I  Los cromosomas homólogos se separan y migran hacia los polos de la célula , esta separación se denomina disyun...
TELOFASE I Y CITOCINESIS I  Los cromosomas llegan a los polos de la célula se reorganiza la carioteca y los nucléolos , a...
INTERCINESIS  Luego de la división citoplasmática , las células hijas formadas aumentan el volumen y duplican los centrio...
MEIOSIS II  Origina dos células haploides a partir de una célula también haploide que se formo durante la meiosis I  1.-...
METAFASE II  Los cromosomas dobles se alinean en la región ecuatorial de la célula formando la placa ecuatorial.
ANAFASE II  Las cromatides de cada cromosoma doble se separan , a esta separación se le denomina disyunción II. Los cromo...
TELOFASE II  Las cromatides llegan a los polos de la célula formándose alrededor de ellas la envoltura nuclear y además s...
Citocinesis II  Al final se da la división citoplasmática que origina cuatro células hijas .
METABOLISMO CELULAR  ES LA FUNCIÓN DE LA CÉLULA :  FABRICAR NUEVOS MATERIALES CELULARES.  OBTENER ENERGÍA.
METABOLISMO CELULAR  ANABOLISMO:
METABOLISMO CELULAR  CATABOLISMO:
METABOLISMO CELULAR  ADENOSIN TRIFOSFATO :ATP
METABOLISMO CELULAR  ADENOSIN DIFOSFATO:ADP  ADENOSIN MONOFOSFATO :AMP
RESPIRACION AERÓBICA  UTILIZA OXÍGENO PARA EXTRAER ENERGÍA DE LA GLUCOSA, SE DA EN LAS MITOCONDRIAS.  DURANTE EL PROCESO...
RESPIRACION AERÓBICA  EN LAS BACTERIAS NO HAY MITOCONDRIAS Y LA RESPIRACION SE DA EN EL CITOPLASMA , EN TODA CELULA EUCAR...
RESPIRACION AERÓBICA  ORGANOS QUE POSEEN MAS MITOCONDRIAS:
RESPÌRACION ANAERÓBICA  OBTIENE ENERGÍA SIN UTILIZAR OXIGENO , SE LE LLAMA TAMBIEN FERMENTACIÓN :
RESPÌRACION ANAERÓBICA  FERMENTACION ALCOHOLICA :
RESPÌRACION ANAERÓBICA  FERMENTACION LÁCTICA :
habla de la mitosis y la meiosis

  3. 3. Ciclo celular eucariótico  La célula en crecimiento pasa por dos etapas :  La interfase : se da el incremento del material genético y el volumen celular.  La división: este material se reparte en células hijas.  Participan de este ciclo celular los organismos unicelulares , las células de los órganos en crecimiento y toda célula de carácter embrionario.
  4. 4. Ciclo celular eucariótico
  5. 5. Interfase  Comprende los eventos de crecimiento y maduración de las células y su preparación para la división celular  Se divide en tres etapas :  PERIODO G1: ocurre la síntesis de los componentes citoplasmáticos , se sintetiza proteínas estructurales , enzimas y reguladores fisiológicos , se fabrica gran cantidad de lípidos , polisacáridos y complejos moleculares .
  6. 6. PERIODO G1:
  7. 7. Periodo S  Durante esta etapa se duplica el material genético , por lo cual el volumen nuclear se hace considerablemente mas grande.
  8. 8. PERIODO G2  Comprende desde el final de la duplicación del material genético hasta le comienzo de la división celular .
  9. 9. DIVISIÓN CELULAR  El proceso de división es importante porque permite la repartición de materiales en las células resultantes y el originar nuevas células hace posible la perpetuidad de la especie
  10. 10. MITOSIS  Es un tipo de división en la cual una célula diploide con (2n) cromosomas se divide para así originar dos hijas diploides (2n) cromosomas.  Es decir se divide dos células con dos núcleos idénticos.
  11. 11. FASES DE LA CARIOCINESIS MITOTICA  Son cinco fases:  Profase  Metafase  Anafase  Telofase  PROFASE:  SE FORMAN LOS CROMOSOMAS  SE DESINTEGRA LA CARIOTECA  SE DESINTEGRA EL NUCLEOLO  SE FORMA EL HUSO ACROMATICO
  12. 12. PROFASE  Se condensa la cromatina , y forma las cromátides , las cromatides se fusionan en el centrómero o constricción primaria y forman un cromosoma doble  el crecimiento longitudinal de las fibras del huso separa a los centrosomas empujándolos a los polos  La carioteca se desintegra y desaparece el final de la profase esto origina el ingreso de los micro túbulos del huso acromático a la región intranuclear .
  13. 13. PROFASE
  14. 14. PROMETAFASE  Durante esta fase los cromosomas se unen a las fibras del huso acromático , mediante sus cinetocoros .  a estas fibras se ,les denomina cromosómicas o discontinuas . Aquellas que no se unen a cromosomas reciben el nombre de fibras no cromosómicas o continuas.
  15. 15. METAFASE  Periodo en el cual los cromosomas se alinean en el plano ecuatorial de las células formando la placa ecuatorial o metafásica.
  16. 16. ANAFASE  En las cromatides hermanas ocurre la ruptura de los centrómeros que origina cromosomas simples que solo tiene una cromátide , a este proceso se del denomina disyunción , el cual genera la duplicación del material genético de 2n cromosomas a 4n cromosomas , posteriormente los cromosomas hijos migran a hacia los polos celulares.
  17. 17. TELOFASE  Periodo final de la cariocinesis mitótica , los cromosomas simples se desarrollan permitiendo la reorganización de los núcleos. 
  18. 18. Citocinesis animal  Etapa de culminación de la división celular , que garantiza la distribución del citoplasma en células hijas
  19. 19. Meiosis  La mayoría de los organismos eucarioticos se reproducen sexualmente  La meiosis es un tipo especial de división nuclear que permite la formación se células sexuales en animales y esporas en algas y plantas , esta división permite que los descendientes tengan el mismo numero cromosómico que los progenitores.
  20. 20. MEIOSIS  Es un tipo de división en la que una célula germinal inducida en Go con núcleo diploide 2N se divide dos veces y produce cuatro células haploides .
  21. 21. ETAPAS DE LA MEIOSIS  Presenta dos etapas meiosis I y meiosis II ,entre ambos hay un intervalo llamado intercinesis .  MEIOSIS I : (división reduccional)  Se caracteriza por la reducción en el numero de cromosomas , las células diploides originan células haploides.  comprende cuatro fases:  1.- Profase I: la cromatina se condensa para originar cromosomas , desaparece la carioteca y se forma el huso mitótico. El evento mas importante es la recombinación genética , los cromosomas homólogos intercambian segmentos de ADN y ocurre en cinco periodos
  22. 22. ETAPAS DE LA MEIOSIS
  23. 23. FASES DE LA PROFASE I  Leptonema( leptoteno): las cromatinas se disponen como bouquet en el núcleo , la cromatina se condensa y se forma los cromómeros.  Cigonema (Cigoteno): apareamiento de cromosomas homólogos , llamado sinapsis las fibras de la cromatina se unen en puntos específicos iniciando la sinapsis.
  24. 24. FASES DE LA PROFASE I  Paquinema (paquitemo). Fase donde ocurre el intercambio de genes entre cromosomas homólogos proceso llamado crossing over  Diplonema( diploteno):es la separación de los cromosomas homólogos que se inicia con la apertura en varios lugares en los cromosomas apareados . Estos permanecen unidos solamente en sitios de intercambio de ADN denominados quiasmas .
  25. 25. FASES DE LA PROFASE I
  26. 26. FASES DE LA PROFASE I
  27. 27. DIACINESIS  los cromosomas bivalentes alcanzan su máximo estado de condensación , ocurre u movimiento opuesto entre cromosomas homólogos reduciendo el número de quiasmas
  28. 28. Metafase I  Los cromosomas homólogos se dirigen hacia el centro de la célula y se alinean en esta región , de esta manera se forma la doble palca ecuatorial.
  29. 29. ANAFASE I  Los cromosomas homólogos se separan y migran hacia los polos de la célula , esta separación se denomina disyunción I y permite repartir los cromosomas en cada célula hija .
  30. 30. TELOFASE I Y CITOCINESIS I  Los cromosomas llegan a los polos de la célula se reorganiza la carioteca y los nucléolos , así se forman los núcleos haploides , la división nuclear es acompañada por una división citoplasmática llamada citocinesis I.
  31. 31. INTERCINESIS  Luego de la división citoplasmática , las células hijas formadas aumentan el volumen y duplican los centriolos.  A este periodo se le denomina intercinesis , porque esta comprendida entre ambas divisiones meiosis I y meiosis II
  32. 32. MEIOSIS II  Origina dos células haploides a partir de una célula también haploide que se formo durante la meiosis I  1.- PROFASE II: es muy corta desaparece la envoltura nuclear y los nucléolos , así mismo se condensa la cromatina para formar a los cromosomas con dos cromatides dobles .
  33. 33. METAFASE II  Los cromosomas dobles se alinean en la región ecuatorial de la célula formando la placa ecuatorial.
  34. 34. ANAFASE II  Las cromatides de cada cromosoma doble se separan , a esta separación se le denomina disyunción II. Los cromosomas se dirigen hacia lados opuestos de la célula. 
  35. 35. TELOFASE II  Las cromatides llegan a los polos de la célula formándose alrededor de ellas la envoltura nuclear y además se reorganizan los nucléolos.
  36. 36. Citocinesis II  Al final se da la división citoplasmática que origina cuatro células hijas .
  37. 37. METABOLISMO CELULAR  ES LA FUNCIÓN DE LA CÉLULA :  FABRICAR NUEVOS MATERIALES CELULARES.  OBTENER ENERGÍA.
  38. 38. METABOLISMO CELULAR  ANABOLISMO:
  39. 39. METABOLISMO CELULAR  CATABOLISMO:
  40. 40. METABOLISMO CELULAR  ADENOSIN TRIFOSFATO :ATP
  41. 41. METABOLISMO CELULAR  ADENOSIN DIFOSFATO:ADP  ADENOSIN MONOFOSFATO :AMP
  42. 42. RESPIRACION AERÓBICA  UTILIZA OXÍGENO PARA EXTRAER ENERGÍA DE LA GLUCOSA, SE DA EN LAS MITOCONDRIAS.  DURANTE EL PROCESO DE RESPIRACION PARTE DE LA ENERGIA DE LA GLUCOSA PASA AL ATP Y CON ESA ENERGIA EL INDIVIDUO CUMPLE TODAS LAS FUNCIONES VITALES.
  43. 43. RESPIRACION AERÓBICA  EN LAS BACTERIAS NO HAY MITOCONDRIAS Y LA RESPIRACION SE DA EN EL CITOPLASMA , EN TODA CELULA EUCARIOTICA SE DA EN LAS MITOCONDRIAS:
  44. 44. RESPIRACION AERÓBICA  ORGANOS QUE POSEEN MAS MITOCONDRIAS:
  45. 45. RESPÌRACION ANAERÓBICA  OBTIENE ENERGÍA SIN UTILIZAR OXIGENO , SE LE LLAMA TAMBIEN FERMENTACIÓN :
  46. 46. RESPÌRACION ANAERÓBICA  FERMENTACION ALCOHOLICA :
  47. 47. RESPÌRACION ANAERÓBICA  FERMENTACION LÁCTICA :

