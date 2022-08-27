Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

WordPress the Best Blogging Platform in 2022 - Published On BloggerFire.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
50 best quotes about life
50 best quotes about life
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
1 of 3
1 of 3

WordPress the Best Blogging Platform in 2022 - Published On BloggerFire.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Software

WordPress is website software that provides easy to use interface. Even a newbie person without any knowledge of computer programming or web development. WordPress is state-of-the-art software that manages everything from authentication to publishing your first blog post.

WordPress is website software that provides easy to use interface. Even a newbie person without any knowledge of computer programming or web development. WordPress is state-of-the-art software that manages everything from authentication to publishing your first blog post.

Software

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
Free
From Counterculture to Cyberculture: Stewart Brand, the Whole Earth Network, and the Rise of Digital Utopianism Fred Turner
Free
Computer Organization and Design: The Hardware / Software Interface John L. Hennessy
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
Free
The Social Life of Information: Updated, with a New Preface-Revised John Seely Brown
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Brian Christian
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
Free
The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect Judea Pearl
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
Free
The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality Blake J. Harris
Free

WordPress the Best Blogging Platform in 2022 - Published On BloggerFire.pdf

  1. 1. Why is WordPress the Best Blogging Platform in 2022? Author: https://bloggerfire.com WordPress is website software that provides easy to use interface. Even a newbie person without any knowledge of computer programming or web development. WordPress is state-of-the-art software that manages everything from authentication to publishing your first blog post. You don’t need to be an expert in programming technologies. The only requirement is you should know basic knowledge of computers. Basic image editing skills are enough. You just need to be a passion about something. In blogging your goal is to help others. Like us, we share our blogging best practices on this blog. We share our other expertise on our other blog sites. Our goal is to help our readers share their knowledge with the masses and at the same time support your blog by earning something in return. WordPress is a content management system (CMS) that helps manage the whole website from setup, design and adding functionality to publishing. WordPress provides a clean architecture for adding anything and extending the functionality of its core. WordPress is a CMS written in PHP and uses the popular relational database management system MySQL or MariaDB. The amazing thing about these technologies is that they are free and open-source forever software. Just go to their official repositories and clone and start using as you wish. In this post, we will share why WordPress is the best blogging platform still in 2022. Initially, WordPress started as a free, open-source website software. Then, the company behind WordPress brought a lot of updates throughout the period. Now, in 2022 the software is fully grown and has thousands of useful plugin databases to choose from. 1. Free Free. Free. Free. It is free software. It is developed & maintained by the popular WordPress Foundation. WordPress is licensed under GPLv2+ license which makes it open-source software. Anyone can download the source code and use it the way the user thinks fits.
  2. 2. WordPress came into public in the year 2003. And, now at the time of writing this post in 2022, it is still free and open source software and well-maintained. You can observe the official WordPress source code in this repository https://core.trac.wordpress.org/browser. 2. Easy to setup Setting up WordPress is a simple task. Basic programming knowledge is a plus point. Having basic knowledge helps you understand the basic setup requirements. This is for standalone developers. There is one simple way for beginners will talk later. Step 1: Download and Extract Step 2: Create the Database and a User Step 3: Set up wp-config.php Step 4: Upload the files Step 5: Run the Install Script If you are not a tech-savvy person, then, you don’t need to follow these all steps. You can just sign up for cPanel-powered web hosting. cPanel is a control panel for websites that allows you to set up and install any website software on your server. cPanel has support for script installation. Softaculous is a script manager provided by cPanel that allows the installation of WordPress or any other software. You can go for it. 3. Easy to customize WordPress is one of the most flexible yet powerful software systems. Customizing WordPress is a piece-of-a-cake thing. Anyone can set it up and start customizing it. Because of this free and open-source nature, it is extremely easy to modify the WordPress functionality. With readymade themes, you can customize it within a short period of time. From the admin dashboard, you can customize the whole look and feel of a website. You don’t need to be a developer or software engineer to perform the basic customizations. WordPress provides plug and plug approach. Just switch on or off certain options and see the change in action. 4. Easy to publish Publishing a blog post on WordPress is very easy. Just go to the admin interface. Select add new post option from the menus. Add post title, body, categories, and tags. Add a suitable thumbnail or featured image to the blog post and click on “Publish.”
  3. 3. 5. Millions of plugins WordPress has a collection of millions of useful plugins. From customization to SEO and marketing all types of plugins are available free of cost or with a very little price. SEO plugins are very easy to set up and install and drive traffic to your blog. A lot of plugins provide setting up AdSense or Google Analytics very easy. You can add social media sharing buttons with a simple plugin. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to use WordPress. Just download the plugin and install and customize it, and that's it. 6. User management WordPress has a built-in user management system. Access control is very easy to customize according to the needs. You can customize your user profile with a few clicks. User Management for WordPress gives you the power to manage users and their data from a centralized dashboard Import/Export/Update user data by roles and filters. User Management for WordPress gives admins the ability to import or export user details on a website. 7. Conclusion Because of these all positive things WordPress is the best blog management software still in 2022. Of course, there are amazing alternatives to it. We’ll look into that later.

×