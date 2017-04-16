Apoplejia hipofisiaria

APLOPEJIA PITUITARIA DR. FABRICIO AGUILAR OVANDO R1RX
DEFINICIÓN Es una entidad clínica aguda resultante de la expansión fulminante de un tumor hipofisiario que ocasiona hemorr...
HISTORIA  El primero que describió un caso de apoplejía pituitaria fue Bailey en 1898, resultado de una hemorragia catast...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA  Prevalencia 6 casos por 100.000 hab  Incidencia 0.17 episodios por 100.000 personas-año  Adenoma hipofis...
FACTORES DE RIESGO  LOS FACTORES DE RIESGO CLINICO INCLUYEN:  EL TRAUMA  PRESION INTRACRANEAL AUMENTADA  AINTICOAGULAC...
FACTORES DE RIESGO
PATOGENIA  La patogenia de la apoplejía no es bien conocida, aunque se han postulado diversas hipótesis para aclararla: 1...
CUADRO CLINICO
 Visión clínico-patológica de los signos y síntomas:  1.- Destrucción del tejido hipofisario normal con el consecuente h...
DIAGNOSTICO RADIOLOGICO
 RM puede identificar las áreas hemorrágicas y mostrar la relación entre el tumor y estructuras vecinas, tales como el qu...
 Las secuencias potenciadas en T2 son muy útiles en el diagnostico del sangrado en la fase aguda, ya que la deoxihemoglob...
DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL
CRANEOFARINGEOMA
QUISTE DE RATHKE
ABORDAJE QUIRURGICO  Cirugia transesfenoidal
La terapia de esteroides es obligatoria…  Insuficiencia suprarrenal → Puede ser mortal  Inicio de corticoides IV inmedia...
BILBIOGRAFIA
¡¡¡GRACIAS!!!
  •  Isquemia y la hemorragia de un Macroadenoma preexistente es la causa más común de apoplejía pituitaria. 
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • mágenes T1 sagitales demuestran una masa sella heterogéneo con extensión supraselar que conduce a la impresión del quiasma óptico y el receso infundibular del tercer ventrículo. Áreas de señal de alta T1 se ven en la parte superior de la masa que puede representar la hemorragia / metahemoglobina. Esta zona de alta intensidad de señal no logra suprimir en el coronal  FS T1. Imágenes T2 coronales y axiales confirman hemorragia intralesional con tinción de hemosiderina periférica y una región central de la intensidad de señal mixta que representa las diferentes etapas de degradación producto de la sangre. La masa demuestra un patrón periférico y nodular de mejora. Presella neumatización del seno esfenoidal. Patrón general de imagen es más acorde con microadenomas hipofisarios con hemorragia intratumoral.
  • Pituitaria región MRI demuestra una masa supraselar  que es predominantemente quística con un pequeño nódulo potenciador posterosuperior. La masa se eleva y distorsiona el quiasma óptico  , pero no se extiende a la fosa pituitaria .
  • Pituitaria región MRI demuestra una masa supraselar  que es predominantemente quística con un pequeño nódulo potenciador posterosuperior. La masa se eleva y distorsiona el quiasma óptico  , pero no se extiende a la fosa pituitaria .
  • Hay una gran selar y predominantemente quiste supraselar caracterizado por paredes finas y contenido homogéneo similar a la señal CSF.
  • Hay una gran selar y predominantemente quiste supraselar caracterizado por paredes finas y contenido homogéneo similar a la señal CSF.
  • Hay una gran selar y predominantemente quiste supraselar caracterizado por paredes finas y contenido homogéneo similar a la señal CSF.
  • Si se elige una opción quirúrgica, el enfoque transesfenoidal casi siempre se recomienda debido a que permite una buena descompresión de las vías ópticas y estructuras neuroanatómicas en contacto con el tumor y porque se asocia con baja morbilidad y mortalidad postoperatoria  es ahora generalmente se realiza la cirugía transesfenoidal por transnasal desplazamiento septal más que por el enfoque clásico transeptal sublabial. 

    La mayoría de los neurocirujanos ahora prefieren un endoscopio a un microscopio operatorio. El objetivo de ser descompresión camino óptico, el cirujano debe intentar identificar el diafragma selar. Se prefiere la eliminación subtotal bruto si el adenoma es invasivo. Resultado endocrino después de la cirugía hipofisaria electiva es más pobre en pacientes con PA que en los pacientes con adenomas nonapoplectic. 5
    En este contexto agudo, la operación tiene a veces para ser realizada por un neurocirujano de guardia en vez de por un neurocirujano experto hipófisis, como se subraya en las directrices del Reino Unido. 20
  • Como la deficiencia corticotropic está presente en la gran mayoría de los pacientes y puede ser mortal, si PA es tratada quirúrgicamente o de forma conservadora, corticoides intravenosos deben administrarse de inmediato, incluso antes posible descompresión quirúrgica: este tratamiento constará de hidrocortisona 50 mg cada 6 horas , 10  y  31 o un bolo de 100 a 200 mg seguida de 50 a 100 mg cada 6 horas por vía intravenosa (o intramuscular), o 2 a 4 mg por hora mediante la administración intravenosa continua

    • Apoplejia hipofisiaria

