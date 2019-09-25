Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
The Russia House good mystery book titles : Mystery... Thriller And Horror
1.
The Russia House good mystery book titles :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
The Russia House good mystery book titles : Mystery, Thriller And Horror | The Russia House free
horror | The Russia House thriller | The Russia House free
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
The Russia House good mystery book titles :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
In the third year of perestroika, London publisher Barley Blair is sent
a manuscript from Moscow. Exposing Russian nuclear threats as a sham, the
information - if it's genuine - could shatter East-West relations. Jazz-loving, hard-
drinking Blair is hardly the spymasters' idea of the perfect agent, yet they are forced
to send him to Moscow to make contact. But the Cold War thaws when Barley
meets Katya, the beautiful Russian intermediary who is equally sceptical of state
ideology. Mere pawns in a deadly game of international espionage, they
nevertheless represent the breakdown of hostilities and a future which poses a huge
threat to the entrenched professionals on both sides... Both a gripping spy saga and
a poignant love story, The Russia House delivers all the excitement and tension
expected from the master of espionage fiction. This BBC Radio 4 adaptation was
dramatised by Ren� Basilico.
3.
The Russia House good mystery book titles :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Written By: John Le Carr�
Narrated By: Tom Baker
Publisher: BBC Worldwide Ltd
Date: July 2011
Duration: 3 hours 10 minutes
4.
The Russia House good mystery book titles :
Mystery, Thriller And Horror
Download Full Version The
Russia HouseAudio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment