FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ

Published in: Education
DOCENTE

  1. 1. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! NIVEL: Secundaria NOMBRES: __________________________________ ____________________________________ GRADO: 5º FECHA: 06/12/2017 INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA PARTICULAR CURSO: Comunicación Miscelánea I. Clasifica los siguientes signos en iconos, indicios o símbolos 1. El mapamundi. ____________________ 2. Estrellas en el casco de un militar. ____________________ 3. Una cruz roja en la fachada de la farmacia. ____________________ 4. Cielo totalmente gris en pleno día. ____________________ II. Menciona dos ejemplos de cada signo según el canal. a) _________________________________________________________________________ b) _________________________________________________________________________ c) _________________________________________________________________________ d) _________________________________________________________________________ e) _________________________________________________________________________ f) _________________________________________________________________________ g) _________________________________________________________________________ h) _________________________________________________________________________ i) _________________________________________________________________________ j) _________________________________________________________________________ III. Señala si son propio – común / individual – colectivo / abstractos - concretos / primitivo - derivado los siguientes sustantivos: 1. Boyada ___________________________________________________________ 2. Arequipa ___________________________________________________________ 3. Amor ___________________________________________________________ 4. Casucha ___________________________________________________________ 5. Sombrita ___________________________________________________________ IV. Señala el colectivo de cada sustantivo: 1. Perro ________________________ 4. Yeguas _______________________ 2. burro ______________________ 5. Estrella _______________________ 3. Paloma _____________________ 6. Isla _______________________ V. Coloca el superlativo absoluto directo de cada adjetivo: 1. Tierno _____________________ 4. Munífico ________________________ 2. Magnífico _____________________ 5. Célebre ________________________ 3. Inteligente _____________________ 6. Áspero ________________________
  2. 2. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! VI. Escribe el adjetivo en el género y número adecuados: 1. (Extraordinario) En semejante situación demostró un valor y una habilidad ____________________. 2. (Blanco) Los lirios y las azucenas del ramo eran muy ______________________. 3. (Cansado) José, Manuel y Elena llegaron muy ________________. 4. (Sano) Ese viejecito contaba ___________ alegorías y recuerdos de su infancia. VII. Completa con un determinante adecuado las siguientes oraciones: a. ____________bello de la vida consiste en disfrutar de cada momento como el último. b. Asistieron ____________alumnos al salón. c. En ______________patio de mi colegio, se reunieron los exalumnos. d. _____________tarde __________hombre estaba rondando casa. VIII. Subraye los pronombres e indique a qué clase pertenecen. 1. Nuestra es la culpa de todos los malos deseos. ________________________________ 2. Le he solicitado a aquél el triple de sueldo. ________________________________ 3. Varios estropearon su oportunidad, era la última. ________________________________ 4. Nada bueno trajo para nosotros. ________________________________ 5. No dije mucho al respecto, muchos quedaron sorprendidos. ________________________________ IX. Escribe cuatro oraciones con preposiciones y conjunciones. Preposiciones Conjunciones X. Reconoce y subraya los adverbios en las siguientes oraciones e indica a qué clase pertenece. 1. No, no quería morir así, solo. _________________________________ 2. Cayó sobre la vereda, rodando lentamente hacia la zanja. __________________________________ 3. Y allí quedó su cuerpo, sólo cubierto por la oscuridad. ________________________________ 4. No se vaya tan pronto de aquí._____________________________ XI. Señala el infinitivo, participio y gerundio de las siguientes formas verbales. INFINITIVO PARTICIPIO GERUNDIO HUBO MURIÓ AMARON DIJO
  3. 3. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! XII.Escribe cuatro oraciones con verbo ( personales, impersonales, copulativo, no copulativo) 1. _______________________________________________________________________________________ 2. _______________________________________________________________________________________ 3. _______________________________________________________________________________________ 4. _______________________________________________________________________________________ XIII. Menciona una obra de cada autor simbolista. a) Charles Baudelaire : ___________________________________________ b) Arthur Rimbaud : ___________________________________________ XIV. Clasifica cada oración según la actitud del hablante: 1. Adrián, estudia. ____________________________________________________ 2. Quizás ella regrese conmigo. __________________________________________ 3. Ojala él me perdone. ________________________________________________ 4. ¿Qué haces aquí? ___________________________________________________ 5. ¡Auxilio! __________________________________________________________ 6. El año escolar se acaba el 22 de diciembre. ______________________________ XV. Completa con verdadero ( V ) o falso ( F ) según los enunciados sobre la poesía del 50. a) Búsqueda de la identidad americana , un espacio profundo y un paraíso original ( ) b) Las palabras adquieren importancia vital, por lo que evocan o sugieren. ( ) c) Su lema era : Todo es posible dentro de la poesía ( ) d) Se puede considerar como hija del Romanticismo ( ) XVI. Crea una oración compuesta yuxtapuesta, adversativa, disyuntiva y copulativa, subraya el enlace. a) ____________________________________________________________________________ b) ____________________________________________________________________________ c) ____________________________________________________________________________ d) ____________________________________________________________________________

