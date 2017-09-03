Docente: Fabiola Junco Changanaquí
Contexto histórico La revolución industrial fomentó la lucha de la clase obrera por mejorar su calidad de vida. Migración ...
Transmisión objetiva de las ideas. Características Preferencia por el género novelístico. Reproducción fiel y exacta de la...
REPRESENTANTES FRANCIA ESPAÑA RUSIA Gustave Flaubert (Madame Bovary) Benito Pérez Galdós (Marianella) Máximo Gorki (La mad...
El Naturalismo El Naturalismo consiste en una derivación extrema del Realismo, que considera que las acciones humanas son ...
VIDA OBRAS Nació en Ruan (Francia). La educación sentimental Abandonó sus estudios de Derecho debido a la epilepsia que pa...
VIDA OBRAS Nació en Moscú. Memorias del subsuelo Su padre era alcohólico y lo envió a la Escuela de Ingenieros de San Pete...
TAREA DOMICILIARIA Elabora un álbum sobre la biografía de Gustave Flaubert y Fedor Dostaieski con sus respectivos dibujos....
