Docente: Fabiola Junco Changanaquí
Surge en el siglo XVIII en Francia. Es llamado el siglo de las luces. Surgen tres movimientos: El Racionalismo La Ilustrac...
Sustituyó los contrastes y caprichos del Barroco por una nueva tendencia de orden y armonía. Tenía un fin didáctico, ya qu...
GÉNEROS LITERARIOS ENSAYO LÍRICO ÉPICO NARRATIVO FÁBULA DRAMÁTICO  Unidad – V  Tema: El Neoclasicismo I.E.P «Nuestra Señ...
LEANDROFERNÁNDEZDEMORATÍN • Nació en Madrid en 1770 y obtuvo el éxito como escritor siendo muy joven. • Fue alumno de la U...
PROSA LÍRICA DRAMA La derrota de los pedantes Elegía a las musas El viejo y la niña El Barón La mojigata La comedia nueva ...
DOCENTE

  3. 3. Surge en el siglo XVIII en Francia. Es llamado el siglo de las luces. Surgen tres movimientos: El Racionalismo La Ilustración La Enciclopeia Voltaire Rousseau Diderot  Unidad – V  Tema: El Neoclasicismo I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  4. 4. Sustituyó los contrastes y caprichos del Barroco por una nueva tendencia de orden y armonía. Tenía un fin didáctico, ya que cumplía una función educativa y buscaba que la literatura fuera un vehículo de enseñanza. Admiró el arte clásico (greco-romano). Consideró a los escritores griegos y latinos como modelos a imitar. Para facilitar el objetivo didáctico, los escritores debían utilizar un lenguaje, claro, sencillo y armonioso. El Neoclasicismo literario  Unidad – V  Tema: El Neoclasicismo I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  5. 5. GÉNEROS LITERARIOS ENSAYO LÍRICO ÉPICO NARRATIVO FÁBULA DRAMÁTICO  Unidad – V  Tema: El Neoclasicismo I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  6. 6. LEANDROFERNÁNDEZDEMORATÍN • Nació en Madrid en 1770 y obtuvo el éxito como escritor siendo muy joven. • Fue alumno de la Universidad de Valladolid. • Fue el escritor más importante del siglo y siempre estuvo rodeado de un ambiente literario. • Murió en París, el 16 de mayo de 1828.  Unidad – V  Tema: El Neoclasicismo I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  7. 7. PROSA LÍRICA DRAMA La derrota de los pedantes Elegía a las musas El viejo y la niña El Barón La mojigata La comedia nueva o el café El sí de las niñas  Unidad – V  Tema: El Neoclasicismo I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»

