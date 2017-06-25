Docente: Fabiola Junco Changanaquí
DEFINICIÓN Tipo de texto no continuo que tiene la finalidad de informar o presentar resultados de diversa índole haciendo ...
ESTRUCTURA TITULAR ENCABEZADO TEXTO IMAGEN CUERPO FUENTE Engloba la información más importante de la infografía. Subtítulo...
Pasos para elaborar una infografía Investiga sobre el tema a trabajar. Organiza la información en subtemas. Por ejemplo: c...
EJEMPLOS DE INFOGRAFÍA  Unidad – V  Tema: La Infografía I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
TAREA DOMICILIARIA Realiza en tu cuaderno la infografía que trabajaste de manera grupal en el aula.  Unidad – V  Tema: L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOCENTE

53 views

Published on

FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
53
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

DOCENTE

  1. 1. Docente: Fabiola Junco Changanaquí
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN Tipo de texto no continuo que tiene la finalidad de informar o presentar resultados de diversa índole haciendo un recuento claro y completo de los procedimientos o pasos.  Unidad – V  Tema: La Infografía I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA TITULAR ENCABEZADO TEXTO IMAGEN CUERPO FUENTE Engloba la información más importante de la infografía. Subtítulo que presenta los subtemas de la infografía. Brinda al lector en forma breve toda la explicación que la imagen no da. Debe tener relación con el texto. Pueden ser varias. Presenta toda la información de la infografía, los elementos lingüísticos y no lingüísticos. Indica de dónde se ha obtenido la información que presenta la infografía.  Unidad – V  Tema: La Infografía I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  4. 4. Pasos para elaborar una infografía Investiga sobre el tema a trabajar. Organiza la información en subtemas. Por ejemplo: contexto, características, representantes, obras, entre otros. Elige el gráfico o imagen adecuada para cada información.  Unidad – V  Tema: La Infografía I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  5. 5. EJEMPLOS DE INFOGRAFÍA  Unidad – V  Tema: La Infografía I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»
  6. 6. TAREA DOMICILIARIA Realiza en tu cuaderno la infografía que trabajaste de manera grupal en el aula.  Unidad – V  Tema: La Infografía I.E.P «Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe»

×