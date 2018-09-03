Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! NIVEL: Secundaria NOMBRES: _____________________________...
PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Transcurrieron los días y Emma cada vez pasaba más tiemp...
PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…!  La escuela naturalista consideraba a Flaubert co...
PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Vronsky entró al fin en el departamento. Su madre, una a...
PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! [...] -Aprovechemos que hay poca gente para salir ...
PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 2. ¿Cuáles son las obras más importantes de León Tolstoi...
PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Golfín fue guiado por la Nela hacia las oficinas d...
PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Llegaron los tres en compañía de Nela a la casa de la fa...
PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! LA NELA SE DECIDE A PARTIR Nela seguía vagando en ...
PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 1. ¿Quiénes eran los protagonistas de la obra? _________...
PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 16. ¿Qué sucedió cuando Pablo recobró la vista, co...
  1. 1. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! NIVEL: Secundaria NOMBRES: __________________________________ ____________________________________ GRADO: 5º FECHA: 29/08/2018 INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA PARTICULAR CURSO: Comunicación El realismo I. Lee los siguientes fragmentos de las obras. Obra: Madame Bovary Madame Bovary está considerada como una obra maestra del realismo. Lleva como subtitulo Costumbres provincianas y es publicada por entregas en 1856 en la Revue de París y luego, en forma de libro, en 1857. La novela Madame Bovary contiene un profundo análisis de la humanidad y un ataque a la monotonía y a las desilusiones de la vida burguesa. Esta dividida en tres partes. Se centra en la figura de Emma Bertaux, una mujer de origen humilde y campesino que recibió, desde los treces años, una excelente educación en un convento y en donde alimento con novelas grandes sueños románticos. A la muerte de su madre se sumió en tal tristeza que su padre se vio obligado a sacarla de allí. Cada vez se sentía más vacía, nada la llenaba. Fue entonces cuando conoció a Charles, creía estar enamorada de él, por lo que decidió aceptar su oferta de matrimonio. Por su parte, Charles Bovary es un estudiante que tras terminar su carrera de medicina y por complacer a su madre contrae matrimonio con una viuda adinerada, ejerciendo como medico en la localidad de Tostes. Una noche tuvo que acudir a una granja en Les Bertaux para sanar a Rouault de una pierna rota. Fue en esta visita donde conoció a su hija Emma. Su mujer celosa le pidió que no regresase más por allí, él por no enfadarse con su mujer, asintió. El notario de la viuda, Heloïse se fugo dejándole con muchas hipotecas. Al enterarse de esto le dio un vomito de sangre y murió. Es así que el Dr. Charles quedo viudo. Un día de repente Rouault le hizo una visita, él poco a poco fue superando la muerte de su mujer, porque aunque no la amaba le había cogido un gran cariño. Charles de nuevo empezó a frecuentar la granja y a enamorarse de Emma por lo cual la pidió en matrimonio a Rouault. Tras la boda, el matrimonio Charles y Emma Bovary comenzó su nueva vida en Tostes. Madame Bovary cada vez estaba más distante interiormente del amor que le procesaba su marido. Mientras él se reprochaba el no poder quererla más, no estar más enamorado de ella. Un día fueron invitados a un baile, Emma vivió este día con gran ilusión. Un hombre la saco a bailar un vals, Ella no sabía, pero acepto. Regresaron a Tostes pero para Emma algo había cambiado interiormente no hacía más que pensar en la diferencia de clases que existía entre los asistentes a ese baile y ellos. Emma aspiraba a que su apellido se convirtiese en famoso, que todos lo conociesen, quería ser famosa por toda Francia. El inconveniente que apareció fue su marido: Él carecía de interés, no tenia ambiciones. Esta fue una de las cosas que más molesto a Emma y rompió definitivamente con sus sueños de adolescente lo que le origina una insatisfacción que la llevará a degradarse moral y físicamente. Emma perdió sus modales y comenzó a engordar. Como mujer deseaba vivir cosas nuevas, no le gustaba estar en casa sola, se sentía abandonada. Los años fueron pasando y este sentimiento de abandono se transformo en una enfermedad. Charles decidió cambiar de domicilio. Se mudaron a Yonville a primeros de Marzo, cuando madame Bovary ya estaba embarazada. Nació su hija y la llamaron Berta, a quien Emma la tratará con indiferencia por no haber sido varón.
  2. 2. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Transcurrieron los días y Emma cada vez pasaba más tiempo en compañía de León Dupuis, un joven pasante de Yonville. Se habían enamorado. León la intento cortejar sutilmente pero al ver la frialdad de sus respuestas y las pocas oportunidades que le ofrecía decidió irse a vivir a París. Al poco tiempo conoció a Rodolfo Boulanger. A los dos meses de conocerse él le declaro que estaba profundamente enamorado de ella. Emma comenzó con clases de equitación junto con Rodolfo. En cierta ocasión él se intentó acercar demasiado cuando Emma lo intento detener pero al fin accedió a convertirse en su amante. Para ella esto supuso un cambio extremo: un antes y un después en su vida. Cada vez Emma se comportaba de una forma más caprichosa, en un momento le podían entrar ganas de hacer o ver a alguien y lo dejaba todo. Cuando Charles salía pronto de casa ella iba a Huchette, pueblo donde vivía su amante. Emma ya desesperada con la vida que llevaba junto a Charles pidió a Rodolfo que se fugaran. Al principio la tomo a broma, pero por la persistencia de ella termino accediendo. Fijaron la fecha para el 4 de Septiembre. Llego el día esperado y Emma recibió una carta en la que Rodolfo se disculpaba por no poder fugarse con ella. Estas fueron las últimas líneas que ella pudo saber acerca de su amor. Emma cayó enferma y poco a poco se le fue olvidando el recuerdo de su amado Rodolfo. Charles tuvo que cuidarla de esta grave enfermedad por lo que descuido mucho su consulta, iniciando una época de endeudamiento. Cuando Emma se recupero su marido la llevo a Ruán. Se estrenaba una obra de teatro. Allí se encontró con León, al volver a verle ella parecía una mujer diferente. Intentaba recordar aquella noche cuando despidieron. León hablo con Charles y le ofreció a Emma que pasase tres días más con él porque la misma compañía de teatro actuaría al día siguiente. Charles la animo y ella termino cediendo. Al día siguiente León se declaro. Emma volvió a Yonville, al llegar le dieron la noticia de que el padre de Charles había muerto. Para arreglar los papeles del testamento tuvo que acudir a ver de nuevo a León. Madame Bovary paso con él (con la excusa de los papeles) tres días. Se convirtieron en amantes. Cada jueves ellos se encontraban en un hotel de Ruán. Emma le había hecho creer a su marido que asistía a clases de piano. Cada vez su relación la tenían que tapar con más mentiras. En una ocasión Lheureux, usurero a quien Emma le debía mucho dinero por comprar regalos a sus amantes, les vio salir y a los tres días se presento en casa de los Bovary haciéndole chantaje a Emma. Los Bovary estaban arruinados y la culpa era de ella. Necesitaba dinero y no sabia a quien acudir para subsanar sus deudas. Nadie tenia dinero. Como ultimo recurso decidió acercarse a casa de Rodolfo. Al verla se sobresalto. La veía más hermosa que otras veces. Le dijo que le amaba. Ella le pidió dinero a lo que él le contesto que no tenia. Emma salió de allí furiosa. Se dirigió a casa del farmacéutico. Cogió el tarro azul que contenía arsénico. Quería morirse. Al llegar a casa le escribió una nota a su marido en el que explicaba que nadie era culpable de su muerte. Madame Bovary murió y toda la familia se sumió en la tristeza. Las deudas les ahogaban. Cierto día Charles encontró las cartas que se escribía con sus amantes. Salió a dar una vuelta, se encontró con Rodolfo al que no reprocho nada. Al regresar se quedo apoyado en el muro de su casa y su pequeña hija Berta lo sacudió creyendo que estaba dormido acayendo al suelo. Estaba muerto. Berta termina viviendo con una tía suya que era pobre y la manda a ganarse la vida en una hilatura de algodón. Lo que no sabías:  El personaje de Emma, Madame Bovary, ha dado pie a la palabra “bovarismo”, que viene a definir la insatisfacción que produce el no ser lo que uno pretende.  ¿Sabías que el escritor Navokov llegó a comparar el personaje de Madame Bovary con el doctor Jekyll & Mister Hyde? Me demoré 5 años para escribir corregir mi gran obra. Hay cien mil mujeres que quieren ser Emma Bovary. Madame Bovary soy yo.
  3. 3. PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…!  La escuela naturalista consideraba a Flaubert como su máximo representante... a pesar de que Flaubert negaba ser un naturalista.  Una vez le preguntaron a Flaubert cómo había logrado un personaje femenino tan bien definido, a lo que el autor contestó: "Madame Bovary soy yo". II. Responder correctamente a las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿A qué corriente literaria pertenece Gustave Flaubert? ____________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Cuál es el tema principal de Madame Bovary? ____________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________ 3. ¿Cuáles son las obras importantes de Flaubert? ____________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________ 4. ¿Por qué Emma Bovary no es feliz en su matrimonio con Charles Bovary? ____________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________ 5. ¿De qué enfermedad va a padecer Flaubert en vida? ____________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________ 6. Señale V o F: a. Flaubert fue calificado de inmoral por los críticos de su época ( ) b. Emma siempre le fue fiel a su esposo ( ) c. Charles fue amante de Emma ( ) d. Emma fue una mujer adúltera ( ) e. El primer amante de Emma fue León ( ) Obra : Ana Karenjina Vronsky siguió al conductor, subió a un vagón y se paró a la entrada del departamento para dejar salir a una señora. Una sola mirada bastó a Vronsky para comprender, con su experiencia de hombre de mundo, que aquella señora pertenecía a la alta sociedad. Pidiéndole permiso, fue a entrar en el departamento, pero sintió la necesidad de volverse a mirarla, no sólo porque era muy bella, no sólo por la elegancia y la gracia sencillas que emanaban de su figura, sino por la expresión infinitamente suave y acariciadora que apreció en su rostro al pasar ante él. Cuando Vronsky se volvió, ella volvió también la cabeza. Sus brillantes ojos pardos, sombreados por espesas pestañas, se detuvieron en él con amistosa atención, como si le reconocieran, y luego se desviaron, mirando a la multitud, como buscando a alguien. En aquella breve mirada, Vronsky tuvo tiempo de observar la reprimida vivacidad que iluminaba el rostro y los ojos de aquella mujer y la casi imperceptible sonrisa que se dibujaba en sus labios de carmín. Se diría que toda ella rebosada de algo contenido, que se traslucía, a su pesar, ora en el brillo de su mirada, ora en su sonrisa.
  4. 4. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Vronsky entró al fin en el departamento. Su madre, una anciana muy enjuta, de negros ojos, peinada con rizos menudos, frunció levemente las cejas al ver a su hijo y sonrió con sus delgados labios. Se levantó del asiento, entregó a la doncella su saquito de viaje, apretó la mano de su hijo y, cogiéndole el rostro entre las suyas, le besó en la frente. -¿Has recibido mi telegrama? ¿Cómo estás? ¿Bien? Me alegro mucho... -¿Ha tenido buen viaje? -preguntó él, sentándose a su lado y aplicando involuntariamente el oído a la voz femenina que sonaba tras la puerta. Adivinaba que era la de la mujer que había visto entrar. [...] Y la señora volvió al departamento. -¿Ha hallado usted a su hermano? -preguntó la Vronskaya. En aquel momento, Vronsky recordó que aquella señora era la Karenina. -Su hermano está ahí fuera -dijo, levantándose-. Perdone, pero no la había reconocido. Además, nuestro encuentro fue tan breve que seguramente no me recuerda -añadió, saludando. -Sí le recuerdo -dijo ella-. Durante el camino hemos hablado mucho de usted su madre y yo. ¡Y mi hermano sin venir! -exclamó, dejando al fin manifestarse en una sonrisa la animación que la colmaba. -Llámale, Alecha -dijo la anciana condesa. Vronsky, saltando a la plataforma, gritó: -¡Oblonsky: ven! La Karenina no esperó a su hermano y, apenas le vio, salió del coche con paso decidido y ligero. Al acercársele, con un ademán que sorprendió a Vronsky por su gracia y firmeza, le enlazó con el brazo izquierdo y, atrayéndole hacia sí, le besó. Vronsky la miraba sin quitarle ojo y sin saber él mismo por qué sonreía. Luego, recordando que su madre le esperaba, volvió al departamento. -¿Verdad que es muy agradable? -dijo la Condesa refiriéndose a la Karenina-. Su marido la instaló conmigo y me alegré, porque hemos venido hablando todo el viaje. Me ha dicho que tú... vous filez le parfait amour. Tant mieux, mon cher, tant mieux... -No comprendo a qué se refiere, mamá... ¿Vamos? La Karenina entró de nuevo para despedirse de la Condesa. [...] La Karenina estaba en pie, muy erguida, y sus ojos sonreían. -Ana Arkadievna -explicó la Vronskaya- tiene un hijo de ocho años, del que no se separa nunca, y ahora... -Sí: la Condesa y yo hemos hablado mucho, cada una de nuestro hijo -repuso la Karenina. Y otra vez la sonrisa, esta vez dirigida a Vronsky, iluminó su semblante. -Seguramente la habré aburrido mucho -dijo él, cogiendo al vuelo la pelota de coquetería que ella le lanzara. Pero la Karenina no quiso continuar la conversación en aquel tono y, dirigiéndose a la anciana Condesa, le dijo: -Gracias por todo. El día de ayer se me pasó sin darme cuenta. Hasta la vista, Condesa. [...] La Karenina salió con paso ligero, lo que no dejaba de sorprender por ser algo metida en carnes. -Es muy simpática -dijo la anciana. Su hijo pensaba lo mismo. La siguió con los ojos hasta que su figura graciosa se perdió de vista y sólo entonces la sonrisa desapareció de sus labios. Por la ventanilla vio cómo Ana se acercaba a su hermano, ponía su brazo bajo el de él y comenzaba a hablarle animadamente, sin duda de algo que no tenía relación alguna con Vronsky. Y el joven se sintió disgustado. Sabías que la mayoría de sus obras se han llevado al cine
  5. 5. PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! [...] -Aprovechemos que hay poca gente para salir -dijo Vronsky. La doncella cogió el saquito de mano y la perrita. El mayordomo y un mozo llevaban el resto del equipaje. Vronsky dio el brazo a su madre. Pero al ir a salir vieron que la gente corría asustada de un lado a otro. Cruzó también el jefe de estación con su brillante gorra galoneada. Debía de haber sucedido algo. Los viajeros corrían en dirección contraria al convoy. -¿Cómo? -¿Qué? -¿Por dónde se tiró? -se oía exclamar. Esteban Arkadievich y su hermana volvieron también hacia atrás con rostros asustados y se detuvieron junto a ellos. Las dos señoras subieron al vagón y Vronsky y Esteban Arkadievich siguieron a la multitud para enterarse de lo sucedido. El guardagujas, ya por estar ebrio, ya por ir demasiado arropado a causa del frío, no había oído retroceder unos vagones y estos le habían cogido debajo. Antes de que Oblonsky y su amigo volvieran, las señoras conocían ya todos los detalles por el mayordomo. Los dos amigos habían visto el cuerpo destrozado del infeliz. Oblonsky hacía gestos y parecía a punto de llorar. -¡Qué cosa más horrible, Ana! ¡Si lo hubieras visto! -decía. Vronsky callaba. Su hermoso rostro, aunque grave, permanecía impasible. -¡Si usted lo hubiera visto, Condesa! -insistía Esteban Arkadievich-. ¡Y su mujer estaba allí! ¡Era terrible! Se precipitó sobre el cadáver. Al parecer, era él quien sustentaba a toda la familia. ¡Horrible, horrible! -¿No se puede hacer algo por ella? -preguntó la Karenina en voz baja y emocionada. Vronsky la miró y salió del carruaje. -Ahora vuelvo, mamá -dijo desde la portezuela. Al volver al cabo de algunos minutos, Esteban Arkadievich hablaba sosegadamente con la Condesa de la cantante de moda mientras la anciana miraba preocupada hacia la puerta, esperando a su hijo. -Vamos ya-dijo Vronsky. Salieron juntos. El joven iba delante, con su madre. Ana Karenina y su hermano les seguían. A la salida, el jefe de la estación alcanzó a Vronsky. -Usted ha dado a mi ayudante doscientos rublos -dijo-. ¿Quiere hacer el favor de indicarme para quién son? -Para la viuda -respondió Vronsky, encogiéndose de hombros-. No veo qué necesidad hay de preguntar nada. -¿Conque has dado dinero? -gritó Oblonsky. Y añadió, apretando la mano de su hermana-: Es un buen muchacho, muy bueno. ¿Verdad que sí? Condesa, tengo el honor de saludarla. Y Oblonsky se paró con su hermana, esperando que llegase la doncella de ésta. Cuando salieron de la estación, el coche de los Vronsky había partido ya. La gente seguía hablando aún del accidente. -Ha sido una muerte horrible -decía un señor-. Parece que el tren le partió en dos. -Yo creo, por el contrario, que ha sido la mejor, puesto que ha sido instantánea -opinó otro. Ana Karenina se sentó en el coche y su hermano notó con asombro que le temblaban los labios y apenas conseguía dominar las lágrimas. -¿Qué te pasa, Ana? -preguntó, cuando hubieron recorrido un corto trecho. -Es un mal presagio -repuso ella. III. Responder correctamente a las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿A qué corriente literaria pertenece León Tolstoi? _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________
  6. 6. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 2. ¿Cuáles son las obras más importantes de León Tolstoi? _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ 3. ¿Fue el de Ana un matrimonio por conveniencia? _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ 4. Sobre la lectura del fragmento de la novela “Ana Karenina” responder lo siguiente: 1. ¿En qué lugar se conocen Ana y Wronsky? ¿Piensas que es una coincidencia o el destino lo hizo posible? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 2. ¿Cómo se comporta Ana al ver a Wronsky? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 3. ¿Wronsky se siente atraído por Ana y es correspondido? _________________________________________________________________________________ 4. ¿Qué mal presagio ve Ana cuando conoce a Wronsky? _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ 5. ¿Te gustó la lectura? Fundamenta. _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________ Obra : Marianela PERDIDO Teodoro Golfín salió a visitar a su hermano en las minas de Socartes. Mientras continuaba con su recorrido murmuraba para sí mismo “adelante siempre adelante”, palabras dichas por las últimas personas que encontró en su camino y que indicaban donde se encontraban las minas. Después de mucho caminar se topó con un campo de explotación minera abandonado. Mientras se reponía de su asombro vio a un joven quien le dijo que si se encontraba en las minas de Socartes, pero que estaba muy lejos de la entrada principal. El joven ofrece guiarlo hasta allá. Lo que sorprendió a Golfín fue que su guía era ciego. GUIADO Ya una vez emprendida la marcha rumbo a la entrada principal, Golfín continuaba sorprendido de que un ciego fuese su guía. Mientras recorrían el arduo camino, el joven hizo una descripción detallada de lo que encontraban a su paso. Él parecía poder abstenerse de la vista para conocer con exactitud la ubicación de lo que lo rodeaba. Después de haber recorrido una de las cuevas se toparon con una joven que Golfín había escuchado cantar mientras estaba perdido, era Marianela quien se encargó de guiar al doctor a las oficinas. Pablo y Teodoro Golfín se despidieron con la esperanza de volverse a ver. UN DIALOGO QUE SERVIRÁ DE EXPOSICION
  7. 7. PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Golfín fue guiado por la Nela hacia las oficinas de la mina. Este se enteró de que su guía era huérfana, y ella le relató sus desventuras. El viajero se sorprendió al escuchar la opinión que tenia Marianela de sí misma. Ella le explicó el origen de su nombre y le habló de su madre. Golfín descubrió que es solo Pablo quien le mostraba afecto a la Nela. Ya cerca de las oficinas, las notas de un piano y el aviso de Nela anunciaron a Golfín que estaba cerca del encuentro con su hermano Carlos. LA FAMILIA DE PIEDRA Un ricon de la casa de los Centeno es lo único que Marianela tenía por morada. El maltrato que recibía de ellos era solamente una consecuencia de la indiferencia y la poca atención que recibían los hijos Centeno. Esta familia solo se preocupaba por la acumulación de dinero, producto del trabajo en la mina de todos los miembros que la conformaban. La familia Centeno estaba compuesta por el señor Sinforoso, padre y capataz de las mulas en la mina; La señora Ana (Señana), madre; el hijo mayor Tanasio, las hijas Mariuca y Pepina, y el hijo menor Celipín, este último era el único que apreciaba a Nela, y también tenía aspiraciones de convertirse en doctor. Cada vez que Nela tenía la oportunidad le cedía el dinero que la gente le obsequiaba por los favores que hacía, para ayudarlo a reunir lo suficiente para poder dejar el pueblo de Aldeacorba e ir a estudiar. TRABAJO, PAISAJE, FIGURA Amanecía en la mina de Socartes y sus alrededores. Los hombres salían a trabajar a la mina y las mujeres a lavar los minerales extraídos. La Nela salió a la casa de Pablo, su amo, para caminar por los campos. TONTERIAS Nela, Pablo y su perro Choto caminaban hacia el bosque. Como todos los días que salían, Pablo le llevaba algún regalito a Marianela como dulces y chocolates. En el camino, ella describía los detalles del campo y le ofrecía sus propias explicaciones supersticiosas de la naturaleza. Pablo le dijo que le pediría a su padre que le enseñara a leer y escribir, para mejorar su educación y razón. MÁS TONTERIAS Nela y Pablo llegaron a la entrada del bosque y se sentaron juntos para descansar, Pablo le contó a Nela sobre los libros de historia y ciencia que le leía su padre por las noches, pero la noche anterior le había leído las mil y una noches, una descripción de la belleza. Pablo le dijo a Nela que no necesitaba los ojos para saber que ella era una joven hermosa como los ángeles . Ella negó ser una mujer así, que en realidad era una joven sencilla y fea. Su amo lamentaba que la vista hubiera robado a los hombres la capacidad de conocer la verdadera belleza y admitió que estaba enamorado de la Nela. Después regresan a casa de los Penáguilas y se encontraron con el señor Francisco y el doctor Golfín. PROSIGUEN LAS TONTERIAS Pablo compartía con Nela sobre lo que Golfín y su padre comentaban acerca de que el destino guardaba para él la esperanza de ver. Pablo no esperaba el momento de poder ver a su amada Nela. Ella, por su parte, estaba contenta por la dicha de que su amado iba a poder ver y apreciar todo lo que se encontraba a su alrededor, pero a la vez sentía temor de que no fuera lo que él esperaba. La noche anterior Pablo no podía dormir por la emoción que le provocaban las buenas noticias, por lo que se quedó dormido en el regazo de la Nela mientras descansaban de su caminata. LOS GOLFINES A poco tiempo de haber llegado a la mina, Golfín la conoce de extremo a extremo. Cuando hacía buen día en Aldeacorba, la familia Golfín solía salir a caminar por los alrededores de la mina; cuando no, la familia se reunía en torno al piano y se deleitaban cantando. Sofía, la esposa de Carlos Golfín, era aficionada a las obras de caridad, y en Madrid había organizado eventos benéficos para los pobres, pero Teodoro le reprochaba por su falta de atención hacia los pobres de su alrededor y sobre todo a Nela. Al matrimonio Golfín no le sobrevivía ningún hijo, así que Teodoro Golfín sugirió que podrían adoptar a Nela. Después de un incidente, Marianela se espinó uno de sus pies, así que Golfín la lleva en sus hombros de regreso a casa. HISTORIA DE DOS HIJOS DEL PUEBLO A Sofía y Carlos, Golfín relató la historia de él y su hermano, mientras Sofía bromea insinuando que estaba exagerando demasiado. Golfín les cuenta como aprendió a leer, como entró en el Escalapios, cómo estudiaba la medicina, y cómo los hermanos se cuidaban en sus dificultades financieras mientras. Sigue relatando como Carlos encontró trabajo y Golfín salió para América. Después del relato, Carlos admiró a su hermano Teodoro por su determinación en devolverle la vista a Pablo, mientras Sofía seguía burlándose de él.
  8. 8. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! Llegaron los tres en compañía de Nela a la casa de la familia Penáguilas. EL PATRIARCA DE ALDEACORBA Después del paseo, la familia Golfín en compañía de la Nela se dirigió a casa de Don. Francisco quien los recibió con un vaso de leche recién ordeñada. Este mostró a la familia Golfín su alegría por la esperanza que Golfín da a Pablo de volver a ver. De igual forma compartió su preocupación por la febril imaginación de Pablo, que en los últimos días sólo se ocupaba de pensar que la Nela era una joven hermosa. Golfín recomendó a Don Francisco que suspendiera las lecturas a fin de que el cerebro de Pablo se encontrara en buen estado para la futura operación. EL DOCTOR CELIPIN De vuelta en casa de los Centeno, Nela le entregó a Celipín los dos duros que generosamente le había dado Golfín para que se comprara zapatos. Como de costumbre Nela y Celipín hablaban un poco antes de dormir sobre los planes de éste para irse de casa y estudiar. Nela le relató a Celipín la vida de contrariedades que vivieron los hermanos Golfín antes de ser hombres de bien, la historia le sirvió de inspiración a Celipín, quien decidió que quería seguir los pasos de Teodoro Golfín y así convertirse al igual que él, en un médico respetable. Celipín intentó persuadir a la Nela para marchase con él, argumentando que después de que Pablo recuperara la vista nada le queda por hacer a Nela en Socartes. ENTRE DOS CESTAS Entramos a los pensamientos y a la historia de Nela. Aunque su forma de pensar estuviera basada en una mezcla de paganismo y sentimentalismo, rechazaba la imagen espantosa de Dios, mas reconocía las palabras del Evangelio y el poder de la Virgen María, quien para Nela, personificaba la belleza ideal en forma humana. Nela preguntaba a la Virgen por qué la hizo tan fea y le pidió que la hiciera hermosa para que cuando le otorgara la vista a Pablo, él no la encontrara muy fea. Ella quería a Pablo, pero deseaba que nunca abriera los ojos para mirarla. DE CÓMO LA VIRGEN MARÍA SE APARECIÓ A LA NELA Al llegar la mañana y como de costumbre la Nela le rezaba a la Virgen María. Durante sus quehaceres Nela repetía para sí las palabras dichas por Pablo acerca de las sensaciones previas a un temblor. Nela podía sentirlas, no sabía si sería algo bueno o no, pero estaban ahí. Ya una vez en el campo y continuando con sus tareas, la Nela se ve sorprendida por la aparición de la Virgen, creyó verla en persona, por lo que quedó petrificada, poco a poco se repuso de su sorpresa y se da cuenta de que se trata de Florentina, le bella prima de Pablo, quien a había ido en compañía de su padre para hablar sobre los detalles de la boda que tenían planeada para ella y Pablo. LOS TRES Pablo y Nela le enseñaron a Florentina las minas. Platicaban de la ceguera de Pablo, Florentina mencionó que le esperan algunos desencantos cuando adquiriera la vista, y Nela empezó a ponerse nerviosa. Florentina preguntaba por la desigualdad que hace que Nela llevara puesto un vestido viejo mientras ella tenía muchos más bonitos. Decidió que iba a tener a Nela como su amiga, que la iba a socorrer y que le enseñaría a ser una mujer de casa útil. Ella se alejó un poco, y Pablo aprovechó para decir a Nela que su prima le resultaba una mujer hermosa. Seguían aumentando las preocupaciones de Nela. LA PROMESA Golfín realizó la cirugía de Pablo sin saber cuáles serían los resultados. Pablo pasó varios días encerrado, fue atendido sólo por su padre, por lo que nadie más sabía si la operación había sido exitosa. Florentina acompañó a Nela a la casa de los Centeno, y salió horrorizada de las condiciones en las que vivía. Reafirmó su promesa de compartir lo que ella misma había recibido. Ocho días después de la operación, Nela pasó por la casa de Carlos Golfín, y su esposa Sofía le dijo que existía el rumor de que Pablo ya podía ver. Y que la boda de Florentina y su primo, era casi seguro que se llevaría a cabo. Carlos llegó para confirmar el milagro de su hermano, sí, Pablo ya tenía el don de la vista. FUGITIBA Y MEDITABUNDA La noticia de la operación de Pablo corrió por todo el pueblo, pero Nela evitaba ir a la casa de los Penáguilas. Andaba como fugitiva por los campos, orando a la Virgen y pensando que Dios quería que ella sufriera. Llegando a su casa, Nela se encontró con Florentina, quien quería llevarla a ver a Pablo. Florentina la convenció de que fuera a vivir con ella, pero mientras se acercaban a la casa de los Penáguilas, Nela huyó, explicando que no podía ir. Confusa, Florentina regresó a casa, diciendo a Golfín que Marianela se había escapado por su ingratitud.
  9. 9. PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! LA NELA SE DECIDE A PARTIR Nela seguía vagando en el campo, pero por las noches se acercaba a la casa de los Penáguilas sin que nadie lo notara. Regresaba al bosque y encontró a Celipín en el camino. Él había salido de la casa y quería escaparse con Nela para nunca volver a ver a sus padres. Nela rechazó la idea, diciendo que no era momento para irse de las minas, entonces Celipín se despidió de ella. Choto, el perro de Pablo, descubrió a Nela vagando, regresó a la casa de los Penáguilas, y Golfín se dio cuenta de que la joven estaba deambulando por entre los árboles. Este entró en el bosque con Choto y encontraron a Nela, quien salió corriendo y bajó a la Trascava. Luego Golfín la convenció de que subiera para decirle una cosa. DOMESTICACION Golfín sorprendió a Nela justo a tiempo, pues ésta intentaba despojarse de su propia existencia, puesto que pensaba que la vida deparaba para ella mejor suerte una vez muerta. Golfín la persuadió de no quitarse la vida y la exhortó para que abriera su corazón ante él, única persona que estaba dispuesta a preocuparse por los asuntos que la atormentaban. La Nela confesó a Golfín el amor que sentía hacia Pablo y las promesas de no separarse jamás que Pablo le había hecho. Le confesó también el motivo por el cual decidió marcharse, de cómo sentía celos de Florentina. Finalmente Golfín, después de haberle hecho ver a Nela, que si bien no era hermosa físicamente, su grandeza de espíritu la hacía un ser excepcional. Al cabo de un rato regresaron a Aldeacorba donde Golfín presentó a la Nela en la habitación de Florentina. EL NUEVO MUNDO La historia retrocede hasta el día en que Golfín quitó el vendaje de Pablo. Al principio Pablo tenía miedo de su nuevo mundo, pero poco a poco le iba agradando, y estaba inundado con la hermosura a su alrededor. Vio primero a Florentina, equivocado, pensó que era Nela. Pablo no podía creer que su prima fuera tan hermosa, y le rogó que se quedara con él mientras se recuperaba. Pablo le confesó a su prima que quería ver a Nela, y le pide a Florentina la llevara ante él. Florentina encontró a Nela, pero ella se escapó, y creyó que lo hacía por ingratitud. Pablo estaba seguro de que Nela iría sola, a su propio tiempo. Por la noche él escuchó las voces de su padre, Golfín y Florentina. Al día siguiente se levantó de la cama por primera vez desde su operación. LOS OJOS MATAN La mañana en que la Nela despertó en la habitación de Florentina, el padre de ésta le anunció que en ese momento D. Francisco hablaba con Pablo sobre el asunto de la boda. Golfín que se encontraba allí, preocupado por el estado de Nela, le describió a Florentina la desventurada vida que había tenido que llevar la Nela por la ausencia de un alma que pudiera ocuparse del mínimo cuidado de ella. Al cabo de un instante, entró Pablo, quien se había quitado ya el vendaje e iba a expresar a Florentina la dicha que le provocaba la futura unión entre ambos. La Nela, que hasta entonces pasaba inadvertida en el sofá, llamó la atención de Pablo, quien se dirigió a ella y al sentir la mano de la Nela sobre la suya se dio cuenta que se trataba de ella, Pablo clavó su mirada sobre la joven, y ésta al sentir el peso de la mirada de Pablo comenzó su descenso a las profundidades de la muerte. Golfín, ante la frustración e impotencia de no haber podido salvar a Nela exclamó que había muerto de amor… ADIOS Nela, quien nunca había tenido bienes materiales ni reconocimiento en la vida, tuvo un funeral al que asistió todo el pueblo y un sepulcro magnífico obsequiado por Florentina. Para sorpresa de los que la conocían, su muerte llamó la atención de muchos. Meses después cuando ya todos se habían olvidado de Nela, Pablo y Florentina se habían casado, llegaron unos viajeros extranjeros a su sepulcro. Apuntaron en una cartera que el sepulcro es de una mujer noble y hermosísima, la Doña Mariquita Manuela Tellez (Nela). Luego publicaron su descripción como Sketches from Cantabria. Los reporteros investigaban la verdad, pero no la encontraron, que es la razón por la cual el autor escribe este libro: para que sepan los lectores la verdadera historia de Nela, una de las más interesantes que existe.
  10. 10. PROF: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 1. ¿Quiénes eran los protagonistas de la obra? ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ _______________ 2. ¿En qué año se escribió la novela? ________________________________________________________________________________________ 3. ¿Qué discapacidad sufría Pablo? ________________________________________________________________________________________ 4. ¿Cómo describirían a Marianela? ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 5. ¿En qué pueblo de desarrolla la historia? ________________________________________________________________________ 6. ¿Que relación tenían Pablo y Marianela? ________________________________________________________________________ 7. ¿Cuál era el apodo que tenía Marianela en el pueblo? ________________________________________________________________________ 8. ¿Cómo pensaba Pablo que era Marianela? ________________________________________________________________________ 9. ¿Quién era Teodoro Golfin? ________________________________________________________________________ 10. ¿Qué relación tiene Carlos Golgin y Teodoro Golfin? ________________________________________________________________________ 11. ¿Cuáles son los sentimientos de Pablo por Nela? ________________________________________________________________________ 12. ¿Cuál es la verdadera razón por la que Pablo quiere tener el don de la vista? ________________________________________________________________________ 13. ¿Quién es Sofía, y que actividades realizaba? ________________________________________________________________________ 14. ¿Cuál era la relación entre Nela y Celipín? ________________________________________________________________________ 15. ¿Quién era Florentina y que representaba para Nela? ________________________________________________________________________________________
  11. 11. PROFESORA: FABIOLA JUNCO CHANGANAQUÍ. TRIUNFADORES DESDE EL PRINCIPIO…! 16. ¿Qué sucedió cuando Pablo recobró la vista, con respecto a Nela? ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 17. ¿Cómo se produce el encuentro entre Teodoro Golfín y Pablo? ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 18. La primera vez que ve a Florentina, Marianela la confunde con una conocidísima figura. Señala de quien se trata y las razones para esa confusión. ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 19. Redacta unas líneas acerca de los que ocurrió con la figura de Marianela después de su muerte. ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 20. Resume los orígenes familiares de Nela. ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 21. Explica que es lo que causa la muerte de Nela y cómo crees que podría haberse evitado. ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 22. ¿Cuál es la idea principal de la novela o el mensaje que el autor quiere transmitir? ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ 23. En la novela parecen dos parejas de hermanos. Escribe el nombre y apellidos de cada uno de ellos. ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________________

