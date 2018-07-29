Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NIVEL: Secundaria NOMBRES: __________________________________ ____________________________________ INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA PARTICULAR CURSO: Raz. Verbal GRADO: 5º FECHA: 06/08/2018 Conectores lógicos I. Completa las siguientes oraciones con los conectores pertinentes e indica su clasificación: 1. ................. a los indicadores económicos negativos, el Ministro de Economía está convencido................. la producción ................. el empleo se han incrementado. A) Sin embargo - que – o B) Pese - de que – y C) No obstante - que-y D) Aunque - de que – con E) Empero - sino – con Clase: ______________________________________ 2. Salíamos mucho juntos, ................. nunca estuvimos demasiado unidos. Su carácter tenía ................. un lado oscuro. A) entonces – además B) pero – también C) empero - aunque D) porque – entonces E) luego - por consiguiente Clase: ______________________________________ 3. La vio y quiso abrazarla, besarla; ................., finalmente, no hizo ................. lo uno .................lo otro. A) sin embargo.- pero más B) por eso - ni – y C) en consecuencia - y - y D) mas - y – y E) pero - ni- ni. Clase: ______________________________________ 4. .................que tenían extensiones de tierras fértiles no las cultivaban, .................que preferían dedicarse al pastoreo. A) Debido a - empero B) Luego - ergo C) Pese a - sino D) No obstante - mas E) Por - aunque Clase: ______________________________________ 5. .................. tiene una importante fortuna guardada ................. un gran número de acciones, José siempre quiere más: ................. decimos que es un codicioso. A) Aunque - y - por eso B) Pese a que - mas -luego C) No obstante - o - por lo tanto D) Aunque - y - no obstante E) Ya que - pero - entonces Clase: ______________________________________ 6. Rita hizo su mejor esfuerzo ................. no logró un buen puntaje ................. pudo superarme. ................. está deprimida. A) pero - ni - Por ello B) y mas – Entonces C) en consecuencia - ni - Por eso D) debido a eso - entonces – Ahora E) lamentablemente - y – No Clase: ______________________________________
  2. 2. 7. El sol entraba tímidamente ................. costado, ................. la abertura de la puerta. A) entre – mediante B) aunque del – por C) por el - gracias a D) a pesar del – entre E) de - a causa de Clase: ______________________________________ 8. ................. su impertinencia, ella se molestó ................., era un asunto muy íntimo. A) Debido a - es decir B) Por – no C)A causa de- ya que D) Dada - por lo que E) A pesar de que – porque Clase: ______________________________________ 9. No es la atracción física, ................. es tampoco una lisonjera actitud de sumisión .................. la gracia en el vestir lo que hace femenina a una mujer, ................. la ternura y el interés por los demás y la buena disposición a sacrificarse por ellos. A) ni - ni – pero B) ni - no – aunque C) menos - solo - a pesar de D) ni - o - no obstante E) no - ni - sino . Clase: ______________________________________ 10. Decídete ................. estudias medicina ............. derecho .................las dos carreras son incompatibles. A) o - o – pues B) ni - ni – porque C) ni - ni por tanto D) o - ni – luego E) si - o - ya que Clase: ______________________________________ 11. ................. estudias mucho durante este verano ................. lo más probable es que no tengas problemas ................. ingresar. A) O - pues – por B) Ni - por tanto – pues C) Si - entonces - para D) Porque -luego – a E) O bien - o – en Clase: ______________________________________ 12. Salió libre; pero, ................. , debe rendir cuentas ante la sociedad ................. cometió el delito de concusión. A) indudablemente - sin embargo B) en primer lugar - no obstante C) sin embargo - no empecé D) evidentemente – porque E) luego – después Clase: ______________________________________ 13. Estudié mucho, ................. aprobé el curso; ................ todavía me falta aprender más en esta área del saber. A) ya que - no obstante B) pues - no empecé C) empero - pero D) por eso - sin embargo E) puesto que - por ende Clase: ______________________________________ 14. La prensa debe tener libertad plena ................. divulgar informaciones ................. opiniones. A) y – u B) por - de las C) para - con D) a – ante E) para – y Clase: ______________________________________
  3. 3. 15. La oración “El niño corre ................. el campo” es correcta ................. tiene sentido completo y autonomía sintáctica.. A) en - no obstante B) contra - ya que C) por - porque D) ante – además E) hacia – aunque Clase: ______________________________________ 16. No iré a Japón ................. a Estados Unidos................. a Huancavelica, donde nuestra gente nos necesita. A) ni – sino B) tampoco – pero C) aún - más bien D) más bien – pero E) ni – además Clase: ______________________________________ 17. ................. la oscuridad te podía ver, ................. tu rostro estaba iluminado por el dulce brillo de tus pupilas. A) En - es decir B) Por – porque C) Durante - por lo que D) A pesar de - pues E) En medio de - desde que Clase: ______________________________________ 18. Ella estaba decidida, ................. cuando tratamos de impedirlo no lo conseguimos ................. se fue, de todos modos, de viaje. A) por tanto - pues no B) aunque – cuando C) por eso - y D) ergo – no E) ya que - si bien Clase: ______________________________________ 19. No ................. mismo decir pobre hombre, ................. hombre pobre. A) es lo – que B) quiere decir – o C) por lo - como D) o sea – por E) cabe el – que Clase: ______________________________________ 20. La atmósfera, ................. la capa de aire que envuelve la tierra, es tan necesaria que ................. ella no vivirían los hombres, los animales ................. las plantas. A) o sea - debido a – y B) es decir - a causa de — ni C) o sea - sin – o D) es decir - con – y E) esto es - sin – ni Clase: ______________________________________ II. Lee los enunciados y completa con los conectores adecuados. a. Estudió toda la noche para el examen, _____________ no lo aprobó. b. Se dedica continuamente al estudio, ______________ obtiene las mejores calificaciones. c. Le encanta la música, ___________________ se vio obligado a estudiar Medicina. d. Los valores son fundamentales ____________nos hacen personas de bien. e. No logró una vacante en la universidad ________________ no se preparó con la seriedad del caso. f. Era experta en guitarra_________ flauta. g. Ofrecían un precio módico por ese libro, ___________________, nadie lo compró. h. _______________ ofreció un concierto brillante, le faltaron ciertos detalles. i. _______________ estudia, _______________ el tiempo te premiará. j. Debido a la congestión vehicular llegó tarde a sus clases. ____________________, será sancionado.
  4. 4. III. Subraya el conector y escribe el tipo al que pertenece. A. El profesor no asistió al colegio, porque estuvo delicado de salud. ___________________________________________________ B. Le encantaban los libros y las lecturas, en consecuencia, será un gran escritor. ___________________________________________________ C. Presentó un trabajo novedoso e interesante, no obstante, el jurado no lo eligió. ___________________________________________________ D. Trabaja y estudia, solo así puede subsistir. ___________________________________________________ IV. Deduce y subraya el conector que reemplaza al resaltado, según corresponde. A. La quería tanto, pero ella no le correspondía. (si bien – no obstante) B. No ganaron el partido; sin embargo, jugaron muy bien. (pues – pero) C. Hizo sus tareas, luego se fue a jugar con sus amigos. (también – después) D. Amaneció lloviznando, por lo tanto, me abrigaré. (o – en consecuencia) E. Era muy estudioso, además, muy honesto. (es decir – también) V. Lee los enunciados, y escribe dentro del paréntesis la letra respectiva y el conector que lo complete. A. Vallejo no solo escribió poesías. B. Luis logró coleccionar los mejores libros. C. Componía canciones hermosas, era un deportista excelente y conocedor de la buena lectura. D. La nueva Ley Universitaria pone énfasis en la presentación de la tesis. E. La practica deportiva no solo mantiene sano el cuerpo, ( ) ____________ tenía una gran afición por ellos. ( ) ____________, la investigación se está implementando desde los primeros ciclos. ( ) ____________ fue un gran novelista y dramaturgo. ( ) ____________, bailaba de manera maravillosa. ( ) ____________ la mente y el espíritu. VI. Lee y completa el texto con los conectores adecuados. Se conoce con el nombre de Revolución francesa al movimiento político, social, económico _____ militar que surgió en Francia en 1789; ________________________, trajo el derrumbe de la monarquía absolutista, que hasta entonces había regido en Francia, a la vez que origino el establecimiento de un gobierno no republicano democrático, ____________________, la iniciación de una nueva época llamada como La época contemporánea. La Revolución francesa difundió por el mundo los ideales de libertad y fraternidad, _____________, el de la soberanía popular; divulgó, primordialmente el conocimiento de los derechos fundamentales del hombre _____ del ciudadano. VII. Deduce y completa los enunciados con el conector adecuado. A. Esta semana estudiaré todos los días, ___________ tengo exámenes finales. a. Sin embargo b. Sino c. En consecuencia d. Porque B. Se sentía muy triste, ________ mostraba a todos su mejor rostro. a. Pues b. Es decir c. Pero d. Ya que
  5. 5. VIII. Lee los enunciados completa la redacción de forma coherente, según el conector propuesto. a. Tenía la costumbre de leer todos los días, porque _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ b. Era muy bella amigable y estudiosa, pero _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ c. Le encantan las computadoras, en consecuencia, _____________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ d. Llegó con una herida en el brazo debido a que _______________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ e. Lionel Messi es un excelente jugador; por eso, _______________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ f. Siempre estudiaba y leía; además, _________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ IX. Lee y completa el siguiente texto con los conectores propuestos: Texto 1 O – evidentemente – o – ni – ni – sino – pero – sin embargo – o – en otras palabras – y – puesto que – en primer lugar – o – ya que – o y – y – en segundo lugar. Entrevista a Ricardo Bedoya, crítico de cine. ¿Cómo ha cambiado el cine peruano en estos tiempos digitales? Ha cambiado totalmente. __________________________ porque la producción ha aumentado de una manera realmente inesperada. Hasta hace 15 ___ 20 años se hacían 6 ___ 7 películas por niño, con suerte, __________ las películas tenían un proceso muy caro de producción, de exhibición ____de distribución. Ahora se están produciendo casi 40 películas en todo el Perú, _____________, no hay forma de prever los modos en los cuales llegan al público. Eso es el primer cambio: el volumen de producción. ___________________, lo que se ha multiplicado son las formas de producción, ______________________ ahora existen películas auspiciadas por marcas ___ que están financiadas a partir de un trabajo muy particular de mercadotecnia, incluso con un lanzamiento muy cercano a los blackbusters, hasta películas autogestionarias, _____________, películas que los directores hacen con su propio dinero, ya sea en Lima ___ en cualquier otro lugar del Perú. Una tercera característica es el consumo mismo. Se produce un fenómeno en el cual las películas más vistas por el público son las que han trabajado de un modo mucho más consciente su lanzamiento, _______________sucede también que la mayoría de películas trata de encontrar sus espacios construyéndolos, sea en zonas regionales, en lugares específicos, apareciendo en festivales ___ en salas paralelas, en circuitos alternativos; que ___ existen orgánicamente, sistemáticamente, ___ que se van dando de una manera más ___ menos espontanea. _____________________, el panorama es muy variado y muy complicado.

